Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement From International Cricket: Check Stats and Top 5 Greatest Knocks
Australian explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has bid goodbye to international cricket after an illustrious career. Take a look at his international career statistics and 5 of his most memorable knocks across formats.
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, November 2, 2026. The explosive all rounder represented Australia across formats and was part of multiple iconic triumphs, including the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups.
Earlier in 2025, Maxwell retired from ODIs and now he has said goodbye to every format of the game. Explore his international statistics and top 5 knocks in international cricket.
Glenn Maxwell calls time on a remarkable T20I career! https://t.co/NgOS7SSlgJ https://t.co/FEH31SSGGH— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 2, 2026
Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Glenn Maxwell hung his boots from international cricket. The Australian all-rounder announced his decision on The Final Word podcast in an episode released on Tuesday.
Speaking on the podcast, Maxwell said, "I'm going to be announcing my retirement from international cricket", while also confirming his decision to step away from Victoria's domestic 50-over and four-day red-ball cricket.
Maxwell will continue playing for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Explaining his decision, the 38-year-old said that he wanted to focus more on his fitness and physical condition to prepare for the remaining tournaments of his career.
"It's probably a time where I probably need to spend a little more time investing in the body to make sure I can get through the remaining couple of tournaments I've got in my career," Maxwell said.
Speaking about the possibility of a farewell appearance at his home ground, Maxwell said, "There was, I suppose, a small hope or discussion that I might have been able to potentially get a send-off game at the MCG. But I can completely understand the direction they're going with this squad.”
Glenn Maxwell Stats in International Cricket
Batting Career Summary
|
Metric
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20
|
IPL
|
Matches
|
7
|
149
|
130
|
141
|
Innings
|
14
|
136
|
118
|
135
|
Runs
|
339
|
3,990
|
2,897
|
2,819
|
Balls
|
570
|
3,149
|
1,876
|
1,817
|
Highest
|
104
|
201*
|
145*
|
95
|
Average
|
26.08
|
33.81
|
28.97
|
23.89
|
Strike Rate
|
59.48
|
126.71
|
154.43
|
155.15
|
Not Out
|
1
|
18
|
18
|
17
|
Fours
|
33
|
382
|
243
|
237
|
Sixes
|
7
|
155
|
150
|
161
|
Ducks
|
0
|
12
|
5
|
19
|
50s
|
0
|
23
|
12
|
18
|
100s
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
200s
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
Bowling Career Summary
|
Metric
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20
|
IPL
|
Matches
|
7
|
149
|
130
|
141
|
Innings
|
9
|
119
|
86
|
85
|
Balls
|
462
|
4,002
|
1,117
|
1,022
|
Runs
|
341
|
3,644
|
1,515
|
1,413
|
Maidens
|
4
|
14
|
0
|
1
|
Wickets
|
8
|
77
|
51
|
41
|
Average
|
42.63
|
47.32
|
29.71
|
34.46
|
Economy
|
4.43
|
5.46
|
8.14
|
8.30
|
Strike Rate
|
57.75
|
51.97
|
21.90
|
24.93
|
BBI
|
4/127
|
4/40
|
3/10
|
2/15
|
BBM
|
4/127
|
4/40
|
3/10
|
2/15
|
4w
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
0
Source: Cricbuzz
Glenn Maxwell: Top 5 Knocks in International Cricket
Maxwell has played some of the most iconic knocks in his career and is known for his unorthodox batting style. Here are his top 5 knocks in international cricket.
5. 102 off 53 balls vs Sri Lanka
Maxwell scored a quickfire century at the grand stage of cricket, helping Australia post a massive total.
-
Runs: 102
-
Balls: 53
-
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
-
Tournament: 2015 ODI World Cup
-
Highlight: Helped Australia post a massive total with his quickfire century.
4. 103 off 58 balls vs England
The fourth knock on the list comes against arch-rivals England in a T20I. He scored a brilliant century after Australia were struggling at 4/2 in the first over. He helped Australia post a big total and also picked up 3 wickets.
-
Runs: 103*
-
Balls: 58
-
Venue: Hobart
-
Format: T20I
-
Highlight: Became the first player in T20I history to score a century and take 3 wickets in the same match against a Full Member nation.
3. 113 off 55 balls vs India
The third knock on the list is another T20I hundred against India. Chasing a big total, Maxwell arrived at the crease at No. 4 and guided Australia to victory with a sensational 113 runs.
-
Runs: 113*
-
Balls: 55
-
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
Format: T20I
-
Highlight: Guided Australia to victory while chasing 191 runs.
2. 145 off 65 balls vs Sri Lanka*
The second knock came against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Coming out to open the innings, Maxwell scored a brilliant innings as an opening batsman.
-
Runs: 145*
-
Balls: 65
-
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
-
Format: T20I
-
Highlight: Helped Australia post 263/3.
1. 201 off 128 balls vs Afghanistan
The first knock is undoubtedly Maxwell's double century against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup. That innings also saved Australia's campaign and helped them win the match. The knock is still regarded as one of the greatest in cricket history.
-
Runs: 201*
-
Balls: 128
-
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
Tournament: 2023 ODI World Cup
-
Highlight: Helped Australia chase 292 after the team was reduced to 49/4.
Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Retires From First-Class Cricket: Check His Career Stats and Emotional Message
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