CPCT Admit Card 2026 Released at cpct.mp.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active, Check Schedule
CPCT Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP IT) for the exam scheduled to be held on November 13th, 14th & 15th, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
CPCT Admit Card 2026 Out: The Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP IT) has released the CPCT Admit Card 2026 for the Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT). The computer skill test is scheduled to be held on November 13th, 14th & 15th, 2026 across the state. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in.
Candidates can download the cpct admit card and carry the same at the exam hall with a valid Identity card and additional documents as mentioned in the notification.
CPCT Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The CPCT Admit Card 2026 download link is available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT)-https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates are required to use their login credentials to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|CPCT Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
Why Is the CPCT Test 2026 Important?
The Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) MP CPCT examination is a very crucial screening test that is used to check the computer knowledge, typing, and IT skills for candidates. The written exam is being conducted by MAP-IT to check the eligibility for this technical proficiency. These tests are a basic requirement for various posts including Data Entry Operator, Clerk, Assistant Grade 3, and Stenographer. This test used to be conducted in a multiple-choice format, including English & Hindi typing and computer knowledge/aptitude.
What is the Duration of the CPCT?
The Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) will be conducted for a duration of 120 Minutes. The test will have two sections, and both sections are mandatory to attempt.
- Section A: Computer Proficiency - This will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 75 minutes.
- Section B: Typing Test – English Typing: 15 minutes and Hindi Typing: 15 minutes.
CPCT Hall Ticket 2026: List Of Documents Required?
Candidates appearing in the screening test for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) need to bring certain documents at the exam venue on the day. Below are the details of the list of documents required to be carried by the candidates at the exam venue-
-
Admit Card
-
Photo ID card as mentioned on your admit card.
-
The photo image and signature on both the Admit card and Photo ID card should be clear and legible.
-
Candidates will not be allowed to take the test if he/she arrives at the examination centre without either of these two documents.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.