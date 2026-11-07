KEA VAO Result 2026: List of 5000 Village Administrative Officer Candidates Released, Download PDF Link

KEA VAO Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the detailed "Comparative Score Analysis of Top 5000 Village Administrative Officer Candidates and Other Similar Examinations (VAO & Land Surveyor" on its official website. The KEA has uploaded the details regarding the 5,000 candidates who secured the highest marks in the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) examination, along with the scored they obtained in examinations for KSRP, CAR/DAR, Civil Police, and Land Surveyor, which have been published on the official website. Candidates can download the detailed pdf through the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Earlier, the KEA had launched the recruitment drive to fill various Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre and in the rest of Karnataka.