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BLACKI IIMs Admissions 2026: What RTI Data Reveals About Institution Cutoffs?

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 19:32 IST

Candidates can find previous year RTI data for BLACKI IIMs Admissions 2026. It reveals that candidates with CAT percentiles as low as 91 secured admission, debunking the myth of needing 99+ percentile. This is due to a multi-parameter selection process heavily weighing academic record, work experience, and interview performance over just CAT scores.

BLACKI IIMs Admissions 2026: What RTI Data Reveals About Institution Cutoffs?
BLACKI IIMs Admissions 2026: What RTI Data Reveals About Institution Cutoffs?

BLACKI IIMs Admissions 2026: Right to Information (RTI) signifies the percentile scores of candidates who secured admission to the BLACKI (IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore) IIMs during 2025. As per the previous year data, the cutoff for the institutions was even as low as 91 percent for candidates belonging to the general category due to the multi-parameter approach to the selection process.

Official admission results obtained through RTI debunk the myth that candidates securing the 99+ percentile are the only to get into the top IIMs. Even though the thresholds for initial screening and shortlisting the candidates are provided, the data present a different picture, using factors like academic accomplishments of applicants, work experience, Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT) score. The article analyses the admission options at top IIMs and RTI data from BLACKI IIMs to show the true cutoff statistics for different categories and the meaning of these numbers for the MBA applicants.

Check| Inside IIM Ahmedabad Admission Data 2026: Check CAT Cutoffs & RTI Insight

IIM Bangalore: Previous Year Admission Cutoff 

The admission data at IIM Bangalore highlights the 99 percentile. As per the table the lowest ranked General candidate admitted at IIM Bangalore obtained admission with a CAT percentile of 92.39 and below even for the reserved categories. Therefore, confirming that performance in the interview stage can make up for a lower CAT percentile. 

Category

Shortlisted for WAT-PI

Min Pre-PI Cutoff

Min CAT %ile Called

Min Post-PI Final Score

Min Admitted CAT %ile

Total Offers (Prime + WL)

General

707

53.9553

94.06

59.6879

92.39

311 (250 + 61)

NC-OBC

471

44.5504

75.57

47.9868

81.70

198 (170 + 28)

EWS

155

43.9053

86.10

47.9417

91.03

66 (50 + 16)

SC

299

38.4980

73.04

45.7769

73.04

123 (85 + 38)

ST

148

32.2555

66.82

37.8951

76.33

67 (60 + 7)

PwD

80

16.9550

60.16

31.0400

60.16

36 (26 + 10)

Total Flagship

1,860

801 (525 Enrolled)

IIM Ahemdabad:  Previous Year Admission Cutoff 

Candidates joining the Postgraduate program (PGP) in 2026-28 batch, the minimum CAT percentile for the General (Merit) category was92.20th percentile. While the minimum CAT percentile for the EWS category was 97.82 higher than the General category. Check complete percentile analysis shared in the table below. 

Minimum CAT Percentile of Shortlisted Candidates for Interview (PGP)

BATCH

GEN

EWS

NCOBC

SC

ST

PwD

2026-28

95.34

96.41

90.66

85.83

75.83

77.48

Minimum CAT Percentile of Joined Candidates (PGP)

BATCH

GEN

EWS

NCOBC

SC

ST

PwD

2026-28

92.20

97.82

91.03

89.38

75.83

81.63

IIM Lucknow: Previous Year Admission Cutoffs

The admission statistics of IIM Lucknow reveal that students belonging to the open category and general section have received final offers on the basis of CAT percentile as low as 91.02 for male candidates and 97.07 for female candidates. This indicates that scoring high in the entrance exams alone does not ensure acceptance to the institute. There is also a large gap between the WAT-PI minimum cut-off percentile and final offer percentile, which shows that the interview performance needs to be excellent to compensate for the gap.

Category

WAT-PI Min Cutoff

WAT-PI Avg Score

Final Offer Min Score

Final Offer Avg Score

Min CAT %ile (M / F)

Total Offers

Open (General)

53.2367

58.2375

61.2367

65.6302

91.02 / 97.07

579

EWS

40.3657

46.4616

48.2254

53.8236

90.85 / 90.13

119

NC-OBC

38.7191

45.0347

48.1469

54.1404

87.93 / 86.20

389

SC

31.1258

37.1423

44.7337

49.8525

75.44 / 67.80

209

ST

21.9151

29.7291

34.9411

42.1188

60.30 / 69.59

124

PwD Subcategories

12.0216

30.7015

26.3278 – 39.8430

32.8954 – 47.5465

60.16 / 75.51

60

Total 

1,480

IIM Calcutta: Previous Year Admission Cutoff 

The admission statistics of IIM Calcutta show that in terms of admission results with a total of 479 out of 480 approved seats filled through a total of 1,040 offers along with 349 waiting list moves. This statistic shows that there is very tough criteria, along with slight increase in final offer cut-off for General category students, which is 56.768 out of 100. 

Category

Stage 1 Cutoff (/85)

Shortlisted Candidates

Final Offer Cutoff (/100)

Offers Issued

Waitlist Movement

Enrolled Class

Open (General)

56.105

956

56.768

471

117

233

EWS

51.010

70

56.432

20

14

9

NC-OBC

48.753

437

43.329

280

92

130

SC

42.305

459

44.766

175

79

72

ST

36.508

248

36.166

94

47

35

Total Batch

2,170

1,040

349

479 (Intake: 480)

IIM Kozhikode: Previous Year Admission Cutoff 

Check the previous year admission cutoff for IIM Kozhikode shared in the table below.

Category

WAT-PI Min Cutoff

Shortlisted Candidates

Final Score Cutoff

Min Admitted CAT %ile

Offers Issued

Enrolled Class

General

63.1406

1,850

47.3042

91.03

777

219

NC-OBC

54.5605

1,200

38.9071

75.20

461

129

EWS

55.4460

400

42.4449

82.26

107

30

SC

48.5268

750

34.7486

67.80

267

67

ST

41.0356

360

26.8434

55.17

140

41

PwD

44.7634

140

34.7886

56.52

49

9

Total 

4,700

1,801

495 (Vacancies: Nil)

What Does This Analysis Explains? 

The previous year RTI data suggests that getting into older IIMs requires a 99+ percentile in the CAT exam is a misconception. Previous trends suggest that students from the general category with a very good academic record, professional experience, and interview performance have managed to get in with a percentile as low as 91. It is because the marks scored in the entrance examination become less important in the selection process, making the Personal Interview the deciding factor that can carry up to 40% to 50% of your total score.

Since the top students always have options, the management college offers more admission than they actually have seats. The colleges like IIM Indore and Kozhikode issue offers to 3 to 4 times as many people as the seats available and have cleared the huge waitlists. However, IIM Indore has achieved to make women a majority (54.2%) of its batch. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 19:32 IST
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