India and Pakistan are set to face each other once again this year, this time in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30. Both sides clashed in the Asian Games 2026 final, with India winning the gold medal match in a close encounter.

A very young Indian side will be facing Pakistan in this tournament. Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group C and are expected to give fans a blockbuster clash in this tournament.

Check out all the relevant details about this match, including the tournament format, participating teams, squads and live streaming information.

Toss Update: Toss has taken place in Hog Kong with Pakistan deciding to bowl first.

What is Hong Kong Sixes Tournament?

Hong Kong Sixes is an international 6 over a side tournament. It is very different from the traditional cricket T20 format, with the fast-paced nature of the game making it an exciting competition.