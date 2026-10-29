ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF Here!

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Physics syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 can check the detailed syllabus, chapter-wise marks distribution, practical examination requirements and project work guidelines in the official PDF. The syllabus covers topics such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Optics, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices. Students should go through the complete syllabus to plan their preparation and understand the assessment pattern.

Here is the exam structure and marks distribution for ISC Class 12 Physics:

- Properties and uses of electromagnetic spectrum

Students should study the following topics included in the official syllabus:

The syllabus also includes numerical problems wherever specified. Students should practise calculations, diagrams, graphs and the application of formulas alongside learning the theoretical concepts.

ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF

Students can download the official Physics syllabus from the CISCE website using the link below.

The document is titled ISC Examination Year 2027 – Physics (861). It contains the theory syllabus, prescribed practical experiments and project work guidelines.

ISC Class 12 Physics: Practical Syllabus 2026-27