Microsoft In The Spotlight: After Offering Buyouts To 60,000 Employees, Why Is It Borrowing $25 Billion For AI?
Microsoft is making headlines with its voluntary buyout offer for 60,000 employees and a massive $25 billion bond sale. But why is the tech giant borrowing money despite its billions in cash? Here's what its AI expansion strategy reveals.
Microsoft Layoffs And AI Spending 2026: You May Find It Funny, But It Is Actually Happening At Microsoft Headquarters. The recent news about buying out 60,000 employees was true, and then there is today's spotlight news about Microsoft.
The curious question everyone might have is: What is actually happening at Microsoft? If they had the money to buy out their employees' resignations, why are they borrowing $25 billion?
Let's dig deeper. The tech giant is not just making a big financial decision but also making organisational moves. These moves are crucial as the company accelerates its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions.
Microsoft has reportedly offered a voluntary exit package to around 60,000 employees. On the other hand, it is also simultaneously raising $25 billion through a massive bond sale to finance its growing infrastructure requirements.
According to reports, the debt offering, priced on October 29, attracted investor orders worth approximately $115 billion. The data shows overwhelming demand in the market.
This is all about the aftermath of Microsoft's decision to invest heavily in AI data centres, cloud computing and advanced technology infrastructure, raising questions about its changing business priorities.
Microsoft Raises $25 Billion Through Massive Bond Sale
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Bond Offering: Microsoft priced a massive $25 billion bond offering on October 29, 2026.
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First Major Issuance Since 2017: This marks the company's first major US investment-grade debt issuance since 2017.
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Strong Investor Demand: The offering attracted orders worth approximately $115 billion, more than 4.6 times the amount Microsoft intended to raise.
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Closing Date: The transaction is scheduled to close on November 4, 2026.
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Bond Structure: The sale was divided into 10 different tranches, allowing Microsoft to spread its repayment obligations across multiple maturity periods.
Microsoft $25 Billion Bond Sale: Breakdown Of Maturities And Amounts
The transaction is scheduled to close on November 4, 2026. The bond sale was structured into 10 tranches, allowing Microsoft to distribute its repayment obligations across different periods.
Microsoft's $25 Billion Bond Sale: Tranche-Wise Breakdown
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Bond Category
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Amount
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Maturity
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Floating-rate notes
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$2 billion
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2028 and 2029
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Fixed-rate notes
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$23 billion
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Eight tranches, extending up to 2066
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Total
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$25 billion
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2 to 40 years
The fixed-rate notes carry coupons ranging from 4.85% to 6.35%. The 10-year notes were priced at approximately 0.65 percentage points above comparable US Treasury securities.
Why Did Microsoft Offer Buyouts To 60,000 Employees?
In a recent move, Microsoft was in the spotlight for offering its 60,000 employees a buyout offer. Under its latest workforce restructuring, the company put a Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) on the table for employees on October 26, 2026.
Under the programme, the company targets approximately 60,000 employees across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and India.
Rather than opting for traditional mass layoffs, the company offered employees a better move by providing eligible employees with a voluntary separation package.
The initiative primarily covers established business divisions, including:
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Human Resources (HR)
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Finance and administrative operations
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Windows and Devices
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Xbox and other gaming operations
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Other non-core business functions
According to reports, Microsoft expects around 3,000 employees or fewer to accept the offer.
Also Read: Microsoft Offers Buyout To 60,000 Employees: How Is It Different From Layoffs? Check Eligibility, Deadline And Impact On Indian Employees
Why Is Microsoft Borrowing Money Despite Making Billions?
We all have one common question in our minds right now, and that is: Why would a profitable company like Microsoft borrow $25 billion despite generating billions in cash?
All of this lies in its ambition for artificial intelligence. The race in the artificial intelligence field has pushed Microsoft to work harder. Microsoft reportedly generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow in its most recent quarter, but its 2026 capital expenditure is projected to reach $170 billion to $190 billion.
The bond investment will support AI data centres, advanced servers, cloud infrastructure and energy requirements. Borrowing helps the company preserve its cash reserves while funding expansion.
Also, Microsoft has excellent creditworthiness. Its AAA credit rating from Moody's and S&P allows it to access debt at favourable borrowing rates.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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