KEA VAO Result 2026: List of 5000 Village Administrative Officer Candidates Released, Download PDF Link
KEA VAO Result 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The detailed "Comparative Score Analysis of Top 5000 Village Administrative Officer Candidates and Other Similar Examinations (VAO & Land Surveyor" on its official website. Check all details here.
KEA VAO Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the detailed "Comparative Score Analysis of Top 5000 Village Administrative Officer Candidates and Other Similar Examinations (VAO & Land Surveyor" on its official website. The KEA has uploaded the details regarding the 5,000 candidates who secured the highest marks in the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) examination, along with the scored they obtained in examinations for KSRP, CAR/DAR, Civil Police, and Land Surveyor, which have been published on the official website. Candidates can download the detailed pdf through the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Earlier, the KEA had launched the recruitment drive to fill various Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre and in the rest of Karnataka.
KEA VAO Result 2026 Download Link
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the detailed "Comparative Score Analysis of Top 5000 Village Administrative Officer Candidates and Other Similar Examinations (VAO & Land Surveyor" on its official website. You can download the detailed pdf through the link given below-
|KEA VAO Result 2026
|Direct Link
KEA VAO Result 2026: Key Highlights
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the details regarding the 5,000 candidates who secured the highest marks in the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) examination, along with the scored they obtained in examinations for KSRP, CAR/DAR, Civil Police, and Land Surveyor. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Authority
|Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|Total Vacancies
|572 Posts
|Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) Vacancies
|505 Posts
|Kalyana-Karnataka (KK) Vacancies
|67 Posts
|Comparative Score Analysis Status
|Out
|Selection Process
|Document Verification (DV) & Merit Posting
|Official website
|https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
How to Download KEA VAO Result 2026?
Candidates can download the KEA VAO Result 2026 from the official online portal after selecting the concerned district link. The KEA has uploaded the details regarding the 5,000 candidates who secured the highest marks in the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) examination, along with the scores they obtained in examinations for KSRP, CAR/DAR, Civil Police, and Land Surveyor. You can download the same after following the steps given below-
- Go to the official website @cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Find “Recruitment” on the homepage.
- Click on the link named Comparative Score Analysis of Top 5000 Village Administrative Officer Candidates and Other Similar Examinations (VAO & Land Surveyor Select the district-wise link displayed on the homepage.
- Download and save the KEA VAO Result PDF to the device for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.