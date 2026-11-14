Online MBA from IIMs 2026: Check Fees, Reviews, Placements & Scope

Online MBA from IIMs 2026: Attaining an executive qualification from one of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) institutions while continuing to work is no less than a breakthrough for today’s executives. This program combines the flexibility of online modules and on-campus visits with the same intensive case study methodology that regular MBA programs offer along with institutional prestige. While the benefit of professional networking and career enhancement services is availed instead of the usual campus placement offered to regular MBA students, such executive qualifications make a considerable difference in strategic decision-making.

Check| Top 10 Online MBA Programs in 2026: College Rankings, Fees and Placement

Online MBA from IIMs 2026: College List

The table below shares a list of top IIMs (Indian Institute of Management) for online MBA programs. The list includes names like IIM Ahemdabad, Bangalore etc.