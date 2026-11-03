Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement From International Cricket: Check Stats and Top 5 Greatest Knocks

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, November 2, 2026. The explosive all rounder represented Australia across formats and was part of multiple iconic triumphs, including the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups. Earlier in 2025, Maxwell retired from ODIs and now he has said goodbye to every format of the game. Explore his international statistics and top 5 knocks in international cricket. Glenn Maxwell calls time on a remarkable T20I career! https://t.co/NgOS7SSlgJ https://t.co/FEH31SSGGH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 2, 2026 Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement From International Cricket Glenn Maxwell hung his boots from international cricket. The Australian all-rounder announced his decision on The Final Word podcast in an episode released on Tuesday.

Speaking on the podcast, Maxwell said, "I'm going to be announcing my retirement from international cricket", while also confirming his decision to step away from Victoria's domestic 50-over and four-day red-ball cricket. Maxwell will continue playing for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). Explaining his decision, the 38-year-old said that he wanted to focus more on his fitness and physical condition to prepare for the remaining tournaments of his career. "It's probably a time where I probably need to spend a little more time investing in the body to make sure I can get through the remaining couple of tournaments I've got in my career," Maxwell said. Speaking about the possibility of a farewell appearance at his home ground, Maxwell said, "There was, I suppose, a small hope or discussion that I might have been able to potentially get a send-off game at the MCG. But I can completely understand the direction they're going with this squad.”

Glenn Maxwell Stats in International Cricket Batting Career Summary Metric Test ODI T20 IPL Matches 7 149 130 141 Innings 14 136 118 135 Runs 339 3,990 2,897 2,819 Balls 570 3,149 1,876 1,817 Highest 104 201* 145* 95 Average 26.08 33.81 28.97 23.89 Strike Rate 59.48 126.71 154.43 155.15 Not Out 1 18 18 17 Fours 33 382 243 237 Sixes 7 155 150 161 Ducks 0 12 5 19 50s 0 23 12 18 100s 1 4 5 0 200s 0 1 0 0 Bowling Career Summary Metric Test ODI T20 IPL Matches 7 149 130 141 Innings 9 119 86 85 Balls 462 4,002 1,117 1,022 Runs 341 3,644 1,515 1,413 Maidens 4 14 0 1 Wickets 8 77 51 41 Average 42.63 47.32 29.71 34.46 Economy 4.43 5.46 8.14 8.30 Strike Rate 57.75 51.97 21.90 24.93 BBI 4/127 4/40 3/10 2/15 BBM 4/127 4/40 3/10 2/15 4w 1 4 0 0

Source: Cricbuzz Glenn Maxwell: Top 5 Knocks in International Cricket Maxwell has played some of the most iconic knocks in his career and is known for his unorthodox batting style. Here are his top 5 knocks in international cricket. 5. 102 off 53 balls vs Sri Lanka Maxwell scored a quickfire century at the grand stage of cricket, helping Australia post a massive total. Runs: 102

Balls: 53

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Tournament: 2015 ODI World Cup

Highlight: Helped Australia post a massive total with his quickfire century. 4. 103 off 58 balls vs England The fourth knock on the list comes against arch-rivals England in a T20I. He scored a brilliant century after Australia were struggling at 4/2 in the first over. He helped Australia post a big total and also picked up 3 wickets.

Runs: 103*

Balls: 58

Venue: Hobart

Format: T20I

Highlight: Became the first player in T20I history to score a century and take 3 wickets in the same match against a Full Member nation. 3. 113 off 55 balls vs India The third knock on the list is another T20I hundred against India. Chasing a big total, Maxwell arrived at the crease at No. 4 and guided Australia to victory with a sensational 113 runs. Runs: 113*

Balls: 55

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Format: T20I

Highlight: Guided Australia to victory while chasing 191 runs. 2. 145 off 65 balls vs Sri Lanka* The second knock came against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Coming out to open the innings, Maxwell scored a brilliant innings as an opening batsman. Runs: 145*

Balls: 65

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Format: T20I

Highlight: Helped Australia post 263/3.