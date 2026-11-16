Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 English Optional Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has prescribed the Class 11 English Literature syllabus for the academic session 2026–27. Students opting for English Literature as an optional subject will study prose, poetry, drama, fiction, literary terms and figures of speech, along with reading and writing skills. According to the official syllabus, the subject carries a total of 100 marks, and the examination will be conducted for 3 hours and 15 minutes. The syllabus includes three prescribed books and separate sections for literary concepts and language skills. Students should understand the complete marks distribution and prescribed topics to prepare effectively for the annual examination. RBSE Class 11 English Optional Exam Pattern 2026–27 The Rajasthan Board has divided the English Literature syllabus into seven major areas. Each section carries a fixed weightage in the annual examination.

Subject section Marks Reading (Unseen Passage and Poem) 20 Writing 16 Woven Words (Textbook) 32 Drama – Julius Caesar 10 Fiction – The Guide 10 Literary Terms 6 Figures of Speech 6 Total 100 The written examination will be of 100 marks. Students will get 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete the paper. Complete RBSE Class 11 English Optional Syllabus 2026–27 The following sections explain each prescribed area and the type of questions students can expect, as mentioned in the official syllabus. 1. Reading – 20 Marks The reading section carries 20 marks and includes two components: an unseen passage and an unseen poem extract. Topics Details Marks Unseen passage A literary or discursive passage of approximately 450–500 words 12 Unseen poem An extract of approximately 10–12 lines 8 Total 20

What students need to study: Comprehension: Understanding the meaning and central idea of a passage

Interpretation: Explaining what the writer or poet wants to communicate

Inference: Finding meanings that are suggested rather than directly stated

Analysis: Examining the ideas and information presented in the text

Appreciation: Understanding and evaluating literary expression

Vocabulary: Understanding the meanings and use of words in context For the poetry extract, students will be assessed on interpretation, inference and appreciation. Therefore, they should practise understanding the meaning and message of unfamiliar poems. 2. Writing – 16 Marks The writing section tests students' ability to express their ideas clearly and effectively. It carries 16 marks and includes three types of writing tasks.

Writing topic What students have to prepare Marks Essay writing Argumentative, discursive, reflective or descriptive essays 4 Composition Article, report or speech in 120–150 words on contemporary issues 6 Letters and applications Formal letters/applications and informal personal letters 6 Total 16 Explanation of writing topics: Argumentative essay: Students present an opinion on a topic and support it with reasons

Discursive essay: Students discuss different sides of an issue

Reflective essay: Students express their thoughts and personal understanding of a subject

Descriptive essay: Students describe a person, place, event or situation

Article, report and speech: Students practise writing about current and important issues in the prescribed word limit

Formal letters: These include letters to the editor giving suggestions or opinions on social and public-interest issues

Informal letters: These are personal letters written to friends, family members or other known people

3. Woven Words – 32 Marks Woven Words is the prescribed NCERT textbook for detailed study and carries the highest weightage in the English Literature examination. The section includes both prose and poetry. Component Prescribed question pattern Marks Prose passage A passage of approximately 150 words from the textbook to test deeper understanding and inference 6 Prose questions Short-answer and long-answer textual questions 14 Poetry extract An extract from the prescribed poems for comprehension and literary interpretation 4 Poetry questions Short-answer and long-answer questions based on appreciation of prescribed poems 8 Total 32 Students should carefully read the prose and poetry included in Woven Words. They must understand the central ideas, themes, important events and literary expressions rather than simply memorising answers.

4. Drama – Julius Caesar – 10 Marks The prescribed drama is Julius Caesar. This section carries 10 marks. Questions will assess students' understanding and evaluation of: Characters in the drama

Important events

Significant episodes

The actions and roles of different characters

The development of the story Students should understand the major characters and events instead of concentrating only on the storyline. 5. Fiction – The Guide – 10 Marks The prescribed fiction book is The Guide by R.K. Narayan. This section carries 10 marks and includes short-answer and long-answer textual questions. Students will be assessed on: The content of the novel

Important events and episodes

Relationships between characters

Interpersonal relationships

Understanding of the story and its development Reading the complete prescribed novel will help students understand its characters, events and relationships.

6. Literary Terms – 6 Marks Students must prepare the following ten literary terms: Literary term Simple meaning Elegy A poem expressing sorrow, usually for someone who has died Epic A long narrative poem about heroic deeds Sonnet A poem of 14 lines Ode A poem expressing praise or deep feelings Lyric A short poem expressing personal emotions Ballad A poem that tells a story Satire Writing that uses humour or criticism to expose faults Fiction An imaginative story Melodrama A dramatic work with exaggerated emotions and events Monologue A long speech by one character 7. Figures of Speech – 6 Marks The syllabus includes ten figures of speech. Students should understand their meanings and practise identifying them in sentences and literary passages. Figure of speech Simple meaning Simile Comparison using words such as 'like' or 'as' Metaphor Direct comparison between two different things Alliteration Repetition of similar consonant sounds Onomatopoeia Words that imitate sounds Personification Giving human qualities to non-human things Paradox A statement that appears contradictory but may contain truth Oxymoron Combining two opposite words Euphemism Using a mild expression instead of a harsh one Epithet A descriptive word or phrase expressing a quality Antithesis Placing contrasting ideas together

RBSE Class 11 English Optional Prescribed Books 2026–27 The board has prescribed the following three books for the English Literature examination. Book Author/Publisher Woven Words NCERT Julius Caesar Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer The Guide R.K. Narayan; Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer Preparation Tips for RBSE Class 11 English Optional Students should give appropriate attention to all seven sections while preparing for the examination. 1. Read every prescribed prose and poetry lesson in Woven Words. 2. Understand the characters, events and episodes in Julius Caesar and The Guide. 3. Practise unseen passages and poetry extracts regularly. 4. Prepare all four types of essays and practise articles, reports and speeches. 5. Learn the definitions and examples of all ten literary terms and figures of speech.