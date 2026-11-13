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ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Preparation Tips Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 22:33 IST

CISCE has announced the ISC Class 12 Environmental Science exam pattern for the year 2026-27 with a breakdown of the theory of 70 marks and practical of 30 marks. Students can also find here the marking scheme, paper format, and useful tips to prepare well for their board examinations.

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Preparation Tips
ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Preparation Tips

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: The CISCE has released the Class 12 Environmental Science syllabus, through which students can understand exam pattern for 2026-27 board exams. The paper is of 100 Marks in which 70 Marks covers theory part, and 30 is for project and practical work.

The very first step in preparation for the CISCE Class 12 exams for EVS in the academic year of 2026-27 would be to learn the contents of the syllabus and the marking scheme of the paper. The syllabus covers basic topics of ecology, resource management, pollution control techniques, and principles of sustainable development. Therefore, knowing this assessment pattern in advance is useful for students in preparing accordingly. From here students can check ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27, along with tips to prepare well for the upcoming board exams.

Check|ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage 

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview 

Check ISC Class 12 exam pattern details shared in the table below. It highlights the paper duration, and minimum passing marks in Class 12th examination for all subjects. 

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Examination

Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12

Academic Session

2026–27

Mode of Examination

Offline

Total Marks per Subject

100 Marks ( Theory & Internal Assessments)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Passing Criteria

Minimum 35% aggregate marks 

Official Website

cisce.org

Check| ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026–27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27

Given below is a basic ISC Class 12 Environmental Science exam pattern. In this the subject will be assessed based on theoretical knowledge along with practical. Theory paper is of 70 marks and practical carries 30 marks, together it constitutes 100 marks for the paper. 

Paper

Details

Marks

Paper I

Theory Examination (Duration: 3 Hours)

70 Marks

Paper II

Practical / Project Work 

30 Marks

Total

  

100 Marks

Check| ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here!

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Paper Structure 2026-27

The tables provided below highlights the paper structure of both theory and practical of Environmental Science paper. Check the marks distribution provided here to get a clear understanding of examination paper.

Theory paper - 70 Marks 

Paper Part

Section

Units

Marks Distribution

Part 1

Entire Syllabus

Units 1 to 7 (All Units Covered)

20 Marks 

Part 2

Section A

• Unit 1: Human Beings and Nature

• Unit 2: Population & Conservation Ecology

• Unit 3: Monitoring Pollution

50 Marks Total

Part 2

Section B

• Unit 4: Third World Development

• Unit 5: Sustainable Agriculture

10 marks each based on the 5-question 

Part 2

Section C

• Unit 6: Environmental & Natural Resource Economics

• Unit 7: International Relations & the Environment

  

Internal Assessment (30 Marks)

The internal assessment involves practical and project work for 30 marks. This is evaluated based on your field and project work, along with your understanding of the subject matter which will be tested verbally in viva voce. Check the marks distribution below.

Component

Assessment Focus

Marks Allotted

Project Work 

Completion of one precribed project format (includes EIA, Quadrat Method, local environmental issue monitoring, or NGO field training).

20 Marks

Teacher Assessment & Viva Voce

Students will be assessed based on internal records, fieldwork, and viva voce conducted by a visiting external examiner appointed by CISCE.

10 Marks

Total Subject Score

Theory (70) + Practical/Project (30)

100 Marks

Preparation Tips to Score High in ISC Class 12 Environmental Science 

Students can prepare for ISC Class 12 Environmental Science paper through analysing and preparing detailed notes for the subject. This will help in sorting out the concepts and get clarity in each sections. They can also: 

  1. Prioritse Part 1: Since Part 1 is essential and covers the entire syllabus, you must devote extra attention to the major definitions and definitions of important concepts, as in the phrase "carbon credits," etc. 

  2. Get Familiar with Authors and Schools of Thought: You should be aware of the theoretical concepts like stewardship of Wendell Berry, the social ecology of Barry Commoner, and the self-reliance of communities of Mohandas Gandhi for the answers in Sections A and B.

  3. Use Practical Examples: In Part 2, you need to present various cases, including Project Tiger or certain EIAs or the traditional form of rainwater harvesting johads.

  4. Know Technical Concepts: When it comes to pollution, you should know all indicators, including the difference between BOD and COD, and water turbidity measures and air monitoring indicators.

  5. Practice Previous Year Papers: CISCE asks similar questions during exams. It frequently includes questions from topics like resource economy issues or questions regarding international environmental norms or population models. So it is essential to not miss out on practicing the old question papers to not only get fluent in paper solving but also identify the repetitive questions. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 22:33 IST
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