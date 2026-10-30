India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Match Date, Time, Live Streaming and Squads
India and Pakistan will face each other in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on October 30. Check the match date, start time, live streaming details and squads for the Group C clash.
India and Pakistan are set to face each other once again this year, this time in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30. Both sides clashed in the Asian Games 2026 final, with India winning the gold medal match in a close encounter.
A very young Indian side will be facing Pakistan in this tournament. Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group C and are expected to give fans a blockbuster clash in this tournament.
Check out all the relevant details about this match, including the tournament format, participating teams, squads and live streaming information.
Toss Update: Toss has taken place in Hog Kong with Pakistan deciding to bowl first.
What is Hong Kong Sixes Tournament?
Hong Kong Sixes is an international 6 over a side tournament. It is very different from the traditional cricket T20 format, with the fast-paced nature of the game making it an exciting competition.
Each team has 6 players instead of 11. Also, each side gets 6 overs in an innings, not 20. In the final, teams get 8 overs each. A bowler can bowl 1 over, while 1 player of the team can bowl 2 non consecutive overs.
Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Tournament
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Hong Kong Sixes 2026
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Format
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Six-a-side cricket
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Total Teams
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12
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Start Date
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October 30, 2026
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Final
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November 1, 2026
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Venue
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Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok
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India Captain
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Krunal Pandya
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Pakistan Captain
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Abbas Afridi
Difference Between T20 Cricket and Hong Kong Sixes
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Particulars
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T20 Cricket
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Hong Kong Sixes
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Players per team
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11 players
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6 players
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Overs per innings
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20 overs
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6 overs
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Total overs in a match
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40 overs
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12 overs
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Number of wickets
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10 wickets
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5 wickets
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Match duration
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Usually around 3 hours
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Much shorter than a T20 match
Which Teams Are Participating in Hong Kong Sixes 2026?
A total of 12 teams are participating in this year's Hong Kong Sixes tournament.
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Australia
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Hong Kong, China
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Scotland
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United Arab Emirates
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South Africa
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Oman
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England
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Bangladesh
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Sri Lanka
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India
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Pakistan
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Afghanistan
When is the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Match?
The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match will be played on Friday, October 30, at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:45 AM IST.
Both teams are placed in Group C and will be looking to secure a win in this important group-stage encounter.
India vs Pakistan: When and Where to Watch
Fans in India can enjoy the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match on the FanCode app. The live streaming of the match will be available on FanCode, while the television broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Network's Sony Sports Ten 1 channel.
IND vs PAK Squads for Hong Kong Sixes 2026
India will be led by Krunal Pandya, and the team will feature some IPL stars such as Shashank Singh and Nitish Rana. Meanwhile, for Pakistan Abbas Afridi leading the side alongside Abdul Samad and other players.
India Squad: Krunal Pandya (captain), Shashank Singh, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya.
Pakistan Squad: Abbas Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Muhammad Shahzad and Saad Masood.
Also READ: Full List of Records Broken During India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Wellington
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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