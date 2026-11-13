Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Paediatrics Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released Round 1 seat allocation results for NEET PG 2026 Paediatrics, detailing opening and closing ranks for various medical colleges. This data helps candidates assess their admission chances for MD in Paediatrics across government and private institutions in Bihar.
Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: As per the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Round 1 admission opened at 129 and closed at 1330 (unreserved category) for different colleges in Bihar. The seat allocation results for Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2026 Round 1 are released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), the candidates who have applied for MD in Paediatrics would be able to judge their admission chances. The opening and closing ranks released indicate the level of competitiveness in gaining admission into the state run medical colleges and also the private colleges and autonomous universities of Bihar.
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Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1: Overview
The table includes Bihar NEET PG Round 1 counselling and admission details. Candidates can check the schedule provided below.
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Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
|
Counselling Name
|
Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)
|
Qualifying Entrance Test
|
NEET-PG 2026
|
Programs
|
MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)
|
Online Registration & Application
|
October 22 – 28, 2026
|
Rank Card
|
October 30, 2026
|
Choice Filling & Locking Deadline
|
Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
November 6, 2026
|
Provisional Allotment Orders
|
November 6 – 12, 2026
|
Document Verification
|
November 10 – 12, 2026
|
Official Counseling Portal
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Paediatrics Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
Based on the official Round 1 seat allotment details for MD in Paediatrics seat, the table highlights very huge difference for admission to prestigious government institutions and private medical universities in Bihar, India. The famous government institutes like IGIMS Patna, PMCH Patna, and NMC Patna happen to be highly competitive and only those candidates qualify who possess the exceptional NEET score of 2,437 and much below this. On the other hand, the newly established private institutions are quite easy-going and even accept candidates with scores above 126,000.
|
INSTITUTE
|
NEET OPENING RANK
|
NEET CLOSING RANK
|
UR OPENING RANK
|
UR CLOSING RANK
|
A.N.M.M.C. GAYA
|
8319
|
8319
|
129
|
129
|
D.M.C.LAHERIASARAI
|
6161
|
6161
|
88
|
88
|
GMC PURNEA
|
27464
|
27464
|
502
|
502
|
I.G.I.M.S. PATNA
|
2437
|
2437
|
20
|
20
|
JKTMC MADHEPURA
|
31790
|
31790
|
560
|
560
|
K.M.C. KATIHAR
|
106773
|
114014
|
1256
|
1327
|
LORD BUDHA KOSHI MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, SAHARSA
|
79857
|
92574
|
1010
|
1122
|
MADHUBANI MEDICAL COLLEGE , MADHUBANI
|
111117
|
111117
|
1299
|
1299
|
MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ
|
81856
|
100994
|
1026
|
1201
|
N.M.C &.H, SASARAM
|
102978
|
124936
|
1216
|
1433
|
N.M.C. PATNA
|
5870
|
5870
|
83
|
83
|
NETAJI SUBHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL
|
80898
|
88640
|
1020
|
1091
|
P.M.C.PATNA
|
3999
|
5038
|
41
|
65
|
RDJM MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, MUZAFFARPUR
|
89519
|
126388
|
1098
|
1445
|
S.K.M.C. MUZAFFARPUR
|
7677
|
7677
|
119
|
119
|
SADAR HOSPITAL MOTIHARI
|
43324
|
43324
|
672
|
672
|
SHREE NARAYAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE AND HOSPITAL SAHARSA
|
94754
|
114373
|
1143
|
1330
How Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026 Works for Seat Allocation?
The cut-off criteria for Bihar NEET PG (PGMAC) is based on the performance of the candidate in the NEET exam and also consider the state merit for the same. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) follows the criteria along with some merit list, making it applicable for various colleges and courses.
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NEET All India Rank (AIR)
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State Merit Ranks (UR & CAT)
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Opening & Closing Benchmarks
-
Government vs. Private Variance
-
Multi-Round Shifts
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Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.