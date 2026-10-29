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Top 10 Startups in India in 2026: Check the Full List, Founders, Business Models and Key Facts

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 17:19 IST

Check the top 10 startups in India in 2026. Explore Zepto, topmate.io, Matiks, Sarvam and other emerging companies.

Top 10 Startups in India in 2026: Check the Full List, Founders, Business Models and Key Facts
Top 10 Startups in India in 2026: Check the Full List, Founders, Business Models and Key Facts

Top 10 Startups in India in 2026: The startup ecosystem in India is growing not just in the area of quick commerce but in other fields as well, like artificial intelligence (AI), education, financial technology and consumer products. 

From delivering groceries in minutes to assisting people in building software with the help of AI, new businesses are emerging to meet this day-to-day need.

In the top Startups ranking, Zepto secured the first position for the fourth consecutive year, followed by topmate.io and Matiks. The list also features emerging businesses working in AI, recruitment, media, home services and jewellery.

The top 10 Startups in India in 2026 ranking is useful for students, job-seekers, entrepreneurs, and readers to get insight into the top companies that are gaining professional interest in India.

Top 10 Startups in India

Top 10 Startups in India in 2026: Full List

The following table shows the Top Startups India ranking

Rank

Startup

Founder(s)

Main business area

1

Zepto

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra

Quick commerce and grocery delivery.

2

topmate.io

Ankit Agarwal, Dinesh Singh and Pawan Kumar

Creator and professional monetisation

3

Matiks

Sudhanshu Bhatia, Mohan Kumar and Sushant Timmapur

These are mental maths activities and educational games.

4

Figuring Out Media & Education

Raj Shamani

Media and podcast production

5

Zetheta Algorithms

Suketu Sanghvi and Avani Shah

Financial technology and AI-based tools

6

Snabbit

Aayush Agarwal

On-demand household services

7

Emergent

Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha

AI-powered software development

8

Weekday

Amit Singh, Anubhav Malik and Chetan Dalal

AI-powered recruitment

9

Sarvam

Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar

Artificial intelligence

10

PALMONAS

Pallavi Mohadikar Patwari, Amol Patwari and Shraddha Kapoor

Jewellery and consumer retail


1. Zepto: Rank 1

Industry: Quick commerce

Zepto is an Indian quick commerce firm offering groceries, household products, personal care and more at everyday rates. The company launched in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra has focused on making shopping a faster and a convenient experience.

It's a model that leverages local fulfilment centres to rapidly fulfill orders. The company is also venturing into other product categories.

It's remarkable in 2026 because Zepto will continue to be the leader in the annual Indian startup ranking list by LinkedIn for the 4th year running.

2. topmate.io: Rank 2

Industry: Creator economy and professional services

topmate.io is a place where professionals and creators can make money from sharing their knowledge. They can provide consultations, mentoring, webinars, etc., virtually, for a fee.

The platform enables individuals to monetize their expertise and experience. For instance, a job seeker can get direction from a career coach, and a new person to an industry can be mentored by an experienced individual.

What makes it stand out in 2026: It is second, which reflects the increasing importance of individual skills and online professional communities in the startup ecosystem of India.

3. Matiks — Rank 3

Industry: Education and gaming

Matiks is a game that merges mental maths, logic and competition. It allows people to practise calculations and problem-solving using interactive challenges on its platform.

It doesn't just use the traditional way of learning but also creates game-like experiences for regular practice. It combines learning, fun and progress all in one.

What's special about it in 2026: Startups can create businesses around learning and cognitive skills as opposed to just conventional classroom teaching, as Matiks demonstrated as the third most popular entry in the country.

How Do These Top 10 Startups Are Selected in India in 2026?

These top 10 Startups are selected in India in 2026 based on the four different parameters, including employment growth, LinkedIn engagement, job interest,and ability to attract the talents. 

Here, all the details how these top 10 startups are selected are given below in the details.

Parameter

What it measures

Employment growth

The percentage of a business's staff that has increased over the assessment period

LinkedIn engagement

Engagement with the company page and staff by people not in the organisation

Job interest

The number of times that people look at and apply for jobs at the company.

Ability to attract talent

The company's ability to recruit from the ranks of top companies worldwide on LinkedIn is what has made it so successful.

The assessment period ran from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. LinkedIn's methodology required eligible startups to achieve at least 5% workforce growth.

This means that a startup ranked highly on the list may be growing its team and attracting jobseekers even if its profitability or valuation is not publicly known.

Startup Reality Check 2026: What Makes These Companies Different?

It's important to remember that the list is useful to know by looking at beyond the rankings. Every company offers a different solution for a problem for its customers, and every business model has its own challenge.

Startup

Customer problem it addresses

Key business challenge to watch

Zepto

Getting daily essentials quickly

Delivery costs, competition and repeat orders

topmate.io

Finding and paying for expert guidance

Building trust and attracting paying users

Matiks

Making mental maths and learning engaging

Keeping users interested over time

Figuring Out Media & Education

Discovering informative digital content

Sustaining audience interest and monetisation

Zetheta Algorithms

Supporting financial analysis and talent assessment

Reliability, trust and product adoption

Snabbit

Finding household help when needed

Worker availability and consistent service quality

Emergent

Building software with less manual coding

Product reliability, security and customer retention

Weekday

Finding suitable candidates more efficiently

Matching quality and recruiter trust

Sarvam

Building AI technology for Indian needs

Accuracy, computing costs and real-world adoption

PALMONAS

Buying stylish everyday jewellery

Product differentiation and customer loyalty

What Does India's Startup Ecosystem Look Like in 2026?

This top 10 list of Indian startups is not exhaustive of the many startups that exist in the country.

As per Startup India programme data, there were a total of over 2.07 lakh startups recognised by DPIIT, over 99,000 women-led startups and over 1,400 incubators and accelerators in the figures presented in the report of 2026 as per Government of India.

The wider ecosystem includes businesses in healthcare, agriculture, education, climate technology, manufacturing, logistics and financial services.

However, the situation for the government is different than that of a private company in LinkedIn's ranking. The government's definition of eligible startups is what DPIIT recognizes.

Conclusion

These are the top 10 startups in India 2026, which are diverse in business. Different ways of solving customer problems are represented by the others, starting with Zepto, followed by topmate.io, Matiks, Figuring Out Media & Education, Zetheta Algorithms, Snabbit, Emergent, Weekday, Sarvam and PALMONAS.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 17:19 IST
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