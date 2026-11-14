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Online MBA from IIMs 2026: Check Fees, Reviews, Placements & Scope

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 14, 2026, 19:15 IST

This article details the Online MBA programs offered by IIMs in 2026, highlighting their structure, fees, and career enhancement benefits for working professionals. It also provides a comparison of program costs, average salaries, and eligibility criteria across various IIMs.

Online MBA from IIMs 2026: Check Fees, Reviews, Placements & Scope
Online MBA from IIMs 2026: Check Fees, Reviews, Placements & Scope

Online MBA from IIMs 2026: Attaining an executive qualification from one of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) institutions while continuing to work is no less than a breakthrough for today’s executives. This program combines the flexibility of online modules and on-campus visits with the same intensive case study methodology that regular MBA programs offer along with institutional prestige. While the benefit of professional networking and career enhancement services is availed instead of the usual campus placement offered to regular MBA students, such executive qualifications make a considerable difference in strategic decision-making.

Check| Top 10 Online MBA Programs in 2026: College Rankings, Fees and Placement

Online MBA from IIMs 2026: College List

The table below shares a list of top IIMs (Indian Institute of Management) for online MBA programs. The list includes names like IIM Ahemdabad, Bangalore etc. 

Institute

City

Online Program Name

IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

Online MBA

IIM Bangalore

Bangalore

EPGP (Hybrid/Modular)

IIM Calcutta

Kolkata

PGPEX

IIM Lucknow

Lucknow

iMBA (Weekend Delivery)

IIM Indore

Indore

EPGP / EPM MMS

IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode

EPGM / Global MBA

IIM Mumbai

Mumbai

Online Executive MBA

IIM Udaipur

Udaipur

Online EMBA

IIM Ranchi

Ranchi

Online Executive MBA

IIM Kashipur

Kashipur

Executive MBA Analytics

IIM Bodh Gaya

Bodh Gaya

Executive MBA

Online MBA from IIMs 2026: Fees Comparison

The financial investment required for pursuing credentials in the online and executive management programs at leading Indian business schools varies extensively, with the aggregate cost of the courses falling anywhere between INR 10,00,000 and over INR 30,00,000. 

Top-tier institutions such as IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta require a substantial financial investment of INR 28,00,000 to 32,00,000, whereas other premier institutions including IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Indore have an investment requirement of INR 20,00,000. On the other hand, the more affordable programs available at upcoming and reputed regional institutions include those offered at IIM Mumbai, IIM Udaipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Kozhikode, and IIM Bodh Gaya, which range in cost from INR 10,00,000 to 16,00,000.

Institute

Program

Total Course Fee (Approx)

IIM Bangalore

EPGP

INR 28,00,000 to INR 32,00,000

IIM Calcutta

PGPEX

INR 28,00,000 to INR 30,00,000

IIM Ahmedabad

Online MBA

INR 20,00,000

IIM Indore

EPGP

INR 20,00,000 to INR 22,00,000

IIM Lucknow

iMBA

INR 18,00,000 to INR 20,00,000

IIM Mumbai

Online EMBA

INR 15,00,000 to INR 16,00,000

IIM Udaipur

Online EMBA

INR 14,20,800

IIM Ranchi

Online EMBA

INR 12,50,000 to INR 12,70,000

IIM Kozhikode

EPGM

INR 12,00,000 to INR 15,00,000

IIM Bodh Gaya

Executive MBA

INR 10,00,000

College-Wise Salary Comparison

Check the institution-wise salary breakdown shared in the table below. 

Institute

Average Salary Before MBA

Average Salary After MBA

IIM Calcutta

INR 18.00 to INR 28.00 Lakhs

INR 32.00 to INR 50.00 Lakhs

IIM Indore

INR 15.00 to INR 22.00 Lakhs

INR 25.00 to INR 40.00 Lakhs

IIM Kozhikode

INR 12.00 to INR 22.00 Lakhs

INR 22.00 to INR 38.00 Lakhs

IIM Lucknow

INR 8.00 to INR 18.00 Lakhs

INR 18.00 to INR 32.00 Lakhs

Online MBA Requirements

Here are the requirements to enroll for Online MBA programs in top IIMs. 

Criteria

Requirement

Academic Marks

Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks (relaxations apply for reserved categories).

Work Experience

Strictly 3 to 5 years of full-time work experience. Internships do not count.

Entrance Exam

Valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score. If unavailable, students must clear the specific IIM's own admission test (like IAT, EMAT, or IAAT).

Final Selection

Based on a Personal Interview, work profile, and Statement of Purpose.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 14, 2026, 19:15 IST
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