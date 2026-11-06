WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026 Out at westbengalssc.com, Download Merit List & Cut Off Marks Link

WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially released the Preliminary Interview List for Clerk posts under the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) for Non-Teaching Staff 2025. The list was declared on November 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check whether they have been shortlisted for the preliminary interview stage. The merit list PDF is available on the commission’s official website. Earlier, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) had conducted the written exam for the 8,478 Non-Teaching vacancies, including Clerk (Group C) and Group D posts, on March 01 and March 08, 2026 across the state. Once released, candidates will be able to download the WBSSC Group C and d result pdf through the official website, westbengalssc.com.

WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026 Link

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has uploaded the WBSSC Group C and d result download link on its official website. As per previous trends and media reports, it is expected that the result will be declared soon on the official website, westbengalssc.com. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result after using their login credentials to the link.

WBSSC Group C and d Result Link 2026 Download Link

WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026: What Can You Do?

It's obvious for candidates to wait for the result, but you are advised to get ready and alert for the next round as once the result is declared on the official website, you will have to count dates to prepare for the same. As per the detailed notification released for different posts, for Librarian, Clerk and other Group D posts, aspirants will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written exam and interview. They need to clear both stages to get recruited for the desired post, and you will have to undergo the next round, which are Interview and the Typing-Cum-Computer Proficiency Test.