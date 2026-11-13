ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Preparation Tips Here

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: The CISCE has released the Class 12 Environmental Science syllabus, through which students can understand exam pattern for 2026-27 board exams. The paper is of 100 Marks in which 70 Marks covers theory part, and 30 is for project and practical work.

The very first step in preparation for the CISCE Class 12 exams for EVS in the academic year of 2026-27 would be to learn the contents of the syllabus and the marking scheme of the paper. The syllabus covers basic topics of ecology, resource management, pollution control techniques, and principles of sustainable development. Therefore, knowing this assessment pattern in advance is useful for students in preparing accordingly. From here students can check ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27, along with tips to prepare well for the upcoming board exams.