Delhi AQI Nears Severe at 387 Before Diwali: 28 of 59 Monitoring Stations in Red Zone, Check Area-Wise Pollution

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further ahead of Diwali, with the city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 387 on Friday, November 6, 2026. The reading placed the national capital in the very poor category and close to the severe threshold. The pollution situation was particularly concerning across local monitoring stations. Of the 59 active air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 28 recorded severe pollution levels. Rohini recorded the highest AQI at 473, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 464 and RK Puram at 441. Keep reading to know in detail.

Delhi AQI Nears Severe Category Before Diwali

Delhi’s average AQI increased to 387 at 7 am on November 6, compared with 368 at the same time on Thursday. The city’s air quality remained in the very poor category for the fifth consecutive day. The pollution trend showed a steady deterioration at the beginning of the week.

Date Delhi AQI Air Quality Category November 2, 2026 324 Very Poor November 3, 2026 350 Very Poor November 4, 2026 377 Very Poor November 5, 2026 368 at 7 am; 369 at 4 pm Very Poor November 6, 2026 387 at 7 am Very Poor

The AQI figures in this table are reported readings taken at different times. They should not be treated as identical daily-average measurements.

Which Delhi Areas Recorded Severe AQI?

According to CPCB monitoring data reported on November 6, 28 of Delhi’s 59 active monitoring stations recorded AQI levels in the severe category. Rohini was the most polluted monitoring location, with an AQI of 473. Punjabi Bagh and RK Puram also reported very high pollution levels.