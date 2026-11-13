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Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Paediatrics Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 23:03 IST

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released Round 1 seat allocation results for NEET PG 2026 Paediatrics, detailing opening and closing ranks for various medical colleges. This data helps candidates assess their admission chances for MD in Paediatrics across government and private institutions in Bihar.

Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Paediatrics Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Paediatrics Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: As per the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Round 1 admission opened at 129 and closed at 1330 (unreserved category) for different colleges in Bihar. The seat allocation results for Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2026 Round 1 are released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), the candidates who have applied for MD in Paediatrics would be able to judge their admission chances. The opening and closing ranks released indicate the level of competitiveness in gaining admission into the state run medical colleges and also the private colleges and autonomous universities of Bihar.

Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1: Overview

The table includes Bihar NEET PG Round 1 counselling and admission details. Candidates can check the schedule provided below.

Parameter 

Details

Conducting Authority

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

Counselling Name

Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)

Qualifying Entrance Test

NEET-PG 2026

Programs

MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)

Online Registration & Application

October 22 – 28, 2026

Rank Card

October 30, 2026

Choice Filling & Locking Deadline

Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

November 6, 2026

Provisional Allotment Orders

November 6 – 12, 2026

Document Verification 

November 10 – 12, 2026

Official Counseling Portal

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Paediatrics Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Based on the official Round 1 seat allotment details for MD in Paediatrics seat, the table highlights very huge difference for admission to prestigious government institutions and private medical universities in Bihar, India. The famous government institutes like IGIMS Patna, PMCH Patna, and NMC Patna happen to be highly competitive and only those candidates qualify who possess the exceptional NEET score of 2,437 and much below this. On the other hand, the newly established private institutions are quite easy-going and even accept candidates with scores above 126,000.

INSTITUTE

NEET OPENING RANK

NEET CLOSING RANK

UR OPENING RANK

UR CLOSING RANK

A.N.M.M.C. GAYA

8319

8319

129

129

D.M.C.LAHERIASARAI

6161

6161

88

88

GMC PURNEA

27464

27464

502

502

I.G.I.M.S. PATNA

2437

2437

20

20

JKTMC MADHEPURA

31790

31790

560

560

K.M.C. KATIHAR

106773

114014

1256

1327

LORD BUDHA KOSHI MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, SAHARSA

79857

92574

1010

1122

MADHUBANI MEDICAL COLLEGE , MADHUBANI

111117

111117

1299

1299

MGMMC & LSK HOS, KISHANGANJ

81856

100994

1026

1201

N.M.C &.H, SASARAM

102978

124936

1216

1433

N.M.C. PATNA

5870

5870

83

83

NETAJI SUBHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL

80898

88640

1020

1091

P.M.C.PATNA

3999

5038

41

65

RDJM MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, MUZAFFARPUR

89519

126388

1098

1445

S.K.M.C. MUZAFFARPUR

7677

7677

119

119

SADAR HOSPITAL MOTIHARI

43324

43324

672

672

SHREE NARAYAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE AND HOSPITAL SAHARSA

94754

114373

1143

1330

How Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026 Works for Seat Allocation? 

The cut-off criteria for Bihar NEET PG (PGMAC) is based on the performance of the candidate in the NEET exam and also consider the state merit for the same. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) follows the criteria along with some merit list, making it applicable for various colleges and courses.

  • NEET All India Rank (AIR)

  • State Merit Ranks (UR & CAT)

  • Opening & Closing Benchmarks

  • Government vs. Private Variance

  • Multi-Round Shifts

Check| Bihar DNB NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 23:03 IST
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