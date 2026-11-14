Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Obstetrician-Gynecologist Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released Round 1 results for NEET PG majors for state quota seats. The admission for the Obstetrician-Gynecologist unreserved category ranges between 162 to 1199 rank for medical colleges in Bihar.

While the seat allotment process is ongoing, it is important that candidates understands the details of the Bihar NEET PG 2026 counselling process in terms of opening and closing ranks. In case you have been applying for a clinical specialty, it is extremely essential that you understand how your merit rank in the state, reservation, and institute preference play a major role in getting a seat in Obstetrics and Gynecology (MS/MD OBG) in the first round of counseling. From here candidates can find official Round 1 college-wise opening and closing ranks for Bihar NEET PG admission in Obstetrician-Gynecologist, along with other admission details shared below.