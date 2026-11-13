Kerala Digital Square Project: Computers in All Lower Primary Schools Under 100-Day Plan
Kerala government plans to install Digital Squares with four to five computers in lower primary schools. Check the 100-day action plan and ARISE AI and robotics projects in the article given below.
Key Points
- Kerala to set up digital learning facilities in lower primary schools under 100-day plan.
- ARISE project to introduce AI and Robotics learning for high school students.
- Initiatives aim to strengthen digital education and prepare students for emerging tech.
The Kerala government is planning to set up digital learning facilities in lower primary schools across the state under its 100-day action programme. The initiative aims to improve computer literacy among young students and make technology an important part of classroom learning. General Education Minister N. Samsudheen announced that all lower primary schools would be equipped with Digital Squares, each having four to five computers. The facilities will help students develop basic computer skills before completing their lower primary education.
The announcement was made while the minister was inaugurating a newly constructed building at Thiruvallam Government Lower Primary School in Thiruvananthapuram. The school building was constructed at a cost of Rs. 1 crore.
Kerala Digital Square Project: What Will Students Get?
Under the Digital Square initiative, schools will have dedicated digital learning spaces where students can access computers and learn basic technology skills. The objective is to make sure that children completing lower primary education are familiar with computers and digital learning. The state government is focusing on improving school infrastructure as well as introducing modern technology into classrooms. The minister also mentioned that infrastructure development alone was not enough and that technology must also be integrated into the education system.
The initiative is a part of the government’s 100-day action plan and is expected to strengthen digital education in government schools.
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Kerala to Introduce AI and Robotics Learning for High School Students
Along with the Digital Square project, the Kerala government has announced the implementation of the ARISE project for high school students. ARISE stands for AI and Robotics Initiative for School Education. The programme aims to familiarise students with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics. It will also provide facilities for aptitude testing and personalised learning.
The project is being implemented through the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The government plans to continue using its annual plan funds to improve facilities in government schools. These institutions mainly serve students from economically weaker and modest-income backgrounds. Through these initiatives, Kerala aims to strengthen digital learning at different school levels and prepare students to understand and use emerging technologies from an early age.
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