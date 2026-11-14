Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Obstetrician-Gynecologist Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
The BCECEB has released Round 1 results for Bihar NEET PG 2026 Obstetrician-Gynecologist admissions, detailing opening and closing ranks for state quota seats. Candidates can check college-wise ranks and understand the counselling process for OB/GYN seats in Bihar medical colleges.
Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released Round 1 results for NEET PG majors for state quota seats. The admission for the Obstetrician-Gynecologist unreserved category ranges between 162 to 1199 rank for medical colleges in Bihar.
While the seat allotment process is ongoing, it is important that candidates understands the details of the Bihar NEET PG 2026 counselling process in terms of opening and closing ranks. In case you have been applying for a clinical specialty, it is extremely essential that you understand how your merit rank in the state, reservation, and institute preference play a major role in getting a seat in Obstetrics and Gynecology (MS/MD OBG) in the first round of counseling. From here candidates can find official Round 1 college-wise opening and closing ranks for Bihar NEET PG admission in Obstetrician-Gynecologist, along with other admission details shared below.
Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1: Overview
Check Bihar NEET PG 2026 counselling and admission details provided in the table below.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
|
Counselling Name
|
Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)
|
Entrance Exam
|
NEET-PG 2026
|
Programs
|
MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)
|
Online Registration & Application
|
October 22 – 28, 2026
|
Rank Card
|
October 30, 2026
|
Choice Filling & Locking Deadline
|
Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)
|
Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
November 6, 2026
|
Provisional Allotment Orders
|
November 6 – 12, 2026
|
Verification and Admission
|
November 10 – 12, 2026
|
Official Counseling Portal
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Check| Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Paediatrics Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check OB/GYN Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
As per the official Round 1 opening and closing rank for admission to Bihar NEET PG 2026, A.N.M.M.C. Gaya stands at top. The unreserved category admission for the college is expected at 162. This is followed by colleges like D.M.C.Laheriasarai etc.
|
INSTITUTE
|
NEET OPENING RANK
|
NEET CLOSING RANK
|
UR OPENING RANK
|
UR CLOSING RANK
|
A.N.M.M.C. GAYA
|
10071
|
10071
|
162
|
162
|
D.M.C.LAHERIASARAI
|
8930
|
9753
|
143
|
157
|
I.G.I.M.S. PATNA
|
8206
|
8206
|
126
|
126
|
J.L.N.M.C. BHAGALPUR
|
9009
|
9009
|
144
|
144
|
K.M.C. KATIHAR
|
115860
|
118971
|
1345
|
1370
|
LORD BUDHA KOSHI MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, SAHARSA
|
86721
|
87750
|
1071
|
1082
|
MADHUBANI MEDICAL COLLEGE , MADHUBANI
|
92923
|
95236
|
1127
|
1149
|
MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ
|
35642
|
74185
|
601
|
947
|
N.M.C &.H, SASARAM
|
75570
|
112872
|
963
|
1314
|
N.M.C. PATNA
|
7397
|
7397
|
115
|
115
|
NETAJI SUBHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL
|
63721
|
74277
|
847
|
949
|
P.M.C.PATNA
|
4497
|
5272
|
51
|
70
|
RDJM MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, MUZAFFARPUR
|
69878
|
80129
|
903
|
1012
|
SHREE NARAYAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE AND HOSPITAL SAHARSA
|
80113
|
100758
|
1011
|
1199
How OB/GYN (MS/MD OBG) Seat Distributed in Bihar?
There are two major groups under which the seats of MS/MD OBG in Bihar is distributed:
-
The first is All India Quota (AIQ), which includes all the seats that are allotted through MCC counselling at a national level, while the second one is State Quota, where the seats are allotted locally through BCECEB.
-
Another is State quota which is further allotted to government medical colleges like Patna Medical College & IGIMS, as well as other private medical colleges, with specific reservations for unreserved, EWS, SC, ST, and Extremely Backward Caste (EBC) categories.
Read More| Bihar DNB NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.