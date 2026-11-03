APSC Answer Key 2026 Out For Soil Conservation Ranger Posts; Download Response Sheet Details Here
APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for the Soil Conservation Ranger posts under the Soil Conservation Department. The written exam was held on November 01, 2026. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before November 06, 2026. Check all details here.
APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Soil Conservation Ranger posts under the Soil Conservation Department. The Commission has conducted the written exam on November 01, 2026. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the Commission has uploaded the response sheet and the raise objection link, if any, against the provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can raise their objections in online mode on or before November 06, 2026, at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.
APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026 Important Link
The APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026 has been released by the APSC on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the Commission has uploaded the raise objection link for the Soil Conservation Ranger posts under the Soil Conservation Department. You can download the provisional answer key directly through the link given below-
|APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026 Notification
|Download Link
|APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026 Provisional Answer Key
|Download Link
|APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026 Raise Objection Link
|Raise Objection Link
How To Raise Objections Against APSC Answer Key 2026?
Candidates willing to raise claims or objections, if any, regarding the answer keys will have to submit the same in online with supporting evidence as mentioned in the notification. You will have to submit the objections through the designated link on the official website and backed by authentic sources, as generic websites or unspecified documents will not be accepted. The last date for submission on online objections is November 6, 2026.
How To Download APSC Answer Key 2026?
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has published the provisional Answer Keys (Series A, B, C, and D) for the General Knowledge (Paper - I) screening test held on November 1, 2026, for the Soil Conservation Ranger post. You can download the provisional answer key after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the What's New section on the homepage.
- Click on the link Provisional Answer Key of Screening Test (OMR-based MCQ type) for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department (Advt. No. 25/2025, Dated Guwahati, 04.07.2025) on the home page.
- Download the APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026.
- Take a printout for future reference.
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