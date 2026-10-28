BLACKI IIMs Admissions 2026: What RTI Data Reveals About Institution Cutoffs?

BLACKI IIMs Admissions 2026: Right to Information (RTI) signifies the percentile scores of candidates who secured admission to the BLACKI (IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore) IIMs during 2025. As per the previous year data, the cutoff for the institutions was even as low as 91 percent for candidates belonging to the general category due to the multi-parameter approach to the selection process. Official admission results obtained through RTI debunk the myth that candidates securing the 99+ percentile are the only to get into the top IIMs. Even though the thresholds for initial screening and shortlisting the candidates are provided, the data present a different picture, using factors like academic accomplishments of applicants, work experience, Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT) score. The article analyses the admission options at top IIMs and RTI data from BLACKI IIMs to show the true cutoff statistics for different categories and the meaning of these numbers for the MBA applicants.

Check| Inside IIM Ahmedabad Admission Data 2026: Check CAT Cutoffs & RTI Insight IIM Bangalore: Previous Year Admission Cutoff The admission data at IIM Bangalore highlights the 99 percentile. As per the table the lowest ranked General candidate admitted at IIM Bangalore obtained admission with a CAT percentile of 92.39 and below even for the reserved categories. Therefore, confirming that performance in the interview stage can make up for a lower CAT percentile. Category Shortlisted for WAT-PI Min Pre-PI Cutoff Min CAT %ile Called Min Post-PI Final Score Min Admitted CAT %ile Total Offers (Prime + WL) General 707 53.9553 94.06 59.6879 92.39 311 (250 + 61) NC-OBC 471 44.5504 75.57 47.9868 81.70 198 (170 + 28) EWS 155 43.9053 86.10 47.9417 91.03 66 (50 + 16) SC 299 38.4980 73.04 45.7769 73.04 123 (85 + 38) ST 148 32.2555 66.82 37.8951 76.33 67 (60 + 7) PwD 80 16.9550 60.16 31.0400 60.16 36 (26 + 10) Total Flagship 1,860 — — — — 801 (525 Enrolled)

IIM Ahemdabad: Previous Year Admission Cutoff Candidates joining the Postgraduate program (PGP) in 2026-28 batch, the minimum CAT percentile for the General (Merit) category was92.20th percentile. While the minimum CAT percentile for the EWS category was 97.82 higher than the General category. Check complete percentile analysis shared in the table below. Minimum CAT Percentile of Shortlisted Candidates for Interview (PGP) BATCH GEN EWS NCOBC SC ST PwD 2026-28 95.34 96.41 90.66 85.83 75.83 77.48 Minimum CAT Percentile of Joined Candidates (PGP) BATCH GEN EWS NCOBC SC ST PwD 2026-28 92.20 97.82 91.03 89.38 75.83 81.63 IIM Lucknow: Previous Year Admission Cutoffs The admission statistics of IIM Lucknow reveal that students belonging to the open category and general section have received final offers on the basis of CAT percentile as low as 91.02 for male candidates and 97.07 for female candidates. This indicates that scoring high in the entrance exams alone does not ensure acceptance to the institute. There is also a large gap between the WAT-PI minimum cut-off percentile and final offer percentile, which shows that the interview performance needs to be excellent to compensate for the gap.

Category WAT-PI Min Cutoff WAT-PI Avg Score Final Offer Min Score Final Offer Avg Score Min CAT %ile (M / F) Total Offers Open (General) 53.2367 58.2375 61.2367 65.6302 91.02 / 97.07 579 EWS 40.3657 46.4616 48.2254 53.8236 90.85 / 90.13 119 NC-OBC 38.7191 45.0347 48.1469 54.1404 87.93 / 86.20 389 SC 31.1258 37.1423 44.7337 49.8525 75.44 / 67.80 209 ST 21.9151 29.7291 34.9411 42.1188 60.30 / 69.59 124 PwD Subcategories 12.0216 30.7015 26.3278 – 39.8430 32.8954 – 47.5465 60.16 / 75.51 60 Total — — — — — 1,480 IIM Calcutta: Previous Year Admission Cutoff The admission statistics of IIM Calcutta show that in terms of admission results with a total of 479 out of 480 approved seats filled through a total of 1,040 offers along with 349 waiting list moves. This statistic shows that there is very tough criteria, along with slight increase in final offer cut-off for General category students, which is 56.768 out of 100.

Category Stage 1 Cutoff (/85) Shortlisted Candidates Final Offer Cutoff (/100) Offers Issued Waitlist Movement Enrolled Class Open (General) 56.105 956 56.768 471 117 233 EWS 51.010 70 56.432 20 14 9 NC-OBC 48.753 437 43.329 280 92 130 SC 42.305 459 44.766 175 79 72 ST 36.508 248 36.166 94 47 35 Total Batch — 2,170 — 1,040 349 479 (Intake: 480) IIM Kozhikode: Previous Year Admission Cutoff Check the previous year admission cutoff for IIM Kozhikode shared in the table below. Category WAT-PI Min Cutoff Shortlisted Candidates Final Score Cutoff Min Admitted CAT %ile Offers Issued Enrolled Class General 63.1406 1,850 47.3042 91.03 777 219 NC-OBC 54.5605 1,200 38.9071 75.20 461 129 EWS 55.4460 400 42.4449 82.26 107 30 SC 48.5268 750 34.7486 67.80 267 67 ST 41.0356 360 26.8434 55.17 140 41 PwD 44.7634 140 34.7886 56.52 49 9 Total — 4,700 — — 1,801 495 (Vacancies: Nil)