National Exams 2026: Parliamentary Panel to Review NTA Reforms, Exam Paper Leak Concerns

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A Parliamentary Standing Committee will examine the integrity of national-level examinations and the need for reforms in India's public examination system. The review comes amid concerns over examination irregularities and the reported leak of NEET-UG question papers in 2026. The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has selected several education-related subjects for review during 2026–27. These include national examination security, the functioning of coaching centres, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the performance of key education bodies. The committee was reconstituted in September 2026 for a one-year term. Its agenda also covers student welfare, mental health support, artificial intelligence in education and the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

Also read: CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org The committee will review different aspects of the education system, including examination security, coaching centre regulations and the functioning of national education bodies. Area of review What the panel will examine National examinations Examination integrity and the need for reforms Coaching centres Regulations, enforcement and compliance NEP 2020 Progress in implementing the National Education Policy NCERT Functioning and performance of the National Council of Educational Research and Training CBSE Affiliation, regulation, examination conduct and overseas activities Student welfare Health, safety, mental well-being, inclusive education and grievance redressal Artificial intelligence Impact of AI and emerging technologies on education and employability Higher education Implementation of UGC rules and guidelines on internationalisation

Why Is the Panel Reviewing National Examinations? Questions about the security and fairness of national entrance examinations have gained attention following irregularities and the reported NEET-UG question paper leak in 2026. NEET-UG is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Other major examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) include JEE Main, CUET and UGC-NET. The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, despite security measures already in place, had also prompted a previous Parliamentary committee to call for stronger institutional and procedural reforms. The new review will examine the integrity of national examinations as part of its wider education agenda. What Reforms Have Been Recommended for the NTA? A separate Parliamentary Standing Committee report on reforms and strengthening of the NTA was presented to the Rajya Sabha Chairman on October 9, 2026. It outlined several recommendations to improve examination security and rebuild public trust.

Proposed reform Details Question banks Create a large, diverse and regularly updated question bank to reduce the risk of paper leaks Question paper preparation Set final papers closer to the examination and strengthen confidentiality measures Permanent staff Recruit specialised professionals in examination security, data analytics, digital infrastructure and logistics Computer-based testing Move towards a phased transition to computer-based testing, including for NEET-UG Government exam centres Expand secure, government-owned computer-based testing infrastructure Grievance redressal Improve complaint channels and make the NTA more responsive to students and institutions Independent oversight Establish an independent mechanism to audit examination security and investigate candidate grievances

These are recommendations from the earlier report, not measures that have necessarily been implemented. The committee also stressed that any transition to computer-based testing must consider students in rural and underserved areas and provide adequate infrastructure. Coaching Centres Also Under Review The Parliamentary panel will examine how coaching centres function and whether existing regulations are being properly enforced. The review comes amid continuing discussions about the role of coaching institutes in preparing students for competitive examinations. The panel's examination of this sector will include the rules governing these centres and their compliance with the applicable requirements. The committee will also consider student welfare and support systems, including mental health, safety and grievance redressal. These issues are relevant to the broader discussion about making education and competitive examination preparation more accessible and supportive for students.