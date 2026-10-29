ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF Here!
Download the ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from CISCE. Check unit-wise marks, theory topics, practical experiments and project work details
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Physics syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 can check the detailed syllabus, chapter-wise marks distribution, practical examination requirements and project work guidelines in the official PDF. The syllabus covers topics such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Optics, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices. Students should go through the complete syllabus to plan their preparation and understand the assessment pattern.
Also read:
ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27: Key Details
|Particulars
|Details
|Board
|Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|Class
|12
|Subject
|Physics
|Subject code
|861
|Examination year
|2027
|Academic session
|2026-27
|Theory paper
|70 marks
|Theory exam duration
|3 hours
|Practical examination
|15 marks
|Project work
|10 marks
|Practical file
|5 marks
|Total subject marks
|100
|Official syllabus
|Download ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-2027 PDF
ISC Class 12 Physics: Exam Structure & Marks Distribution
Here is the exam structure and marks distribution for ISC Class 12 Physics:
|
Assessment Component
|
Weightage
|
Time Duration
|
Theory Paper
|
70 Marks
|
3 Hours
|
Practical Examination
|
15 Marks
|
3 Hours
|
Project Work
|
10 Marks
|
—
|
Practical File
|
5 Marks
|
—
|
Total
|
100 Marks
ISC Class 12 Physics: Unit-Wise Marks Distribution
PAPER I- THEORY: 70 Marks
|Unit
|Topic
|Marks Weightage
|1
|Optics
|18 marks
|2
|Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|16 marks
|3
|Electrostatics
|14 marks
|4
|Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|7 marks
|5
|Electronic Devices
|7 marks
|6
|Atoms and Nuclei
|6 marks
|7
|Electromagnetic Waves
|2 marks
|—
|Current Electricity / EMI & AC (combined/integrated as per latest blueprint)
|Included in overall structure
|Total
|70 marks
ISC Class 12 Physics: Detailed Topic-wise Syllabus
Students should study the following topics included in the official syllabus:
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Topics & Subtopics
|
1
|
Electrostatics
|
- Electric charges and fields
- Gauss's law and its applications
- Electric potential
- Capacitance and capacitors
|
2
|
Current Electricity
|
- Ohm's law
- Kirchhoff's laws
- Electrical energy and power
- Cells, EMF, and internal resistance
|
3
|
Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism
|
- Biot–Savart law
- Ampere's law
- Lorentz force
- Moving coil galvanometer
- Earth's magnetism
|
4
|
Electromagnetic Induction
|
- Faraday's laws
- Lenz's law
- Eddy currents
- Self and mutual induction
|
5
|
Alternating Current
|
- AC voltage in resistor, inductor & capacitor
- LCR circuits
- Power in AC circuits
- Transformers
|
6
|
Electromagnetic Waves
|
- Displacement current
- Properties and uses of electromagnetic spectrum
|
7
|
Optics
|
- Reflection and refraction
- Mirror and lens equations
- Optical devices
- Interference, diffraction, and polarisation
|
8
|
Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
- Photoelectric effect
- de Broglie waves
|
9
|
Atoms and Nuclei
|
- Bohr's model
- Radioactivity
- Nuclear fission and fusion
|
10
|
Electronic Devices
|
- Semiconductors
- Diodes and transistors
- Logic gates
|
11
|
Communication Systems
|
- Components of a communication system
- Bandwidth, modulation, and signal transmission
The syllabus also includes numerical problems wherever specified. Students should practise calculations, diagrams, graphs and the application of formulas alongside learning the theoretical concepts.
ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF
Students can download the official Physics syllabus from the CISCE website using the link below.
The document is titled ISC Examination Year 2027 – Physics (861). It contains the theory syllabus, prescribed practical experiments and project work guidelines.
ISC Class 12 Physics: Practical Syllabus 2026-27
- Marks Distribution (30 Marks Total)
- Practical Examination (Board Assessment): 15 marks (conducted with an external examiner)
- Project Work: 10 marks
- Practical File (Record Book): 5 marks
Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 should use the official syllabus as their main study guide. They should check the prescribed topics carefully, practise numerical questions and graphs, and complete their practical file and project work under their teacher’s guidance.
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