Kerala Digital Square Project: Computers in All Lower Primary Schools Under 100-Day Plan

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The Kerala government is planning to set up digital learning facilities in lower primary schools across the state under its 100-day action programme. The initiative aims to improve computer literacy among young students and make technology an important part of classroom learning. General Education Minister N. Samsudheen announced that all lower primary schools would be equipped with Digital Squares, each having four to five computers. The facilities will help students develop basic computer skills before completing their lower primary education. The announcement was made while the minister was inaugurating a newly constructed building at Thiruvallam Government Lower Primary School in Thiruvananthapuram. The school building was constructed at a cost of Rs. 1 crore. Kerala Digital Square Project: What Will Students Get?

Under the Digital Square initiative, schools will have dedicated digital learning spaces where students can access computers and learn basic technology skills. The objective is to make sure that children completing lower primary education are familiar with computers and digital learning. The state government is focusing on improving school infrastructure as well as introducing modern technology into classrooms. The minister also mentioned that infrastructure development alone was not enough and that technology must also be integrated into the education system. The initiative is a part of the government’s 100-day action plan and is expected to strengthen digital education in government schools. Also check, JEE Advanced 2027: No Third Attempt Allowed, Check Exam Date, Eligibility and Important Dates