Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 English Optional Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here
Check the complete Rajasthan Board Class 11 English Literature Optional Syllabus 2026–27, including Woven Words, Julius Caesar, The Guide, literary terms, figures of speech and the 100-mark exam pattern.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has prescribed the Class 11 English Literature syllabus for the academic session 2026–27. Students opting for English Literature as an optional subject will study prose, poetry, drama, fiction, literary terms and figures of speech, along with reading and writing skills.
According to the official syllabus, the subject carries a total of 100 marks, and the examination will be conducted for 3 hours and 15 minutes. The syllabus includes three prescribed books and separate sections for literary concepts and language skills. Students should understand the complete marks distribution and prescribed topics to prepare effectively for the annual examination.
RBSE Class 11 English Optional Exam Pattern 2026–27
The Rajasthan Board has divided the English Literature syllabus into seven major areas. Each section carries a fixed weightage in the annual examination.
|Subject section
|Marks
|Reading (Unseen Passage and Poem)
|20
|Writing
|16
|Woven Words (Textbook)
|32
|Drama – Julius Caesar
|10
|Fiction – The Guide
|10
|Literary Terms
|6
|Figures of Speech
|6
|Total
|100
The written examination will be of 100 marks. Students will get 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete the paper.
Complete RBSE Class 11 English Optional Syllabus 2026–27
The following sections explain each prescribed area and the type of questions students can expect, as mentioned in the official syllabus.
1. Reading – 20 Marks
The reading section carries 20 marks and includes two components: an unseen passage and an unseen poem extract.
|Topics
|Details
|Marks
|Unseen passage
|A literary or discursive passage of approximately 450–500 words
|12
|Unseen poem
|An extract of approximately 10–12 lines
|8
|Total
|20
What students need to study:
- Comprehension: Understanding the meaning and central idea of a passage
- Interpretation: Explaining what the writer or poet wants to communicate
- Inference: Finding meanings that are suggested rather than directly stated
- Analysis: Examining the ideas and information presented in the text
- Appreciation: Understanding and evaluating literary expression
- Vocabulary: Understanding the meanings and use of words in context
For the poetry extract, students will be assessed on interpretation, inference and appreciation. Therefore, they should practise understanding the meaning and message of unfamiliar poems.
2. Writing – 16 Marks
The writing section tests students' ability to express their ideas clearly and effectively. It carries 16 marks and includes three types of writing tasks.
|Writing topic
|What students have to prepare
|Marks
|Essay writing
|Argumentative, discursive, reflective or descriptive essays
|4
|Composition
|Article, report or speech in 120–150 words on contemporary issues
|6
|Letters and applications
|Formal letters/applications and informal personal letters
|6
|Total
|16
Explanation of writing topics:
- Argumentative essay: Students present an opinion on a topic and support it with reasons
- Discursive essay: Students discuss different sides of an issue
- Reflective essay: Students express their thoughts and personal understanding of a subject
- Descriptive essay: Students describe a person, place, event or situation
- Article, report and speech: Students practise writing about current and important issues in the prescribed word limit
- Formal letters: These include letters to the editor giving suggestions or opinions on social and public-interest issues
- Informal letters: These are personal letters written to friends, family members or other known people
3. Woven Words – 32 Marks
Woven Words is the prescribed NCERT textbook for detailed study and carries the highest weightage in the English Literature examination.
The section includes both prose and poetry.
|Component
|Prescribed question pattern
|Marks
|Prose passage
|A passage of approximately 150 words from the textbook to test deeper understanding and inference
|6
|Prose questions
|Short-answer and long-answer textual questions
|14
|Poetry extract
|An extract from the prescribed poems for comprehension and literary interpretation
|4
|Poetry questions
|Short-answer and long-answer questions based on appreciation of prescribed poems
|8
|Total
|32
Students should carefully read the prose and poetry included in Woven Words. They must understand the central ideas, themes, important events and literary expressions rather than simply memorising answers.
4. Drama – Julius Caesar – 10 Marks
The prescribed drama is Julius Caesar.
This section carries 10 marks. Questions will assess students' understanding and evaluation of:
- Characters in the drama
- Important events
- Significant episodes
- The actions and roles of different characters
- The development of the story
Students should understand the major characters and events instead of concentrating only on the storyline.
5. Fiction – The Guide – 10 Marks
The prescribed fiction book is The Guide by R.K. Narayan.
This section carries 10 marks and includes short-answer and long-answer textual questions.
Students will be assessed on:
- The content of the novel
- Important events and episodes
- Relationships between characters
- Interpersonal relationships
- Understanding of the story and its development
Reading the complete prescribed novel will help students understand its characters, events and relationships.
6. Literary Terms – 6 Marks
Students must prepare the following ten literary terms:
|Literary term
|Simple meaning
|Elegy
|A poem expressing sorrow, usually for someone who has died
|Epic
|A long narrative poem about heroic deeds
|Sonnet
|A poem of 14 lines
|Ode
|A poem expressing praise or deep feelings
|Lyric
|A short poem expressing personal emotions
|Ballad
|A poem that tells a story
|Satire
|Writing that uses humour or criticism to expose faults
|Fiction
|An imaginative story
|Melodrama
|A dramatic work with exaggerated emotions and events
|Monologue
|A long speech by one character
7. Figures of Speech – 6 Marks
The syllabus includes ten figures of speech. Students should understand their meanings and practise identifying them in sentences and literary passages.
|Figure of speech
|Simple meaning
|Simile
|Comparison using words such as 'like' or 'as'
|Metaphor
|Direct comparison between two different things
|Alliteration
|Repetition of similar consonant sounds
|Onomatopoeia
|Words that imitate sounds
|Personification
|Giving human qualities to non-human things
|Paradox
|A statement that appears contradictory but may contain truth
|Oxymoron
|Combining two opposite words
|Euphemism
|Using a mild expression instead of a harsh one
|Epithet
|A descriptive word or phrase expressing a quality
|Antithesis
|Placing contrasting ideas together
RBSE Class 11 English Optional Prescribed Books 2026–27
The board has prescribed the following three books for the English Literature examination.
|Book
|Author/Publisher
|Woven Words
|NCERT
|Julius Caesar
|Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
|The Guide
|R.K. Narayan; Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
Preparation Tips for RBSE Class 11 English Optional
Students should give appropriate attention to all seven sections while preparing for the examination.
1. Read every prescribed prose and poetry lesson in Woven Words.
2. Understand the characters, events and episodes in Julius Caesar and The Guide.
3. Practise unseen passages and poetry extracts regularly.
4. Prepare all four types of essays and practise articles, reports and speeches.
5. Learn the definitions and examples of all ten literary terms and figures of speech.
6. Practise formal and informal letters to improve writing skills.
7. Solve practice questions within the examination time limit.
In conclusion, the RBSE Class 11 English Literature Optional syllabus for 2026–27 gives importance to reading comprehension, creative writing and literary understanding. Woven Words carries the highest weightage of 32 marks, followed by Reading with 20 marks and Writing with 16 marks. Students should also prepare Julius Caesar, The Guide, literary terms and figures of speech to cover the complete 100-mark syllabus.
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