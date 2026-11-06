WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026 Out at westbengalssc.com, Download Merit List & Cut Off Marks Link
The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released the Clerk Preliminary Interview List for the 1st SLST Non-Teaching Staff 2025 on its official website. Candidates can check the PDF on the official website. Check all the details here
WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially released the Preliminary Interview List for Clerk posts under the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) for Non-Teaching Staff 2025. The list was declared on November 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check whether they have been shortlisted for the preliminary interview stage. The merit list PDF is available on the commission’s official website. Earlier, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) had conducted the written exam for the 8,478 Non-Teaching vacancies, including Clerk (Group C) and Group D posts, on March 01 and March 08, 2026 across the state. Once released, candidates will be able to download the WBSSC Group C and d result pdf through the official website, westbengalssc.com.
WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026 Link
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has uploaded the WBSSC Group C and d result download link on its official website. As per previous trends and media reports, it is expected that the result will be declared soon on the official website, westbengalssc.com. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result after using their login credentials to the link.
|WBSSC Group C and d Result Link 2026
|Download Link
WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026: What Can You Do?
It's obvious for candidates to wait for the result, but you are advised to get ready and alert for the next round as once the result is declared on the official website, you will have to count dates to prepare for the same. As per the detailed notification released for different posts, for Librarian, Clerk and other Group D posts, aspirants will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written exam and interview. They need to clear both stages to get recruited for the desired post, and you will have to undergo the next round, which are Interview and the Typing-Cum-Computer Proficiency Test.
WBSSC Non-Teaching Result 2026 Key Highlights
Earlier, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) had launched the recruitment drive for the 8,478 Non-Teaching vacancies, including Clerk (Group C) and Group D posts across the state. Out of 8477 posts declared, 5488 are for Group D and 2989 for Group C Clerk. Check key highlights for the recruitment drive given below
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
1st SLST Non-Teaching Staff 2025
|
Post
|
Clerk
|
List Name
|
Preliminary Interview List
|
Release Date
|
November 5, 2026
|
Recruitment Year
|
2025
|
Selection Stage
|
Preliminary Interview
|
List Format
|
|
Official Website
|
westbengalssc.com
-
WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026: Know The Selection Process
A total of 8,478 Non-Teaching vacancies, including Clerk (Group C) and Group D posts, are to be filled through the recruitment launched across the state. The selection process varies for all posts, with different rounds, including interview and trade test, including computer typing test and others. For Librarian, Clerk, and other Group D posts, aspirants will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written exam and interview. They need to clear both stages to get recruited for the desired post.
|
Post Name
|
Selection Stages
|
Librarian
|
Stage 1: Written Exam
Stage 2: Interview
It is important to note that candidates must have experience in a similar role.
|
Clerk
|
Stage 1: Written Exam
Stage 2: Interview (Including Typing-Cum-Computer Proficiency Test)
|
Group D Staff
|
Written Exam and Interview
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.