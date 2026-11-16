NIOS ASHA Certification Result 2026 Declared at voc.nios.ac.in 13,800 ASHA Workers Certified

🎉 NIOS declares ASHA Certification Examination Result – August 2026! 📊 13,800 learners certified | Overall Pass Percentage: 75.35% 🔗 Check Result: https://t.co/6FtSLhzwSb Congratulations to all successful learners! #NIOS #ASHA #Result2026 #OpenSchooling https://t.co/6cZCR8LTlf

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially announced the results for the ASHA Certification Examination-August 2026. According to the notification number 72/2026, a total of 13,800 learners have been certified across the country, recording an overall pass percentage of 75.35%. Candidates who appeared for the vocational assessment can check and download their scorecards online through the dedicated NIOS vocational portal at voc.nios.ac.in/result/index.

Out of the 18387 registered learners, only 18313 candidates appeared for the August 2026 exam cycle. Given below are the key highlights of the NIOS ASHA Certification Result August 2026:-

Certification Porgram Registered Learners Learners Appeared Learners Certified Passing Percentage Component-1 15838 15771 12011 76.15% Component-2 2549 2542 1789 70.37% Total 18387 18313 13800 75.35%

How to Check the NIOS ASHA Certification Result 2026?

Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to check the NIOS ASHA Certification result 2026 on the official website, along with the direct link to check the result:-