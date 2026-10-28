IIM Calcutta MBA Fee Structure: Complete Breakdown of Tuition, Hostel, Mess & Hidden Costs

IIM Calcutta Fee Structure: An MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) continues to be a highly sought-after dream for management hopefuls, but it pays to look deeper into what it means in terms of finances. While according to the official institute brochure, the fee for the academic program itself is roughly ₹27 lakhs, the two-year cost in the Joka campus comes up to ₹31 to ₹33 lakhs due to the presence of various overheads.

According to the official fees structures and disclosures by IIM-C, basic tuition and hostel rental make up the core fee, but there are also other expenses like mandatory deposits, cooperative dining charges, additional air conditioning electricity, and case study packages that contribute to the total fee. Considering hidden operating expenses like specific business uniforms, corporate networking trips, semester exchange expenses, and club membership fees, students end up facing a heavy upfront payment obligation before convocation. However, a realistic ROI analysis based on official NIRF disclosures and placement reports shows a high rate of ROI.