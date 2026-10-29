UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Etah Gets 85 Centres, Check School-Wise Details
UP Board has proposed 85 exam centres in Etah for Class 10 and 12 exams 2027, including 28 private schools. Check school-wise categories and key details.
UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the provisional list of 85 examination centres in Etah district for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027. The list includes 16 government schools, 41 government-aided schools and 28 unaided private schools.
Around 53,000 students are expected to appear for the High School and Intermediate examinations in the district. The board has also published details of student allocation to the proposed examination centres.
Schools were given until October 28, 2026, to raise objections to the provisional list. As this deadline has passed, the next step is the examination of objections and the approval process for the final list.
Also read:
CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org
Etah UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Key Details
Students and schools can check the main details of the provisional centre list below.
|Particulars
|Details
|Board
|Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
|Examination
|UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2027
|District
|Etah, Uttar Pradesh
|Proposed examination centres
|85
|Government school centres
|16
|Government-aided school centres
|41
|Unaided private school centres
|28
|Expected candidates
|Approximately 53,000
|Objection deadline
|October 28, 2026
|Official website
|upmsp.edu.in
How Many Government and Private Schools Are Included?
According to media reports, the provisional list includes schools from three categories. Of the 85 proposed centres, unaided private schools account for 28 centres, while government-aided schools account for 41.
|School category
|Schools in the district, as reported
|Proposed exam centres
|Government schools
|25
|16
|Government-aided schools
|54
|41
|Unaided private schools
|Not specified in the report
|28
|Total proposed centres
|-
|85
The figures show that 16 of the district's 25 government schools have been selected as examination centres. Meanwhile, 41 of the 54 government-aided schools have been included in the provisional list.
The 28 unaided private schools represent an increase from the 20 private schools included in the initial list last year.
How Does the Number of Exam Centres Compare With Last Year?
The number of proposed examination centres in Etah has increased slightly compared with last year's provisional list. However, the final number may change after the authorities review objections and student allocations.
|Examination year
|Provisional centres
|Centres used for the examination
|2026
|82
|92
|2027
|85
|Awaiting finalisation
Last year, the board initially selected 82 centres. After objections were resolved and student-allocation issues were addressed, 10 additional centres were added, taking the final number to 92.
A similar increase is possible this year, given the approximately 53,000 students expected to take the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. However, the final number will depend on the board's review process.
UP Board Exam Centre Objection Deadline: What Happens Next?
Schools were asked to submit objections to the provisional examination centre list by October 28, 2026. The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Dr Indrajit, said objections had to be submitted in the prescribed format with supporting evidence through the designated departmental email address.
Since the deadline has passed, schools should follow any further instructions issued by the district authorities or UPMSP regarding the review and finalisation of examination centres.
The provisional list also includes student-allocation details, allowing schools to check the centres assigned to their candidates. The final list may differ from the current one after the objections have been examined.
Where to Check the UP Board Exam Centre List 2027?
Students, parents and school authorities can visit the official UPMSP website to check the available examination centre information and subsequent announcements.
Official website: upmsp.edu.in
Candidates should check the centre allocated to their school and follow updates from their school administration regarding the final examination arrangements.
Read more:
UPMSP Exam Centre List 2027: Objection Deadline Today at upmsp.edu.in; Details Here
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.