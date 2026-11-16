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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 English Optional Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 17:43 IST

Check the complete Rajasthan Board Class 11 English Literature Optional Syllabus 2026–27, including Woven Words, Julius Caesar, The Guide, literary terms, figures of speech and the 100-mark exam pattern.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 English Optional Syllabus 2026-27
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 English Optional Syllabus 2026-27

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has prescribed the Class 11 English Literature syllabus for the academic session 2026–27. Students opting for English Literature as an optional subject will study prose, poetry, drama, fiction, literary terms and figures of speech, along with reading and writing skills.

According to the official syllabus, the subject carries a total of 100 marks, and the examination will be conducted for 3 hours and 15 minutes. The syllabus includes three prescribed books and separate sections for literary concepts and language skills. Students should understand the complete marks distribution and prescribed topics to prepare effectively for the annual examination.

RBSE Class 11 English Optional Exam Pattern 2026–27

The Rajasthan Board has divided the English Literature syllabus into seven major areas. Each section carries a fixed weightage in the annual examination.

Subject sectionMarks
Reading (Unseen Passage and Poem) 20
Writing 16
Woven Words (Textbook) 32
Drama – Julius Caesar 10
Fiction – The Guide 10
Literary Terms 6
Figures of Speech 6
Total 100

The written examination will be of 100 marks. Students will get 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete the paper.

Complete RBSE Class 11 English Optional Syllabus 2026–27

The following sections explain each prescribed area and the type of questions students can expect, as mentioned in the official syllabus.

1. Reading – 20 Marks

The reading section carries 20 marks and includes two components: an unseen passage and an unseen poem extract.

TopicsDetailsMarks
Unseen passage A literary or discursive passage of approximately 450–500 words 12
Unseen poem An extract of approximately 10–12 lines 8
Total   20

What students need to study:

  • Comprehension: Understanding the meaning and central idea of a passage
  • Interpretation: Explaining what the writer or poet wants to communicate
  • Inference: Finding meanings that are suggested rather than directly stated
  • Analysis: Examining the ideas and information presented in the text
  • Appreciation: Understanding and evaluating literary expression
  • Vocabulary: Understanding the meanings and use of words in context

For the poetry extract, students will be assessed on interpretation, inference and appreciation. Therefore, they should practise understanding the meaning and message of unfamiliar poems.

2. Writing – 16 Marks

The writing section tests students' ability to express their ideas clearly and effectively. It carries 16 marks and includes three types of writing tasks.

Writing topicWhat students have to prepareMarks
Essay writing Argumentative, discursive, reflective or descriptive essays 4
Composition Article, report or speech in 120–150 words on contemporary issues 6
Letters and applications Formal letters/applications and informal personal letters 6
Total   16

Explanation of writing topics:

  • Argumentative essay: Students present an opinion on a topic and support it with reasons
  • Discursive essay: Students discuss different sides of an issue
  • Reflective essay: Students express their thoughts and personal understanding of a subject
  • Descriptive essay: Students describe a person, place, event or situation
  • Article, report and speech: Students practise writing about current and important issues in the prescribed word limit
  • Formal letters: These include letters to the editor giving suggestions or opinions on social and public-interest issues
  • Informal letters: These are personal letters written to friends, family members or other known people

3. Woven Words – 32 Marks

Woven Words is the prescribed NCERT textbook for detailed study and carries the highest weightage in the English Literature examination.

The section includes both prose and poetry.

ComponentPrescribed question patternMarks
Prose passage A passage of approximately 150 words from the textbook to test deeper understanding and inference 6
Prose questions Short-answer and long-answer textual questions 14
Poetry extract An extract from the prescribed poems for comprehension and literary interpretation 4
Poetry questions Short-answer and long-answer questions based on appreciation of prescribed poems 8
Total   32

Students should carefully read the prose and poetry included in Woven Words. They must understand the central ideas, themes, important events and literary expressions rather than simply memorising answers.

4. Drama – Julius Caesar – 10 Marks

The prescribed drama is Julius Caesar.

This section carries 10 marks. Questions will assess students' understanding and evaluation of:

  • Characters in the drama
  • Important events
  • Significant episodes
  • The actions and roles of different characters
  • The development of the story

Students should understand the major characters and events instead of concentrating only on the storyline.

5. Fiction – The Guide – 10 Marks

The prescribed fiction book is The Guide by R.K. Narayan.

This section carries 10 marks and includes short-answer and long-answer textual questions.

Students will be assessed on:

  • The content of the novel
  • Important events and episodes
  • Relationships between characters
  • Interpersonal relationships
  • Understanding of the story and its development

Reading the complete prescribed novel will help students understand its characters, events and relationships.

6. Literary Terms – 6 Marks

Students must prepare the following ten literary terms:

Literary termSimple meaning
Elegy A poem expressing sorrow, usually for someone who has died
Epic A long narrative poem about heroic deeds
Sonnet A poem of 14 lines
Ode A poem expressing praise or deep feelings
Lyric A short poem expressing personal emotions
Ballad A poem that tells a story
Satire Writing that uses humour or criticism to expose faults
Fiction An imaginative story
Melodrama A dramatic work with exaggerated emotions and events
Monologue A long speech by one character

7. Figures of Speech – 6 Marks

The syllabus includes ten figures of speech. Students should understand their meanings and practise identifying them in sentences and literary passages.

Figure of speechSimple meaning
Simile Comparison using words such as 'like' or 'as'
Metaphor Direct comparison between two different things
Alliteration Repetition of similar consonant sounds
Onomatopoeia Words that imitate sounds
Personification Giving human qualities to non-human things
Paradox A statement that appears contradictory but may contain truth
Oxymoron Combining two opposite words
Euphemism Using a mild expression instead of a harsh one
Epithet A descriptive word or phrase expressing a quality
Antithesis Placing contrasting ideas together

RBSE Class 11 English Optional Prescribed Books 2026–27

The board has prescribed the following three books for the English Literature examination.

BookAuthor/Publisher
Woven Words NCERT
Julius Caesar Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
The Guide R.K. Narayan; Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer

Preparation Tips for RBSE Class 11 English Optional

Students should give appropriate attention to all seven sections while preparing for the examination.

1. Read every prescribed prose and poetry lesson in Woven Words.

2. Understand the characters, events and episodes in Julius Caesar and The Guide.

3. Practise unseen passages and poetry extracts regularly.

4. Prepare all four types of essays and practise articles, reports and speeches.

5. Learn the definitions and examples of all ten literary terms and figures of speech.

6. Practise formal and informal letters to improve writing skills.

7. Solve practice questions within the examination time limit.

In conclusion, the RBSE Class 11 English Literature Optional syllabus for 2026–27 gives importance to reading comprehension, creative writing and literary understanding. Woven Words carries the highest weightage of 32 marks, followed by Reading with 20 marks and Writing with 16 marks. Students should also prepare Julius Caesar, The Guide, literary terms and figures of speech to cover the complete 100-mark syllabus.

Also read:

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 17:43 IST
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