MLC Election Results 2026: The Election Commission of India has wrapped up counting for the biennial legislative council elections across 28 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured 16 seats overall in the MLC elections 2026. The single biggest takeaway for election watchers is the sharp regional pushback.

The Samajwadi Party scored crucial wins in central and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Congress lost ground in its southern bastion but pulled off a notable upset in western India.

Read more about the MLC election results 2026 to note who emerges as the winner hereon to improve your political current affair.

Which Party Won MLC Election 2026 across Four States?

The MLC election polling covered teachers' and graduates' seats this year. Take a look at the following table for a state wise reference of MLC Elections results in 2026: