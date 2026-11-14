Online MBA from IIMs 2026: Check Fees, Reviews, Placements & Scope
This article details the Online MBA programs offered by IIMs in 2026, highlighting their structure, fees, and career enhancement benefits for working professionals. It also provides a comparison of program costs, average salaries, and eligibility criteria across various IIMs.
Online MBA from IIMs 2026: Attaining an executive qualification from one of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) institutions while continuing to work is no less than a breakthrough for today’s executives. This program combines the flexibility of online modules and on-campus visits with the same intensive case study methodology that regular MBA programs offer along with institutional prestige. While the benefit of professional networking and career enhancement services is availed instead of the usual campus placement offered to regular MBA students, such executive qualifications make a considerable difference in strategic decision-making.
Check| Top 10 Online MBA Programs in 2026: College Rankings, Fees and Placement
Online MBA from IIMs 2026: College List
The table below shares a list of top IIMs (Indian Institute of Management) for online MBA programs. The list includes names like IIM Ahemdabad, Bangalore etc.
|
Institute
|
City
|
Online Program Name
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
Ahmedabad
|
Online MBA
|
IIM Bangalore
|
Bangalore
|
EPGP (Hybrid/Modular)
|
IIM Calcutta
|
Kolkata
|
PGPEX
|
IIM Lucknow
|
Lucknow
|
iMBA (Weekend Delivery)
|
IIM Indore
|
Indore
|
EPGP / EPM MMS
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
Kozhikode
|
EPGM / Global MBA
|
IIM Mumbai
|
Mumbai
|
Online Executive MBA
|
IIM Udaipur
|
Udaipur
|
Online EMBA
|
IIM Ranchi
|
Ranchi
|
Online Executive MBA
|
IIM Kashipur
|
Kashipur
|
Executive MBA Analytics
|
IIM Bodh Gaya
|
Bodh Gaya
|
Executive MBA
Online MBA from IIMs 2026: Fees Comparison
The financial investment required for pursuing credentials in the online and executive management programs at leading Indian business schools varies extensively, with the aggregate cost of the courses falling anywhere between INR 10,00,000 and over INR 30,00,000.
Top-tier institutions such as IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta require a substantial financial investment of INR 28,00,000 to 32,00,000, whereas other premier institutions including IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Indore have an investment requirement of INR 20,00,000. On the other hand, the more affordable programs available at upcoming and reputed regional institutions include those offered at IIM Mumbai, IIM Udaipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Kozhikode, and IIM Bodh Gaya, which range in cost from INR 10,00,000 to 16,00,000.
|
Institute
|
Program
|
Total Course Fee (Approx)
|
IIM Bangalore
|
EPGP
|
INR 28,00,000 to INR 32,00,000
|
IIM Calcutta
|
PGPEX
|
INR 28,00,000 to INR 30,00,000
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
Online MBA
|
INR 20,00,000
|
IIM Indore
|
EPGP
|
INR 20,00,000 to INR 22,00,000
|
IIM Lucknow
|
iMBA
|
INR 18,00,000 to INR 20,00,000
|
IIM Mumbai
|
Online EMBA
|
INR 15,00,000 to INR 16,00,000
|
IIM Udaipur
|
Online EMBA
|
INR 14,20,800
|
IIM Ranchi
|
Online EMBA
|
INR 12,50,000 to INR 12,70,000
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
EPGM
|
INR 12,00,000 to INR 15,00,000
|
IIM Bodh Gaya
|
Executive MBA
|
INR 10,00,000
College-Wise Salary Comparison
Check the institution-wise salary breakdown shared in the table below.
|
Institute
|
Average Salary Before MBA
|
Average Salary After MBA
|
IIM Calcutta
|
INR 18.00 to INR 28.00 Lakhs
|
INR 32.00 to INR 50.00 Lakhs
|
IIM Indore
|
INR 15.00 to INR 22.00 Lakhs
|
INR 25.00 to INR 40.00 Lakhs
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
INR 12.00 to INR 22.00 Lakhs
|
INR 22.00 to INR 38.00 Lakhs
|
IIM Lucknow
|
INR 8.00 to INR 18.00 Lakhs
|
INR 18.00 to INR 32.00 Lakhs
Online MBA Requirements
Here are the requirements to enroll for Online MBA programs in top IIMs.
|
Criteria
|
Requirement
|
Academic Marks
|
Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks (relaxations apply for reserved categories).
|
Work Experience
|
Strictly 3 to 5 years of full-time work experience. Internships do not count.
|
Entrance Exam
|
Valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score. If unavailable, students must clear the specific IIM's own admission test (like IAT, EMAT, or IAAT).
|
Final Selection
|
Based on a Personal Interview, work profile, and Statement of Purpose.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.