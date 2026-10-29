UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Etah Gets 85 Centres, Check School-Wise Details

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UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the provisional list of 85 examination centres in Etah district for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027. The list includes 16 government schools, 41 government-aided schools and 28 unaided private schools. Around 53,000 students are expected to appear for the High School and Intermediate examinations in the district. The board has also published details of student allocation to the proposed examination centres. Schools were given until October 28, 2026, to raise objections to the provisional list. As this deadline has passed, the next step is the examination of objections and the approval process for the final list. Also read: CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org

Students and schools can check the main details of the provisional centre list below. Particulars Details Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Examination UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2027 District Etah, Uttar Pradesh Proposed examination centres 85 Government school centres 16 Government-aided school centres 41 Unaided private school centres 28 Expected candidates Approximately 53,000 Objection deadline October 28, 2026 Official website upmsp.edu.in How Many Government and Private Schools Are Included? According to media reports, the provisional list includes schools from three categories. Of the 85 proposed centres, unaided private schools account for 28 centres, while government-aided schools account for 41.

School category Schools in the district, as reported Proposed exam centres Government schools 25 16 Government-aided schools 54 41 Unaided private schools Not specified in the report 28 Total proposed centres - 85 The figures show that 16 of the district's 25 government schools have been selected as examination centres. Meanwhile, 41 of the 54 government-aided schools have been included in the provisional list. The 28 unaided private schools represent an increase from the 20 private schools included in the initial list last year. How Does the Number of Exam Centres Compare With Last Year? The number of proposed examination centres in Etah has increased slightly compared with last year's provisional list. However, the final number may change after the authorities review objections and student allocations.

Examination year Provisional centres Centres used for the examination 2026 82 92 2027 85 Awaiting finalisation Last year, the board initially selected 82 centres. After objections were resolved and student-allocation issues were addressed, 10 additional centres were added, taking the final number to 92. A similar increase is possible this year, given the approximately 53,000 students expected to take the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. However, the final number will depend on the board's review process. UP Board Exam Centre Objection Deadline: What Happens Next? Schools were asked to submit objections to the provisional examination centre list by October 28, 2026. The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Dr Indrajit, said objections had to be submitted in the prescribed format with supporting evidence through the designated departmental email address.