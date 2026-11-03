GSSSB AEE Admit Card 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Horticulture Assistant Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

GSSSB has activated a direct link to download the GSSSB AEE Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-3, and Horticulture Assistant on its official website. To avoid any technical glitches or issues, candidates are advised to use their login credentials to access the link and download their hall ticket. Candidates can download their call directly through the link given below-

GSSSB AEE Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB AEE Admit Card 2026 for the post of Additional Assistant Engineer, Electrical, Class-3 and Horticulture Assistant on its official website. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 11, 2026, from 15:00 to 18:00 hours (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM). Candidates can download their online hall tickets after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

Earlier, the GSSSB had launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class-3 and Horticulture Assistant Class-3 posts under advertisement numbers 453/202627 and 454/202627, respectively. The written exam will be held on November 11, 2026 across the state. Candidates can download their hall ticket and carry the same at the exam hall with valid Identity proof. Check all details here-





How to Download GSSSB AEE Admit Card 2026?

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials at the link on the official website to download the hall ticket. You can download the GSSSB AEE Admit Card 2026 after following the steps given below-

1. Go to the GSSSB Candidate Portal or select your advertisement on the OJAS Portal.

2. Enter your Confirmation Number and Date of Birth (in DDMMYYYY or YYYYMMDD format depending on the login page).

3. Type in the Security Captcha code shown on the screen.

4. Click on Login or OK to the link displayed.

5. Select the Admit Card / Call Letter tab, download the PDF, and take a physical printout to bring to the exam center.

GSSSB AEE Admit Card 2026 Examination Pattern

The written exam for these posts will be conducted in the MCQ-CBRT method at the designated exam centers mentioned on the hall ticket. The exam timing has been revised to 15:00 to 18:00 hours with a mandatory reporting time of 13:30 hours for biometric verification. Candidates appearing in the exam should note that the test includes negative marking, deducting 1/4th mark for every wrong answer.