India to Add 75,000 MBBS, PG Medical Seats by 2029: JP Nadda Announces Expansion Plan
India plans to add 75,000 UG and PG medical seats by 2029, JP Nadda said. Check the reported seat numbers, medical college count and funding details.
India plans to add 75,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats by 2029, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said at the HealthWealth Summit 2026 on October 29. The expansion aims to increase opportunities for students pursuing medical education and strengthen the country's healthcare workforce.
According to media reports, Nadda said that 45,000 medical seats had been added over the previous two years. He also highlighted the growth in medical colleges and the government's funding plans for postgraduate medical education.
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Medical Education in India: Key Figures
Nadda highlighted the expansion of medical education infrastructure across the country. The figures reported in his latest remarks are summarised below.
|Indicator
|Figure reported
|Target for additional UG and PG seats by 2029
|75,000
|Seats added over the past two years, as reported on October 29
|45,000
|Medical colleges in India
|863
|AIIMS institutions in India
|23
|Undergraduate medical seats, as reported
|1.43 lakh
|Postgraduate medical seats, as reported
|86,000
The figures above reflect the latest report of Nadda's remarks. Separately, a July 2026 government release cited 1,28,976 MBBS seats and 86,360 postgraduate medical seats for the 2025–26 academic year.
Rs 15,000 Crore for Postgraduate Medical Seats
Nadda also referred to the government's financial commitment to expanding medical education. According to the report, Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated to support the creation of 10,000 postgraduate medical seats, with an allocation of Rs 1.5 crore per seat.
The funding is intended to strengthen medical education infrastructure and expand specialist training opportunities. Increasing postgraduate capacity is important for training more doctors in specialised fields and supporting healthcare services.
What Does the Expansion Mean for NEET Aspirants?
The planned increase in medical seats could create more opportunities for students seeking admission to MBBS and postgraduate medical courses. However, the target does not guarantee that every student will secure admission, and the actual number of available seats will depend on implementation and approvals.
Students planning to appear for NEET UG or NEET PG should continue to check official notifications from the National Medical Commission (NMC), the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the relevant counselling authorities for updated seat matrices, eligibility conditions and admission schedules.
The expansion is part of a wider effort to strengthen medical education and healthcare infrastructure in India. Its impact will depend on how quickly the proposed seats are established and whether institutions can maintain the required academic and clinical training standards.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.