India to Add 75,000 MBBS, PG Medical Seats by 2029: JP Nadda Announces Expansion Plan

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India plans to add 75,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats by 2029, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said at the HealthWealth Summit 2026 on October 29. The expansion aims to increase opportunities for students pursuing medical education and strengthen the country's healthcare workforce. According to media reports, Nadda said that 45,000 medical seats had been added over the previous two years. He also highlighted the growth in medical colleges and the government's funding plans for postgraduate medical education. Also read: CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org Medical Education in India: Key Figures Nadda highlighted the expansion of medical education infrastructure across the country. The figures reported in his latest remarks are summarised below.

Indicator Figure reported Target for additional UG and PG seats by 2029 75,000 Seats added over the past two years, as reported on October 29 45,000 Medical colleges in India 863 AIIMS institutions in India 23 Undergraduate medical seats, as reported 1.43 lakh Postgraduate medical seats, as reported 86,000 The figures above reflect the latest report of Nadda's remarks. Separately, a July 2026 government release cited 1,28,976 MBBS seats and 86,360 postgraduate medical seats for the 2025–26 academic year. Rs 15,000 Crore for Postgraduate Medical Seats Nadda also referred to the government's financial commitment to expanding medical education. According to the report, Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated to support the creation of 10,000 postgraduate medical seats, with an allocation of Rs 1.5 crore per seat.

The funding is intended to strengthen medical education infrastructure and expand specialist training opportunities. Increasing postgraduate capacity is important for training more doctors in specialised fields and supporting healthcare services. What Does the Expansion Mean for NEET Aspirants? The planned increase in medical seats could create more opportunities for students seeking admission to MBBS and postgraduate medical courses. However, the target does not guarantee that every student will secure admission, and the actual number of available seats will depend on implementation and approvals. Students planning to appear for NEET UG or NEET PG should continue to check official notifications from the National Medical Commission (NMC), the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the relevant counselling authorities for updated seat matrices, eligibility conditions and admission schedules.