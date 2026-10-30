Karnataka PGCET 2026 Extended Round Schedule Announced As per SC Order, Check Eligibility Criteria

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Extended Counselling Round: As per a recent order issued by the Supreme Court in the Parshavanath Charitable Trust vs. All India Council for Technical Education, the Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the last date for admissions to the MBA, MCA and MTech courses for the 2026 academic year. KEA is conducting an additional round of counselling and an extended round of online seat allotment for the PGCET courses.

The official notification states that the seats remaining unallotted and those identified as ‘not reported’ following the seat allotment conducted from October 13 to 15, 2026 will be considered for the extended allotment round.

This is the last chance for candidates who have been allotted seats but did not report to the colleges to pay the fee and report on or before October 31, 2026 6 PM, failing which the seats allotted will be taken for the extended round seat allotment.