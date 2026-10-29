Top 10 Startups in India in 2026: Check the Full List, Founders, Business Models and Key Facts

Top 10 Startups in India in 2026: The startup ecosystem in India is growing not just in the area of quick commerce but in other fields as well, like artificial intelligence (AI), education, financial technology and consumer products. From delivering groceries in minutes to assisting people in building software with the help of AI, new businesses are emerging to meet this day-to-day need. In the top Startups ranking, Zepto secured the first position for the fourth consecutive year, followed by topmate.io and Matiks. The list also features emerging businesses working in AI, recruitment, media, home services and jewellery. The top 10 Startups in India in 2026 ranking is useful for students, job-seekers, entrepreneurs, and readers to get insight into the top companies that are gaining professional interest in India.

Top 10 Startups in India in 2026: Full List The following table shows the Top Startups India ranking Rank Startup Founder(s) Main business area 1 Zepto Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra Quick commerce and grocery delivery. 2 topmate.io Ankit Agarwal, Dinesh Singh and Pawan Kumar Creator and professional monetisation 3 Matiks Sudhanshu Bhatia, Mohan Kumar and Sushant Timmapur These are mental maths activities and educational games. 4 Figuring Out Media & Education Raj Shamani Media and podcast production 5 Zetheta Algorithms Suketu Sanghvi and Avani Shah Financial technology and AI-based tools 6 Snabbit Aayush Agarwal On-demand household services 7 Emergent Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha AI-powered software development 8 Weekday Amit Singh, Anubhav Malik and Chetan Dalal AI-powered recruitment 9 Sarvam Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar Artificial intelligence 10 PALMONAS Pallavi Mohadikar Patwari, Amol Patwari and Shraddha Kapoor Jewellery and consumer retail



1. Zepto: Rank 1 Industry: Quick commerce Zepto is an Indian quick commerce firm offering groceries, household products, personal care and more at everyday rates. The company launched in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra has focused on making shopping a faster and a convenient experience. It's a model that leverages local fulfilment centres to rapidly fulfill orders. The company is also venturing into other product categories. It's remarkable in 2026 because Zepto will continue to be the leader in the annual Indian startup ranking list by LinkedIn for the 4th year running. 2. topmate.io: Rank 2 Industry: Creator economy and professional services topmate.io is a place where professionals and creators can make money from sharing their knowledge. They can provide consultations, mentoring, webinars, etc., virtually, for a fee.

The platform enables individuals to monetize their expertise and experience. For instance, a job seeker can get direction from a career coach, and a new person to an industry can be mentored by an experienced individual. What makes it stand out in 2026: It is second, which reflects the increasing importance of individual skills and online professional communities in the startup ecosystem of India. 3. Matiks — Rank 3 Industry: Education and gaming Matiks is a game that merges mental maths, logic and competition. It allows people to practise calculations and problem-solving using interactive challenges on its platform. It doesn't just use the traditional way of learning but also creates game-like experiences for regular practice. It combines learning, fun and progress all in one. What's special about it in 2026: Startups can create businesses around learning and cognitive skills as opposed to just conventional classroom teaching, as Matiks demonstrated as the third most popular entry in the country.

How Do These Top 10 Startups Are Selected in India in 2026? These top 10 Startups are selected in India in 2026 based on the four different parameters, including employment growth, LinkedIn engagement, job interest,and ability to attract the talents. Here, all the details how these top 10 startups are selected are given below in the details. Parameter What it measures Employment growth The percentage of a business's staff that has increased over the assessment period LinkedIn engagement Engagement with the company page and staff by people not in the organisation Job interest The number of times that people look at and apply for jobs at the company. Ability to attract talent The company's ability to recruit from the ranks of top companies worldwide on LinkedIn is what has made it so successful.

The assessment period ran from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. LinkedIn's methodology required eligible startups to achieve at least 5% workforce growth. This means that a startup ranked highly on the list may be growing its team and attracting jobseekers even if its profitability or valuation is not publicly known. Startup Reality Check 2026: What Makes These Companies Different? It's important to remember that the list is useful to know by looking at beyond the rankings. Every company offers a different solution for a problem for its customers, and every business model has its own challenge. Startup Customer problem it addresses Key business challenge to watch Zepto Getting daily essentials quickly Delivery costs, competition and repeat orders topmate.io Finding and paying for expert guidance Building trust and attracting paying users Matiks Making mental maths and learning engaging Keeping users interested over time Figuring Out Media & Education Discovering informative digital content Sustaining audience interest and monetisation Zetheta Algorithms Supporting financial analysis and talent assessment Reliability, trust and product adoption Snabbit Finding household help when needed Worker availability and consistent service quality Emergent Building software with less manual coding Product reliability, security and customer retention Weekday Finding suitable candidates more efficiently Matching quality and recruiter trust Sarvam Building AI technology for Indian needs Accuracy, computing costs and real-world adoption PALMONAS Buying stylish everyday jewellery Product differentiation and customer loyalty