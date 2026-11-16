NIOS ASHA Certification Result 2026 Declared at voc.nios.ac.in 13,800 ASHA Workers Certified
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the ASHA Certification Examination August 2026 result at voc.nios.ac.in. Check the complete details in the article below and get direct link.
Key Points
- NIOS declared ASHA Certification Exam results for August 2026 on November 16, 2026.
- 13,800 learners were certified in August 2026, achieving a 75.35 per cent overall pass rate.
- Candidates can check results online, errors must be reported within 30 days of Nov 16, 2026.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially announced the results for the ASHA Certification Examination-August 2026. According to the notification number 72/2026, a total of 13,800 learners have been certified across the country, recording an overall pass percentage of 75.35%. Candidates who appeared for the vocational assessment can check and download their scorecards online through the dedicated NIOS vocational portal at voc.nios.ac.in/result/index.
🎉 NIOS declares ASHA Certification Examination Result – August 2026! 📊 13,800 learners certified | Overall Pass Percentage: 75.35% 🔗 Check Result: https://t.co/6FtSLhzwSb Congratulations to all successful learners! #NIOS #ASHA #Result2026 #OpenSchooling https://t.co/6cZCR8LTlf— NIOS (@niostwit) November 16, 2026
NIOS ASHA Certification Result August 2026 Highlights
Out of the 18387 registered learners, only 18313 candidates appeared for the August 2026 exam cycle. Given below are the key highlights of the NIOS ASHA Certification Result August 2026:-
|
Certification Porgram
|
Registered Learners
|
Learners Appeared
|
Learners Certified
|
Passing Percentage
|
Component-1
|
15838
|
15771
|
12011
|
76.15%
|
Component-2
|
2549
|
2542
|
1789
|
70.37%
|
Total
|
18387
|
18313
|
13800
|
75.35%
How to Check the NIOS ASHA Certification Result 2026?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to check the NIOS ASHA Certification result 2026 on the official website, along with the direct link to check the result:-
- Go to the official website of NIOS vocational portal, i.e., voc.nios.ac.in/result/index
- Select the link for ASHA Certification Examination-August 2026
- Enter the enrollment number and required verification details.
- Click on SUbmit to view the subject-wise marks and certification status on the screen.
- Download and save a copy of the provisional result sheet for official verification.
Also check, INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship 2026: Applications Open for 12000 Scholarships, Apply By December 7
Some Important Takeaways for Learners
Given below are some of the important takeawad for the NIOS ASHA Certified learners whose result was declared on November 16, 2026:-
- As per the official NIOS rules, if any learners notices a mistake or error in their published result, they must report it to their respective NIOS Regional Centre within 30 days from the date of result declaration.
- This is conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Wlefare (MoHFW) and the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), this certification formally validates the healthcare competencies of grassroots ASHA workers nationwide.
Also check, UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out at upmsp.edu.in: Check District-Wise Allocation & Objection Deadline
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.