UPSC IFS 2026: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code, and Important Instructions Here
UPSC has released essential guidelines for the IFS 2026 exam, scheduled from November 22-29, detailing entry times, required documents, and prohibited items. Candidates must strictly follow these rules, including carrying their e-Admit Card and photo ID, to ensure hassle-free entry and avoid disqualification.
UPSC IFS 2026: The UPSC IFS (Indian Foreign Service) examination is scheduled from November 22 to 29, 2026 in 2 sessions: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM & 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. While the official IFS Mains Admit Card 2026 has been released on November 13 and can be checked on the official website of UPSC.
The Union Public Service Commission has released certain guidelines that must be followed before appearing for the exam. This will help in trouble-free entry into the exam hall. From following the strict entry time to dress code, check the set of regulations regarding entry time, documents to be carried, and those not to be carried inside the exam hall shared in detail below.
Check| UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Forest Mains Hall Ticket PDF Here
UPSC IFS 2026: Overview
Given below are the important exam details shared in the table below. Aspiring candidates are suggested to go through it to stay updated before appearing for the exam.
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Examination Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Union Public Service Commission Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Notification Date
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February 4, 2026
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Application Window
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February 4, 2026 – February 24, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
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Age Limit
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21 to 32 years as of August 1, 2026 (requirements may vary)
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Stage 1: Prelims Exam Date
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May 24, 2026 (screening test along with Civil Services Prelims)
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Stage 2: Mains Exam Date
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From August 21, 2026 (written descriptive papers)
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Stage 3: Selection Process
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1. Preliminary Examination
2. Main Examination
3. Personality Test
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Application Fee
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₹100 for General/OBC/EWS candidates
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Official Website
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upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in
UPSC IFS 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
As per the UPSC guidelines for the upcoming IFS exam here are the suggested guidelines:
1. Must Follow the Strict Entry Time
The official body has come up with very strict guidelines for the entry time to the exam venue:
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As per the guidelines of the Commission, the candidates should arrive at the exam venue well in advance. The entry will stop 30 minutes prior to the start of each examination session (For both Forenoon and afternoon shifts).
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No late entries shall be allowed under any circumstance, including traffic jam and/or delay in transport means. One needs to plan his/her route the previous day itself.
2. Must Carry Important Documents
Failing to report at the examination venue with the right documents is a sure-shot recipe for disqualification from appearing in the examination. Remember to have in your file:
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Printed e-Admit Card: Go to the UPSC website and download the admit card. Make sure everything about you on the admit card is properly visible.
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Photo ID Proof: Take your government-issued photo ID proof, like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence which matches your admit card details.
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Photographs: Bring a couple of extra identical photographs with you, just in case you need to show them.
3. Must Follow Security Procedure
To ensure absolute honesty and transparency, security measures are taken by UPSC in the examination center.
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Biometric Face Authentication: Candidates might have to go through biometric face authentication at the venue. Fully cooperate with the technical staff in this regard.
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Complete Body Search: Manual or electronic frisking will be conducted by the security personnel at the entrance gate. Don't wear bulky clothes or many layers of clothing.
List of Prohibited and Permitted Items
To make the screening process easy and not get into unnecessary issues, candidates are advised to go through the list to ensure they are not carrying these prohibited items in the venue:
Permitted Items:
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Black ballpoint pens (mandatory to fill OMR sheets or write descriptive answers based on the requirement).
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Plain wristwatch (any electronic device such as a smartwatch is not allowed).
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Water bottles that are transparent.
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Medical instruments or spectacles, if any.
Prohibited Items
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Electronics of all kinds such as mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, calculator, and even smartwatches.
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Books, loose pages, notes, or any study material.
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Bags, briefcases, or any heavy leather folder.
Dress Code and General Etiquette
UPSC does not restrict any rigid or formal dress code, however, the candidate is recommended to choose sensible attire that can be comfortable for him/her.
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Pick appropriate lightweight clothes for the weather.
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Do not wear anything made up of metallic materials like thick metallic jewelry, heavy chains, and bulky belts.
By organizing all the papers the night before, being very punctual in time, and strictly following instructions, you can focus 100 percent of your brain power towards your performance in exams.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.