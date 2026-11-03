APSC Answer Key 2026 Out For Soil Conservation Ranger Posts; Download Response Sheet Details Here

APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Soil Conservation Ranger posts under the Soil Conservation Department. The Commission has conducted the written exam on November 01, 2026. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the Commission has uploaded the response sheet and the raise objection link, if any, against the provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can raise their objections in online mode on or before November 06, 2026, at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.

APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026 Important Link

The APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2026 has been released by the APSC on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the Commission has uploaded the raise objection link for the Soil Conservation Ranger posts under the Soil Conservation Department. You can download the provisional answer key directly through the link given below-