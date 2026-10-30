Karnataka PGCET 2026 Extended Round Schedule Announced As per SC Order, Check Eligibility Criteria
Karnataka PGCET 2026 extended window for counselling has been announced as per the SC order. Participating candidates need to enter new choices for allotment. Check the eligibility criteria and other details here.
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Extended Counselling Round: As per a recent order issued by the Supreme Court in the Parshavanath Charitable Trust vs. All India Council for Technical Education, the Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the last date for admissions to the MBA, MCA and MTech courses for the 2026 academic year. KEA is conducting an additional round of counselling and an extended round of online seat allotment for the PGCET courses.
The official notification states that the seats remaining unallotted and those identified as ‘not reported’ following the seat allotment conducted from October 13 to 15, 2026 will be considered for the extended allotment round.
This is the last chance for candidates who have been allotted seats but did not report to the colleges to pay the fee and report on or before October 31, 2026 6 PM, failing which the seats allotted will be taken for the extended round seat allotment.
Official Notification - Click Here
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Option Entry Schedule
Candidates participating in the extended round are required to enter new options in the order of priority to participate in this round. Options entered in the previous round will not be considered for this round's seat allotment.
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Particulars
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Dates
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Payment of Caution Deposit
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October 31 to November 11, 2026
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Entry of New Options in the order of priority.
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From 2.00 pm on October 31, 2026 to November 4, 2026 -2.00 pm
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Publication of Provisional Seat allotment results
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November 5, 2026 after 1.00 pm
KEA PGCET 2026 Eligibility for Extended Seat Allotment Round
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According to the official notification shared, candidates who have not been allotted seats in the earlier counselling round are eligible to participate in the extended round if interested
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Candidates who have already reported to colleges can participate in the extended round for upgradation of seats if interested
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Candidates who have cancelled their seats by paying the penalty amount can also participate in the extended round,
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Candidates who have selected seats in the seat allotment held from October 13 to 15, 2026 but failed to pay the fees or failed to report to the colleges are not eligible to participate in this round;
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Such candidates can participate in this round after reporting to the allotted college on or before October 31 for upgradation or by paying the penalty amount of Rs. 10,000/- and cancelling the allotted seat online.
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After deducting Rs. 10,000/-, the balance amount will be refunded to candidates who have paid the course fee and cancelled their seat.
KEA PGCET 2026 Extended Round Caution Deposit
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Candidates must pay the Caution Deposit to be eligible to participate in this round. The caution deposit will be adjusted towards fees if any seat gets allotted in this round.
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If any candidate fails to pay the balance fees or fails to report to the college, the caution deposit will be forfeited, and the candidate has to pay the full fees as a penalty amount as per rules.
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Caution Deposit is Rs.35,000/- for General Category students and Rs.10,000/- for SC / ST candidates
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Those who have already reported to the college need not have to pay the caution deposit.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.