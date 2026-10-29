A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the waters off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday. The earthquake tremor today set off quick checks by emergency teams. The tracking data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports that the center of the quake sat about 218 kilometers north-northwest of Bamboo Flat. Island officials confirmed that nobody was hurt and no buildings cracked. Still the undersea shock is a clear reminder of the moving rocks beneath this remote territory. What Happened During 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Andaman? The tremors took place far offshore, ensuring that the strong shake was not felt anywhere in the populated areas. The disaster management agencies monitored the ports and habitation areas right after the information was reported. Meanwhile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), based in New Delhi, monitored the seabed activity carefully.

Detail Official Fact about Andaman’s Earthquake Strength Magnitude 5.1 Location 218 km NNW of Bamboo Flat Tracked by United States Geological Survey (USGS) Damage reported None Tsunami risk No danger reported The area had seen shaking just days earlier. According to NCS, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit the Nicobar islands region on February 2nd at a depth of around 10 kilometers below the seabed. Gempa bumi sederhana M5.0 di Kepulauan Andaman pada pukul 4:49 petang, 29 Oktober 2026. Pusat gempa bumi di 13.4° Utara dan 91.9° Timur dengan kedalaman 79 km. 110km Barat dari Andaman Utara,India.

Tiada ancaman tsunami kepada Malaysia.#gempabumiMETMalaysia#mygempa.met.gov.my pic.twitter.com/2dvAVKjCMQ — Jabatan Meteorologi Malaysia (@metmalaysia) October 29, 2026

Why the Andaman Islands Experience Frequent Earthquakes? The entire Andaman and Nicobar island group sits inside Seismic Zone V. That is the highest risk level on India’s official earthquake map. These islands actually sit on a giant seam in the Earth's crust. Under the water the Indian tectonic plate is slowly creeping northward. It is sliding right beneath the Burma microplate. These two giant slabs of land grind together and the friction traps them in place. Pressure builds up over months and years until the rock snaps and release shockwaves through the ocean. Which are 5 Deadliest Earthquakes in Andaman and Nicobar’s History? History explains why every small tremor here gets quick attention for becoming one of the biggest earthquakes of all time: #5. 2009 North Andaman Earthquake (Magnitude 7.5)

The 2009 earthquake struck north of Diglipur which set off tsunami sirens across the bay though coastal towns avoided major harm. #4. 2005 Nicobar Shocks (Magnitude 7.2) Strong aftershocks followed the 2004 disaster. The tremor shifted local beaches and broke coral reefs. #3. 1941 Andaman Earthquake (Magnitude 7.7 to 8.1) A 7.7 magnitude earthuake back in 1941 crushed settlements across Middle and South Andaman. The disaster killed an estimated 3,000 to 8,000 people during the chaos of World War II. #2. 1881 Car Nicobar Earthquake (Magnitude 7.9) This one shook the Bay of Bengal floor and led to India’s first recorded instrument readings of tsunami waves. #1. 2004 Sumatra-Andaman Megaquake (Magnitude 9.1 - 9.3) The giant rupture on December 26 triggered a massive Indian Ocean tsunami. The tsunami destroyed thousands of island homes and killing over 227,000 people across fourteen countries.