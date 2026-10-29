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ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF Here!

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 17:59 IST

Download the ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from CISCE. Check unit-wise marks, theory topics, practical experiments and project work details 

ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF Here!
ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF Here!

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Physics syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 can check the detailed syllabus, chapter-wise marks distribution, practical examination requirements and project work guidelines in the official PDF. The syllabus covers topics such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Optics, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices. Students should go through the complete syllabus to plan their preparation and understand the assessment pattern.

Also read:

ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam

ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27: Key Details

Particulars Details
Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
Class 12
Subject Physics
Subject code 861
Examination year 2027
Academic session  2026-27
Theory paper 70 marks
Theory exam duration  3 hours
Practical examination  15 marks
Project work 10 marks
Practical file 5 marks 
Total subject marks 100 
Official syllabus Download ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-2027 PDF

ISC Class 12 Physics: Exam Structure & Marks Distribution

Here is the exam structure and marks distribution for ISC Class 12 Physics:

Assessment Component

Weightage

Time Duration

Theory Paper

70 Marks

3 Hours

Practical Examination

15 Marks

3 Hours

Project Work

10 Marks

Practical File

5 Marks

Total

100 Marks

  

ISC Class 12 Physics: Unit-Wise Marks Distribution

PAPER I- THEORY: 70 Marks

UnitTopicMarks Weightage
1 Optics 18 marks
2 Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 16 marks
3 Electrostatics 14 marks
4 Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 7 marks
5 Electronic Devices 7 marks
6 Atoms and Nuclei 6 marks
7 Electromagnetic Waves 2 marks
Current Electricity / EMI & AC (combined/integrated as per latest blueprint) Included in overall structure
Total   70 marks

ISC Class 12 Physics: Detailed Topic-wise Syllabus

Students should study the following topics included in the official syllabus:

Unit No.

Unit Name

Topics & Subtopics

1

Electrostatics

- Electric charges and fields

- Gauss's law and its applications

- Electric potential

- Capacitance and capacitors

2

Current Electricity

- Ohm's law

- Kirchhoff's laws

- Electrical energy and power

- Cells, EMF, and internal resistance

3

Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism

- Biot–Savart law

- Ampere's law

- Lorentz force

- Moving coil galvanometer

- Earth's magnetism

4

Electromagnetic Induction

- Faraday's laws

- Lenz's law

- Eddy currents

- Self and mutual induction

5

Alternating Current

- AC voltage in resistor, inductor & capacitor

- LCR circuits

- Power in AC circuits

- Transformers

6

Electromagnetic Waves

- Displacement current

- Properties and uses of electromagnetic spectrum

7

Optics

- Reflection and refraction

- Mirror and lens equations

- Optical devices

- Interference, diffraction, and polarisation

8

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

- Photoelectric effect

- de Broglie waves

9

Atoms and Nuclei

- Bohr's model

- Radioactivity

- Nuclear fission and fusion

10

Electronic Devices

- Semiconductors

- Diodes and transistors

- Logic gates

11

Communication Systems

- Components of a communication system

- Bandwidth, modulation, and signal transmission

The syllabus also includes numerical problems wherever specified. Students should practise calculations, diagrams, graphs and the application of formulas alongside learning the theoretical concepts.

ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF

Students can download the official Physics syllabus from the CISCE website using the link below.

Download ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-2027 PDF

The document is titled ISC Examination Year 2027 – Physics (861). It contains the theory syllabus, prescribed practical experiments and project work guidelines.

ISC Class 12 Physics: Practical Syllabus 2026-27

  • Marks Distribution (30 Marks Total)
  • Practical Examination (Board Assessment): 15 marks (conducted with an external examiner)
  • Project Work: 10 marks
  • Practical File (Record Book): 5 marks

Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 should use the official syllabus as their main study guide. They should check the prescribed topics carefully, practise numerical questions and graphs, and complete their practical file and project work under their teacher’s guidance.

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ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam


Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 17:59 IST
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