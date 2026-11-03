Microsoft In The Spotlight: After Offering Buyouts To 60,000 Employees, Why Is It Borrowing $25 Billion For AI?

Microsoft Layoffs And AI Spending 2026: You May Find It Funny, But It Is Actually Happening At Microsoft Headquarters. The recent news about buying out 60,000 employees was true, and then there is today's spotlight news about Microsoft. The curious question everyone might have is: What is actually happening at Microsoft? If they had the money to buy out their employees' resignations, why are they borrowing $25 billion? Let's dig deeper. The tech giant is not just making a big financial decision but also making organisational moves. These moves are crucial as the company accelerates its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions. Microsoft has reportedly offered a voluntary exit package to around 60,000 employees. On the other hand, it is also simultaneously raising $25 billion through a massive bond sale to finance its growing infrastructure requirements.

According to reports, the debt offering, priced on October 29, attracted investor orders worth approximately $115 billion. The data shows overwhelming demand in the market. This is all about the aftermath of Microsoft's decision to invest heavily in AI data centres, cloud computing and advanced technology infrastructure, raising questions about its changing business priorities. Microsoft Raises $25 Billion Through Massive Bond Sale Bond Offering: Microsoft priced a massive $25 billion bond offering on October 29, 2026.

First Major Issuance Since 2017: This marks the company's first major US investment-grade debt issuance since 2017.

Strong Investor Demand: The offering attracted orders worth approximately $115 billion, more than 4.6 times the amount Microsoft intended to raise.

Closing Date: The transaction is scheduled to close on November 4, 2026.

Bond Structure: The sale was divided into 10 different tranches, allowing Microsoft to spread its repayment obligations across multiple maturity periods.

Microsoft $25 Billion Bond Sale: Breakdown Of Maturities And Amounts The transaction is scheduled to close on November 4, 2026. The bond sale was structured into 10 tranches, allowing Microsoft to distribute its repayment obligations across different periods. Microsoft's $25 Billion Bond Sale: Tranche-Wise Breakdown Bond Category Amount Maturity Floating-rate notes $2 billion 2028 and 2029 Fixed-rate notes $23 billion Eight tranches, extending up to 2066 Total $25 billion 2 to 40 years The fixed-rate notes carry coupons ranging from 4.85% to 6.35%. The 10-year notes were priced at approximately 0.65 percentage points above comparable US Treasury securities. Why Did Microsoft Offer Buyouts To 60,000 Employees? In a recent move, Microsoft was in the spotlight for offering its 60,000 employees a buyout offer. Under its latest workforce restructuring, the company put a Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) on the table for employees on October 26, 2026.

Under the programme, the company targets approximately 60,000 employees across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and India. Rather than opting for traditional mass layoffs, the company offered employees a better move by providing eligible employees with a voluntary separation package. The initiative primarily covers established business divisions, including: Human Resources (HR)

Finance and administrative operations

Windows and Devices

Xbox and other gaming operations

Other non-core business functions According to reports, Microsoft expects around 3,000 employees or fewer to accept the offer. Also Read: Microsoft Offers Buyout To 60,000 Employees: How Is It Different From Layoffs? Check Eligibility, Deadline And Impact On Indian Employees Why Is Microsoft Borrowing Money Despite Making Billions?