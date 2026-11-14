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Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Obstetrician-Gynecologist Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 14, 2026, 17:51 IST

The BCECEB has released Round 1 results for Bihar NEET PG 2026 Obstetrician-Gynecologist admissions, detailing opening and closing ranks for state quota seats. Candidates can check college-wise ranks and understand the counselling process for OB/GYN seats in Bihar medical colleges.

Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Obstetrician-Gynecologist Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Obstetrician-Gynecologist Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released Round 1 results for NEET PG majors for state quota seats. The admission for the Obstetrician-Gynecologist unreserved category ranges between 162 to 1199 rank for medical colleges in Bihar. 

While the seat allotment process is ongoing, it is important that candidates understands the details of the Bihar NEET PG 2026 counselling process in terms of opening and closing ranks. In case you have been applying for a clinical specialty, it is extremely essential that you understand how your merit rank in the state, reservation, and institute preference play a major role in getting a seat in Obstetrics and Gynecology (MS/MD OBG) in the first round of counseling. From here candidates can find official Round 1 college-wise opening and closing ranks for Bihar NEET PG admission in Obstetrician-Gynecologist, along with other admission details shared below. 

Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1: Overview

Check Bihar NEET PG 2026 counselling and admission details provided in the table below. 

Parameter 

Details

Conducting Authority

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

Counselling Name

Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)

Entrance Exam

NEET-PG 2026

Programs

MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)

Online Registration & Application

October 22 – 28, 2026

Rank Card

October 30, 2026

Choice Filling & Locking Deadline

Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

November 6, 2026

Provisional Allotment Orders

November 6 – 12, 2026

Verification and Admission

November 10 – 12, 2026

Official Counseling Portal

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Check| Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Paediatrics Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check OB/GYN Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

As per the official Round 1 opening and closing rank for admission to Bihar NEET PG 2026, A.N.M.M.C. Gaya stands at top. The unreserved category admission for the college is expected at 162. This is followed by colleges like D.M.C.Laheriasarai etc.

INSTITUTE

NEET OPENING RANK

NEET CLOSING RANK

UR OPENING RANK

UR CLOSING RANK

A.N.M.M.C. GAYA

10071

10071

162

162

D.M.C.LAHERIASARAI

8930

9753

143

157

I.G.I.M.S. PATNA

8206

8206

126

126

J.L.N.M.C. BHAGALPUR

9009

9009

144

144

K.M.C. KATIHAR

115860

118971

1345

1370

LORD BUDHA KOSHI MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, SAHARSA

86721

87750

1071

1082

MADHUBANI MEDICAL COLLEGE , MADHUBANI

92923

95236

1127

1149

MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ

35642

74185

601

947

N.M.C &.H, SASARAM

75570

112872

963

1314

N.M.C. PATNA

7397

7397

115

115

NETAJI SUBHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL

63721

74277

847

949

P.M.C.PATNA

4497

5272

51

70

RDJM MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, MUZAFFARPUR

69878

80129

903

1012

SHREE NARAYAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE AND HOSPITAL SAHARSA

80113

100758

1011

1199

How OB/GYN (MS/MD OBG) Seat Distributed in Bihar? 

There are two major groups under which the seats of MS/MD OBG in Bihar is distributed: 

  • The first is All India Quota (AIQ), which includes all the seats that are allotted through MCC counselling at a national level, while the second one is State Quota, where the seats are allotted locally through BCECEB. 

  • Another is State quota which is further allotted to government medical colleges like Patna Medical College & IGIMS, as well as other private medical colleges, with specific reservations for unreserved, EWS, SC, ST, and Extremely Backward Caste (EBC) categories.

Read More| Bihar DNB NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 14, 2026, 17:51 IST
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