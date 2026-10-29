MLC Election Results 2026: BJP-Led NDA Secures 16 Seats as SP Strikes in UP, Jan Suraaj Enters Bihar Council
The BJP-led NDA clinched 16 of the 28 Legislative Council seats contested across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. While the BJP-JD(S) alliance completed a clean sweep in Karnataka, the Samajwadi Party surged in UP, Congress defended Nagpur, and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj logged its maiden victory in Bihar.
MLC Election Results 2026: The Election Commission of India has wrapped up counting for the biennial legislative council elections across 28 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured 16 seats overall in the MLC elections 2026. The single biggest takeaway for election watchers is the sharp regional pushback.
The Samajwadi Party scored crucial wins in central and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Congress lost ground in its southern bastion but pulled off a notable upset in western India.
Read more about the MLC election results 2026 to note who emerges as the winner hereon to improve your political current affair.
Which Party Won MLC Election 2026 across Four States?
The MLC election polling covered teachers' and graduates' seats this year. Take a look at the following table for a state wise reference of MLC Elections results in 2026:
|
S. No.
|
Indian State
|
Contested Seats
|
Leading MLC Election Winners and Parties
|
1
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
11
|
BJP (6),
Samajwadi Party (5)
|
2
|
Bihar
|
8
|
BJP (3),
JD(U) (1),
RJD (1),
Jan Suraaj (1),
Independents (2)
|
3
|
Karnataka
|
4
|
BJP (3),
JD(S) (1)
|
4
|
Maharashtra
|
5
|
NCP-SP (2),
BJP (1),
Shiv Sena (1),
Congress (1)
Bihar MLC Election Results 2026
Voting for Bihar's 8 legislative council seats took place on October 23, 2026, with preferential ballot counting starting on October 27, 2026.
The contest covered 4 Graduates’ and 4 Teachers’ constituencies with 150 candidates in the fray.
Turnout hit 82.85% in Teachers' seats and 53.42% in Graduates' seats.
The BJP took 3 seats, JD(U) won 1, RJD won 1, Jan Suraaj won 1, and Independents claimed 2 seats.
|
S. No.
|
Constituency
|
Winning Candidate
|
Party
|
Key Fact and Margin
|
1
|
Patna Teachers'
|
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar
|
RJD
|
Defeated 5-term BJP veteran Nawal Kishore Yadav by 1,057 votes.
|
2
|
Darbhanga Teachers'
|
Dr. Suresh Prasad Rai
|
Jan Suraaj Party
|
Defeated sitting Congress MLC Dr. Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes to give Jan Suraaj its maiden win.
|
3
|
Tirhut Teachers'
|
Narendra Prasad Singh
|
BJP
|
Won by 594 votes against Independent Bhushan Jha; unseated sitting CPI member.
|
4
|
Saran Teachers'
|
Rahul Raj
|
Independent
|
Contested as a rebel after leaving BJP; defeated NDA candidate Anand Pushkar by 1,815 votes.
|
5
|
Patna Graduates'
|
Neeraj Kumar
|
JD(U)
|
Defeated RJD's Dilip Patel by a clear margin of 4,655 votes.
|
6
|
Darbhanga Graduates'
|
Sarvesh Kumar
|
BJP
|
Edged out RJD-backed challenger Anil Jha in a razor-thin finish.
|
7
|
Kosi Graduates'
|
Dr. N.K. Yadav
|
BJP
|
Retained the council seat with a commanding margin of 10,026 votes.
|
8
|
Tirhut Graduates'
|
Banshidhar Brajwasi
|
Independent
|
Won by 9,147 votes over JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha.
Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026
Polling for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh (5 Graduates' and 6 Teachers' constituencies) was held on October 23, 2026. And it was followed by counting on October 27, 2026.
The BJP won 6 seats while the Samajwadi Party took 5 seats and thus expanding its footprint significantly ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly polls.
|
S.No.
|
Constituency
|
Winning Candidate
|
Party
|
Key Fact and Margin
|
1
|
Varanasi Graduates'
|
Ashutosh Sinha
|
Samajwadi Party
|
Defeated BJP's Kedar Nath Singh by over 18,000 votes in PM Modi's parliamentary turf.
|
2
|
Varanasi Teachers'
|
Lal Bihari Yadav
|
Samajwadi Party
|
Won after multiple rounds of elimination counting to seal a Varanasi double for SP.
|
3
|
Lucknow Graduates'
|
Kanti Singh
|
Samajwadi Party
|
Claimed the state capital graduate seat for SP in a close count.
|
4
|
Agra-Aligarh Teachers'
|
Dr. Akash Agrawal
|
Samajwadi Party
|
Won the teachers' seat against the ruling coalition candidate.
|
5
|
Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates'
|
Dr. Maan Singh Yadav
|
Samajwadi Party
|
Retained the council seat for the Samajwadi Party.
|
6
|
Meerut Graduates'
|
Dinesh Kumar Goyal
|
BJP
|
Defended the Western UP bastion with a decisive first-preference lead.
|
7
|
Meerut Teachers'
|
Shrichand Sharma
|
BJP
|
Won comfortably to lock in a clean sweep for the BJP in Meerut division.
|
8
|
Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers'
|
Hari Singh Dhillon
|
BJP
|
Re-elected with a margin of over 17,000 votes.
|
9
|
Lucknow Teachers'
|
Umesh Dwivedi
|
BJP
|
Secured victory for the ruling party in the state capital.
|
10
|
Agra Graduates'
|
Manvendra Pratap Singh
|
BJP
|
Retained the seat for the BJP.
|
11
|
Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers'
|
Dhruv Kumar Tripathi
|
BJP
|
Secured the upper-house seat in eastern UP.
Read more about Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026 here!
Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026
Voting across 4 constituencies in Karnataka took place on October 23, 2026. And vote counting began at 8:00 AM on October 27, 2026.
The NDA swept all 4 contested seats (BJP won 3, JD(S) won 1) BY dealing a sharp blow to the ruling Congress.
|
S. No.
|
Constituency
|
Winning Candidate
|
Party/Alliance
|
Key Fact and Margin
|
1
|
Bengaluru Teachers'
|
A.P. Ranganath
|
JD(S) / NDA
|
Defeated 4-time Congress MLC Puttanna by 908 votes (10,810 to 9,902).
|
2
|
West Graduates'
|
S.V. Sankanur
|
BJP / NDA
|
Retained seat by 9,323 votes against Congress rival Mohan Limbikai (33,711 vs 24,388).
|
3
|
North-East Teachers'
|
Shashil G. Namoshi
|
BJP / NDA
|
Recorded his 5th win, defeating Congress's Sharanappa Mattur by 3,297 votes (15,596 vs 12,299).
|
4
|
South-East Graduates'
|
K.M. Suresh
|
BJP / NDA
|
Defeated Congress's Shashi Hulikunte Mutt by a massive 23,098 votes.
Read more about MLC Election Results in Karnataka here!
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026
Polling across 5 constituencies in Maharashtra was held on October 23, 2025 and preferential counting started on October 27, 2026.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 3 seats, while the Mahayuti alliance finished with 2.
-
Nagpur Graduates': Congress candidate Dr. Abhijit Wanjari retained the seat, defeating BJP's Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes. The win came in the home political base of Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari.
-
Pune Graduates' and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates': NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) swept both divisions, electing Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav in Pune and Dr. Pratapsinh Patil in Sambhajinagar.
-
Pune Teachers': BJP nominee Kaustubh Gawade secured victory for the ruling alliance.
-
Amravati Teachers': Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Sarnaik won the Vidarbha teachers' segment.
Check Out more about Maharashtra Election Results here!
Who Votes in MLC Elections?
Unlike direct assembly and general elections, voting in Legislative Council elections follows restricted franchise categories defined under Article 171 of the Constitution of India:
-
Graduates' Constituencies: Any Indian citizen residing in the constituency who graduated from a recognized university at least three years prior to the qualifying date is eligible. Eligible electors must submit Form 18 along with their degree certificate to register on the special electoral roll.
-
Teachers' Constituencies: Teachers who have taught for at least three of the last six years in an educational institution not lower than secondary school level are eligible. Electors must submit Form 19 verified by the head of the institution.
-
Local Authorities' Constituencies: Exclusively voted on by elected members of municipal corporations, district councils, municipalities, and panchayat samitis.
-
MLA Quota: Members of the Legislative Assembly elect council members via proportional representation through single transferable votes.
-
Governor's Nominations: Nominated directly on the advice of the cabinet for distinguished contributions in literature, science, art, the cooperative movement, and social service.
To check voter registration status or download forms for upcoming cycles, electors can log in to the official Election Commission of India voter portal (voters.eci.gov.in) or visit their respective State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) websites.
Why Legislative Council Polls are Conducted in India?
Elections to the upper house become a barometer of governance in terms of public pensions, education budgets, and local jobs. Unlike the general assembly elections, this set of voters consists of only certified teachers and graduates. In short, its delivers a message that governments listen when educated constituencies vote.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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