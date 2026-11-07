ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here!

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the Environmental Science syllabus for ISC Class 12 students for the academic session 2026-27. The syllabus, published under ISC Examination Year 2027, covers seven major units that help students understand environmental problems, their causes and possible solutions. It includes topics such as population growth, conservation, pollution monitoring, sustainable agriculture, environmental economics and international environmental relations. Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Environmental Science examination should understand all the topics included in the syllabus. The subject also includes practical and project work, allowing students to study environmental issues through research and real-life examples. Also read : ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to CISCE, Environmental Science has two papers. The theory paper carries 70 marks, while practical and project work carries 30 marks. Paper Examination details Marks Paper I Theory (3 hours) 70 Paper II Practical/Project Work 30 Total 100 ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Complete Syllabus 2026-27 The Class 12 Environmental Science syllabus is divided into three sections: Section A, Section B and Section C. These sections cover seven major units. Section A Unit 1: Human Beings and Nature This unit explains how human beings understand and interact with nature. Students will study different environmental ideas and approaches to protecting the natural world. Topics What students will learn Modern schools of ecological thought Different ideas about the relationship between humans and nature. Deep Ecology and Shallow Ecology Deep ecology gives importance to nature in itself, while shallow ecology mainly focuses on protecting nature for human needs. Stewardship of Land Responsible use and protection of land, including the ideas of Wendell Berry. Social Ecology Marxist environmentalism and socialist ecology, particularly the ideas of Barry Commoner. Feminism Ecofeminism and the relationship between women and environmental protection. Green Politics Environmental political movements in Germany and England. Sustainable Development Development that meets present needs without harming the ability of future generations to meet their needs.

Students will also study the work of Gary Snyder, Barry Commoner and Wendell Berry, along with organisations such as Earth First, WWF and Greenpeace. Unit 2: Population and Conservation Ecology This unit focuses on population growth, changes in population size and the protection of forests, wildlife and other natural resources. Topics What students will learn Population Dynamics Births, deaths, immigration and emigration, age structure and population pyramids. Population Models Survivorship curves and r- and K-selection strategies. Human Populations Malthusian theory, carrying capacity and demographic transition. Population Regulation Exponential (J-shaped) and logistic (S-shaped) growth curves and factors controlling population size. Human Population Control Family planning, education, economic growth and women's empowerment. Threats to Ecosystems Habitat destruction, loss of biodiversity, expanding agriculture and increasing waste. Conservation Forest protection, tribal rights, wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, biosphere reserves and Project Tiger.

Students will also learn about in-situ conservation (protecting species in their natural habitats) and ex-situ conservation (protecting species outside their natural habitats). Unit 3: Monitoring Pollution This unit explains how pollution is identified, measured and controlled. It covers air, water and soil pollution. Topics What students will learn Pollution Monitoring Primary and secondary pollutants, air quality monitoring, carbon credits and carbon trading. Monitoring the Atmosphere Manual and instrumental techniques, including passive samplers, high-volume samplers, NDIR and chemiluminescence. Air Quality Standards National air quality standards and the functions of CPCB and State Pollution Control Boards. Water Testing Water quality indicators such as pH, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, hardness, nitrates and sulphates. BOD and COD are also included. Soil Testing Biological, physical and chemical soil indicators, soil pH, soil respiration and infiltration rate.

Section B Unit 4: Third World Development This unit examines the relationship between development, urbanisation and environmental protection. Topics What students will learn Urban-Rural Divide Reasons for migration, push and pull factors and their effects on villages and cities. Development and Sustainability Environmental effects of conventional development, unequal resource distribution and increasing pollution. Gandhian Approach Village development, local self-government, self-sufficiency, cottage industries and Panchayati Raj. Urban Environmental Planning Problems related to sanitation, water, transport, energy, housing and air quality. Students will also study examples of environmental planning in Bogota, Cuba, Curitiba and Cochabamba. Unit 5: Sustainable Agriculture This unit explains traditional and modern farming methods and the importance of producing food without damaging the environment.

Topics What students will learn Traditional Agriculture Traditional farming practices, irrigation systems, crop varieties and soil fertility. Colonial Impact Changes in Indian agriculture during British rule and their effects on farmers. Green Revolution High-yielding varieties, chemical fertilisers, pesticides and their environmental and social effects. Land Reforms Need, benefits, successes and limitations of land reforms. Sustainable Agriculture Mixed farming, crop rotation, intercropping, organic fertilisers, biofertilisers and Integrated Pest Management. Food Management Storage, preservation, food processing, packaging, food adulteration and quality marks. Food Security Food production, availability, access, farmers' support and sustainable food systems. Section C Unit 6: Environmental and Natural Resource Economics

This unit connects economics with environmental protection. Students will understand how natural resources are used, valued and managed. Topics What students will learn Resources and Scarcity Types of natural resources, renewable and non-renewable resources and resource accounting. GNP and Other Income Measures GDP and GNP, their meanings, advantages and limitations. Economic Welfare Environmental economics, natural capital and ecological capital. Externalities Positive and negative effects of economic activities on society and nature. Cost-Benefit Analysis Comparing the costs and benefits of environmental decisions. Natural Capital Regeneration Ecosystem services, ecological footprint, environmental degradation and resource conservation. Unit 7: International Relations and the Environment

This unit explains how environmental problems affect different countries and why international cooperation is important. Topics What students will learn International Environmental Issues Amazon rainforest exploitation, wildlife trade and ozone layer depletion. International Politics National interests, sovereignty and their influence on environmental decisions. International Trade Free trade, protectionism, globalisation, WTO, GATT and international trade agreements. Transnational Companies Their role in international trade and their impact on natural resources and the environment. Intellectual Property Rights Patents, copyrights, trademarks, industrial designs and geographical indications. International Aid Types of aid, advantages, limitations and the importance of self-reliance.

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Practical and Project Work Apart from theory, CISCE has prescribed 30 marks for practical and project work. Students must complete their projects under the guidance of their teachers. A visiting examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE will evaluate the work. Students can choose any one of the following five project formats: Study a current environmental problem, identify its causes, collect information and suggest possible solutions

Design and conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)

Monitor a local environmental issue for at least six months using scientific methods and data collection

Complete at least one month of fieldwork or training with an environmental organisation, NGO or testing laboratory

Study the density and population of plants in a particular area using the quadrat method