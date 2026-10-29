IGNOU Launches Portal for Online Assignment Submissions; Last Date, Process

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new online portal for assignment submissions on October 28, 2026. The portal is called Online Assignment Management System (OAMS). The portal has been implemented for all students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes offered by IGNOU.

Through the portal, students can now submit their assignments using the login window at ignou.samarath.edu.in/index.php/site/login.

The official notice of IGNOU read, “All eligible learners enrolled in IGNOU’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes are hereby informed that the University has launched the Online Assignment Management System (OAMS) for the online submission of assignments,".

Students who have already submitted their assignments at their study centres or regional centres do not have to upload the assignments again to the online portal. However, those who have not yet submitted their assignments have to do so online by November 20, 2026. As per IGNOU, “ Learners are strongly advised to complete the submission process well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute inconvenience,"