CPCT Admit Card 2026 Released at cpct.mp.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active, Check Schedule

CPCT Admit Card 2026 Out: The Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP IT) has released the CPCT Admit Card 2026 for the Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT). The computer skill test is scheduled to be held on November 13th, 14th & 15th, 2026 across the state. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can download the cpct admit card and carry the same at the exam hall with a valid Identity card and additional documents as mentioned in the notification.

CPCT Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The CPCT Admit Card 2026 download link is available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT)-https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates are required to use their login credentials to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-