ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Preparation Tips Here
CISCE has announced the ISC Class 12 Environmental Science exam pattern for the year 2026-27 with a breakdown of the theory of 70 marks and practical of 30 marks. Students can also find here the marking scheme, paper format, and useful tips to prepare well for their board examinations.
ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: The CISCE has released the Class 12 Environmental Science syllabus, through which students can understand exam pattern for 2026-27 board exams. The paper is of 100 Marks in which 70 Marks covers theory part, and 30 is for project and practical work.
The very first step in preparation for the CISCE Class 12 exams for EVS in the academic year of 2026-27 would be to learn the contents of the syllabus and the marking scheme of the paper. The syllabus covers basic topics of ecology, resource management, pollution control techniques, and principles of sustainable development. Therefore, knowing this assessment pattern in advance is useful for students in preparing accordingly. From here students can check ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27, along with tips to prepare well for the upcoming board exams.
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ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
Check ISC Class 12 exam pattern details shared in the table below. It highlights the paper duration, and minimum passing marks in Class 12th examination for all subjects.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Examination
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Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Mode of Examination
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Offline
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Total Marks per Subject
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100 Marks ( Theory & Internal Assessments)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Passing Criteria
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Minimum 35% aggregate marks
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Official Website
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cisce.org
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ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27
Given below is a basic ISC Class 12 Environmental Science exam pattern. In this the subject will be assessed based on theoretical knowledge along with practical. Theory paper is of 70 marks and practical carries 30 marks, together it constitutes 100 marks for the paper.
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Paper
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Details
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Marks
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Paper I
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Theory Examination (Duration: 3 Hours)
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70 Marks
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Paper II
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Practical / Project Work
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30 Marks
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Total
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100 Marks
Check| ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here!
ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Paper Structure 2026-27
The tables provided below highlights the paper structure of both theory and practical of Environmental Science paper. Check the marks distribution provided here to get a clear understanding of examination paper.
Theory paper - 70 Marks
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Paper Part
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Section
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Units
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Marks Distribution
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Part 1
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Entire Syllabus
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Units 1 to 7 (All Units Covered)
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20 Marks
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Part 2
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Section A
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• Unit 1: Human Beings and Nature
• Unit 2: Population & Conservation Ecology
• Unit 3: Monitoring Pollution
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50 Marks Total
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Part 2
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Section B
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• Unit 4: Third World Development
• Unit 5: Sustainable Agriculture
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10 marks each based on the 5-question
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Part 2
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Section C
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• Unit 6: Environmental & Natural Resource Economics
• Unit 7: International Relations & the Environment
Internal Assessment (30 Marks)
The internal assessment involves practical and project work for 30 marks. This is evaluated based on your field and project work, along with your understanding of the subject matter which will be tested verbally in viva voce. Check the marks distribution below.
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Component
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Assessment Focus
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Marks Allotted
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Project Work
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Completion of one precribed project format (includes EIA, Quadrat Method, local environmental issue monitoring, or NGO field training).
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20 Marks
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Teacher Assessment & Viva Voce
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Students will be assessed based on internal records, fieldwork, and viva voce conducted by a visiting external examiner appointed by CISCE.
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10 Marks
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Total Subject Score
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Theory (70) + Practical/Project (30)
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100 Marks
Preparation Tips to Score High in ISC Class 12 Environmental Science
Students can prepare for ISC Class 12 Environmental Science paper through analysing and preparing detailed notes for the subject. This will help in sorting out the concepts and get clarity in each sections. They can also:
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Prioritse Part 1: Since Part 1 is essential and covers the entire syllabus, you must devote extra attention to the major definitions and definitions of important concepts, as in the phrase "carbon credits," etc.
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Get Familiar with Authors and Schools of Thought: You should be aware of the theoretical concepts like stewardship of Wendell Berry, the social ecology of Barry Commoner, and the self-reliance of communities of Mohandas Gandhi for the answers in Sections A and B.
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Use Practical Examples: In Part 2, you need to present various cases, including Project Tiger or certain EIAs or the traditional form of rainwater harvesting johads.
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Know Technical Concepts: When it comes to pollution, you should know all indicators, including the difference between BOD and COD, and water turbidity measures and air monitoring indicators.
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Practice Previous Year Papers: CISCE asks similar questions during exams. It frequently includes questions from topics like resource economy issues or questions regarding international environmental norms or population models. So it is essential to not miss out on practicing the old question papers to not only get fluent in paper solving but also identify the repetitive questions.
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