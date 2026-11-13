Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Paediatrics Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Bihar NEET PG Cutoff 2026: As per the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Round 1 admission opened at 129 and closed at 1330 (unreserved category) for different colleges in Bihar. The seat allocation results for Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2026 Round 1 are released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), the candidates who have applied for MD in Paediatrics would be able to judge their admission chances. The opening and closing ranks released indicate the level of competitiveness in gaining admission into the state run medical colleges and also the private colleges and autonomous universities of Bihar.

Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Bihar NEET PG 2026 Round 1: Overview

The table includes Bihar NEET PG Round 1 counselling and admission details. Candidates can check the schedule provided below.