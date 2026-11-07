Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here for Board Exam

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 12 Accountancy syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce examination 2027 can check the latest syllabus, chapter-wise topics, unit-wise marks distribution and examination pattern here.

Accountancy is one of the major subjects for Commerce stream students. The RBSE Class 12 Accountancy syllabus 2026-27 covers two major sections: Accounting for Partnership and Company Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements. The curriculum includes topics such as partnership reconstitution, admission and retirement of partners, dissolution of partnership firms, share capital, debentures, accounting ratios and cash flow statements.

Students should understand the complete syllabus and marks distribution before starting their preparation. This will help them prioritise important chapters, practise numerical questions and prepare effectively for the RBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027.