JEE Mains 2027: NTA Issues Registration Advisory for Session 1, Instructions on DigiLocker, Re-KYC Process

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JEE Main 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency has issued a notification regarding the instructions to be followed when registering for JEE Main 2027. NTA commenced the JEE Mains 2027 Session 1 Registration process on October 24, 2026. Students who wish to appear for the Session 1 JEE Main examinations can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. The JEE Mains 2027 Session 1 registration and application window is available at jeemains.nta.nic.in. The last date for students to submit the applications is November 22, 2026. Candidates applying for the JEE Main session 1 exams must make sure they follow the instructions provided. Candidates are advised to use their personal details when completing the registration process. Students are also advised to keep their documents ready before filling out the application to ensure all the latest applications are submitted on time. Candidates can check the complete instructions and guidelines here.

JEE Main 2027: Registration Instructions JEE Mains 2027 session 1 registration and application link is now live. NTA has issued the following clarifications to make the online registration process easier for students. (i) Candidates are advised to log in using their own DigiLocker/ JanParichay/e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages of the application process. (ii) Candidates are advised to do Re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the JEE (Main) 2027 online application form to ensure that their latest details are fetched. Candidates can click here for the process. (iii) Candidate’s name and date of birth in the application form must be the same as mentioned in the Class 10th Certificate/ Mark sheet. Students applying for JEE Main 2027 are advised to keep visiting the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for latest updates regarding the registration and application process.