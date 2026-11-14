UPSC IFS 2026: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code, and Important Instructions Here

UPSC IFS 2026: The UPSC IFS (Indian Foreign Service) examination is scheduled from November 22 to 29, 2026 in 2 sessions: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM & 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. While the official IFS Mains Admit Card 2026 has been released on November 13 and can be checked on the official website of UPSC.

The Union Public Service Commission has released certain guidelines that must be followed before appearing for the exam. This will help in trouble-free entry into the exam hall. From following the strict entry time to dress code, check the set of regulations regarding entry time, documents to be carried, and those not to be carried inside the exam hall shared in detail below.

Check| UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Forest Mains Hall Ticket PDF Here

UPSC IFS 2026: Overview

Given below are the important exam details shared in the table below. Aspiring candidates are suggested to go through it to stay updated before appearing for the exam.