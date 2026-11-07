Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here for Board Exam
Download RBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27 PDF. Check chapter-wise topics, unit-wise marks distribution, exam pattern and preparation tips for Rajasthan Board Exam 2027.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 12 Accountancy syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce examination 2027 can check the latest syllabus, chapter-wise topics, unit-wise marks distribution and examination pattern here.
Accountancy is one of the major subjects for Commerce stream students. The RBSE Class 12 Accountancy syllabus 2026-27 covers two major sections: Accounting for Partnership and Company Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements. The curriculum includes topics such as partnership reconstitution, admission and retirement of partners, dissolution of partnership firms, share capital, debentures, accounting ratios and cash flow statements.
Students should understand the complete syllabus and marks distribution before starting their preparation. This will help them prioritise important chapters, practise numerical questions and prepare effectively for the RBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027.
Also Check: RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27, All Subjects
RBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
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Class
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12th
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Subject
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Accountancy (लेखाशास्त्र)
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Subject Code
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30
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Stream
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Commerce
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Examination Year
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2027
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Theory Examination
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80 Marks
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Sessional Assessment
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20 Marks
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Total Marks
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100
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours 15 Minutes
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Prescribed Books
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NCERT Accountancy Part 1 and Part 2
RBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Marks Distribution
The RBSE Class 12 Accountancy theory paper carries 80 marks. The syllabus is divided into two major parts, with 35 marks allocated to Accounting for Partnership and 45 marks to Company Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements.
The detailed marks distribution is provided below.
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Part
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Unit/Topic
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Marks
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A
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Accounting for Partnership: Basic Concepts
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7
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A
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Reconstitution of Partnership Firm: Admission of a Partner
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11
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A
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Reconstitution of Partnership Firm: Retirement/Death of a Partner
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11
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A
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Dissolution of Partnership Firm
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6
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Part A Total
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35
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B
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Accounting for Share Capital
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14
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B
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Issue of Debentures
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13
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B
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Financial Statements of a Company
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4
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B
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Accounting Ratios
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6
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B
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Cash Flow Statement
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8
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Part B Total
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45
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Total Theory Marks
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80
RBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter-Wise Syllabus 2026-27
The Rajasthan Board Accountancy syllabus includes important concepts related to partnership accounting, company accounts and financial statement analysis. Students should prepare all the prescribed topics mentioned below.
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1. Accounting for Partnership : Basic Concepts Nature of Partnership - Meaning and features Partnership Deed- Meaning , Types , Contents of partnership deed, Provision of partnership act relevant for Accounting, Special Aspects of Partnership Accounts , Maintenance of Capital Accounts of Partners - Fixed capital method, Fluctuating Capital method and distinction Between both of methods Distribution of Profit among Partners- Profit and loss appropriation account, Journal entries of adjustments as interest on capital, Interest on drawing, Salary, Commission and other benefits. Guarantee of Profit to a Partner , Past Adjustments- Relating to interest on capital , interest and drawing , Salary, Commission , Profit sharing ratio and other benefits.
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2. Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm – Admission of a Partner Meaning & Modes of Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm Admission of a New Partner New Profit Sharing Ratio Sacrificing Ratio Goodwill - Meaning, Factors affecting the value of Goodwill , Need of Valuation ,Methods of Valuation, Treatment of Goodwill, Hidden Goodwill Adjustment for Accumulated Profits and Losses Revaluation of Assets and Reassessment of Liabilities and Treatment of accounting, Adjustment of Capitals, Change in Profit Sharing Ratio among the Existing Partners
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3. Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm Retirement/Death of a Partner Ascertaining the Amount Due to Retiring/Deceased Partner New Profit Sharing Ratio Gaining Ratio Treatment of Goodwill- When Goodwill account does not appear in the books, When Goodwill account appears in the books, Hidden Goodwill. Accounting for Adjustment for Revaluation of Assets and Liabilities Adjustment of Accumulated Profits and Losses, When a partner retires in the middle of the financial year Disposal of Amount Due to Retiring Partner Adjustment of Partners’ Capitals Accounting on Death of a Partner.
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4. Dissolution of Partnership Firm - Dissolution of Partnership and its ways Dissolution of a Firm - ways, distinction between dissolution of the partnership and partnership firm, Settlement of Accounts Accounting Treatment -journal entry, Preparing realisation account, partners capital account, Bank account/ Cash account
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B. Company Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements
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1. Accounting for Share Capital - Meaning and Features of a Company Kinds of Companies Share Capital of a Company-Categories of share capital. Nature and Classes of Shares- Preference shares , Equity share Issue of Shares -Procedure of issue of shares. Accounting Treatment-Issue of shares, Forfeiture and Reissue of shares.
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2. Issue and Redemption of Debentures - Meaning of Debentures and Bond Distinction between Shares and Debentures Types of Debentures Issue of Debentures- For Cash at par, At premium ,At a discount Over Subscription Issue of Debentures for Consideration other than Cash Issue of Debentures as a Collateral Security Terms of Issue of Debentures Interest on Debentures- Accounting treatment Writing off Discount/Loss on Issue of Debentures
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3. Financial Statements of a Company - Meaning and Nature of Financial Statements Objectives of Financial Statements Types of Financial Statements -Format and content of balance sheet, Statement of Profit and loss as per schedule III Uses and Importance of Financial Statements Limitations of Financial Statements.
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4. Accounting Ratios - Meaning of Accounting Ratios Objectives of Ratio Analysis Advantages of Ratio Analysis Limitations of Ratio Analysis Types of Ratios- Traditional Classification and Functional classification Liquidity Ratios Solvency Ratios Activity (Turnover) Ratio Profitability Ratios
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5. Cash Flow Statement - Objectives and meaning of Cash Flow Statement Benefits of Cash Flow Statement Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash Flows Classification of Activities for the Preparation of Cash Flow Statement-Operating, Investing and Financing Ascertaining Cash Flow from Operating Activities - Direct and Indirect Method Ascertainment of Cash Flow from Investing and Financing Activities Preparation of Cash Flow Statement
To download the complete RBSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27, check out the link below:
Download: RBSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27 PDF - Download Here
Preparation Tips for RBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2027
Students should follow a systematic preparation strategy to complete the Accountancy syllabus and improve their numerical problem-solving skills.
- Understand accounting concepts: Develop a strong understanding of partnership accounting, share capital and financial statements.
- Practise numerical questions: Solve problems regularly from admission, retirement, dissolution and cash flow statement chapters.
- Prepare accounting formats: Revise journal entries, ledger accounts, revaluation accounts and balance sheet formats.
- Focus on high-weightage units: Give sufficient preparation time to admission and retirement of partners, share capital and debentures.
- Revise accounting ratios: Memorise the formulas and practise numerical questions based on different ratios.
- Solve previous-year papers: Practise RBSE Class 12 Accountancy question papers to understand the examination format.
- Attempt timed mock tests: Solve complete papers within the prescribed examination duration to improve speed and accuracy.
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27, All Subjects
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