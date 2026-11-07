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Delhi AQI Nears Severe at 387 Before Diwali: 28 of 59 Monitoring Stations in Red Zone, Check Area-Wise Pollution

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 7, 2026, 09:43 IST

Delhi’s AQI reached 387 on November 6, 2026, with 28 of 59 monitoring stations recording severe pollution. Check the most polluted areas, AQI categories, GRAP restrictions and latest update.

Delhi AQI Nears Severe at 387 Before Diwali: 28 of 59 Monitoring Stations in Red Zone, Check Area-Wise Pollution
Delhi AQI Nears Severe at 387 Before Diwali: 28 of 59 Monitoring Stations in Red Zone, Check Area-Wise Pollution

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further ahead of Diwali, with the city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 387 on Friday, November 6, 2026. The reading placed the national capital in the very poor category and close to the severe threshold. The pollution situation was particularly concerning across local monitoring stations. Of the 59 active air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 28 recorded severe pollution levels. Rohini recorded the highest AQI at 473, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 464 and RK Puram at 441. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Delhi AQI Today

Particulars Details
Date of reported AQI November 6, 2026
Delhi’s average AQI 387 at 7 am
Overall AQI category Very Poor
Active monitoring stations 59
Stations in severe category 28
Worst-affected area Rohini
AQI in Rohini 473
Second-most polluted area Punjabi Bagh
AQI in Punjabi Bagh 464
Festival approaching Diwali, November 8, 2026
Pollution-control measures GRAP restrictions

Delhi AQI Nears Severe Category Before Diwali

Delhi’s average AQI increased to 387 at 7 am on November 6, compared with 368 at the same time on Thursday. The city’s air quality remained in the very poor category for the fifth consecutive day. The pollution trend showed a steady deterioration at the beginning of the week.

Date Delhi AQI Air Quality Category
November 2, 2026 324 Very Poor
November 3, 2026 350 Very Poor
November 4, 2026 377 Very Poor
November 5, 2026 368 at 7 am; 369 at 4 pm Very Poor
November 6, 2026 387 at 7 am Very Poor

The AQI figures in this table are reported readings taken at different times. They should not be treated as identical daily-average measurements.

Which Delhi Areas Recorded Severe AQI?

According to CPCB monitoring data reported on November 6, 28 of Delhi’s 59 active monitoring stations recorded AQI levels in the severe category. Rohini was the most polluted monitoring location, with an AQI of 473. Punjabi Bagh and RK Puram also reported very high pollution levels.

Monitoring Station AQI on November 6 Category
Rohini 473 Severe
Punjabi Bagh 464 Severe
RK Puram 441 Severe
Alipur 435 Severe
Sonia Vihar 435 Severe
Okhla Phase 2 426 Severe
North Campus 424 Severe
ITO 420 Severe
Najafgarh 412 Severe
Anand Vihar 350 Very Poor
Lodhi Road 306 Very Poor
Pusa 393 Very Poor
Chandni Chowk 386 Very Poor

 

Delhi AQI Latest Update: What Was the Situation on November 7?

Delhi’s air quality showed some improvement in the morning reading on November 7, but pollution remained high. The Delhi live air-quality dashboard reported a citywide AQI of 367 at 5 am. It listed 22 monitoring stations in the severe category, 30 in very poor, seven in poor and none in the good, satisfactory or moderate categories.

AQI Category Number of Monitoring Stations on November 7
Good 0
Satisfactory 0
Moderate 0
Poor 7
Very Poor 30
Severe 22
Not reporting 12

 

The dashboard showed IIT Delhi at 445, Punjabi Bagh West at 434 and Vivek Vihar at 428 among the most polluted reporting locations.

What Do Different AQI Categories Mean?

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies air quality into six categories based on the AQI value.

AQI Range Category General Health Impact
0–50 Good Minimal impact
51–100 Satisfactory Minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people
101–200 Moderate Breathing discomfort to people with lung, asthma or heart conditions
201–300 Poor Breathing discomfort to many people on prolonged exposure
301–400 Very Poor Respiratory illness may occur on prolonged exposure
401–500 Severe Can affect healthy people and seriously affect people with existing diseases

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 7, 2026, 09:43 IST

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