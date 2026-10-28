IIM Calcutta MBA Fee Structure: Complete Breakdown of Tuition, Hostel, Mess & Hidden Costs
IIM Calcutta Fee Structure: Although the official fee of tuition and room rent is mentioned to be ₹27.00 Lakhs for IIM Calcutta, the additional expenses required for survival, including mess fees, electricity charges, and insurance amount to ₹29.43 Lakhs. With a median CTC of ₹30.00 LPA, the total cost gets recovered within 9 to 11 months.
IIM Calcutta Fee Structure: An MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) continues to be a highly sought-after dream for management hopefuls, but it pays to look deeper into what it means in terms of finances. While according to the official institute brochure, the fee for the academic program itself is roughly ₹27 lakhs, the two-year cost in the Joka campus comes up to ₹31 to ₹33 lakhs due to the presence of various overheads.
According to the official fees structures and disclosures by IIM-C, basic tuition and hostel rental make up the core fee, but there are also other expenses like mandatory deposits, cooperative dining charges, additional air conditioning electricity, and case study packages that contribute to the total fee. Considering hidden operating expenses like specific business uniforms, corporate networking trips, semester exchange expenses, and club membership fees, students end up facing a heavy upfront payment obligation before convocation. However, a realistic ROI analysis based on official NIRF disclosures and placement reports shows a high rate of ROI.
IIM Calcutta MBA: The Data
The tables that follow show the institutional details of IIM Calcutta, the precise fee structure per item for both years, and the payoff figures financially, based on actual placement figures.
Institutional Overview of IIM Calcutta (NIRF 2025)
IIM Calcutta, established on a Joka campus of 107 acres in 1961 and recognized with the Triple Crown, is ranked seventh in the NIRF 2025 index, with 470-480 MBA students being mentored by 85+ PhD scholars in consulting and finance.
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Institutional Parameter
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Official Disclosure / Metric
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Institute Name
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Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta / IIMC)
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Establishment Year
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1961 (First national IIM established in India)
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Campus Location & Area
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Joka, Kolkata, West Bengal (107-acre green campus with 7 lakes)
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NIRF Management Ranking 2025
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Rank #7 (Overall NIRF Score: 77.34)
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Flagship Academic Program
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Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP / MBA, 2-Year Full-Time)
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Global Accreditations
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Triple Crown Accreditation (AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS)
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Sanctioned Annual Batch Intake
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470 – 480 Seats
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Full-Time Faculty Strength
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85+ Permanent Faculty (100% PhD / Fellow holders)
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Primary Recruiter Verticals
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Management Consulting, Investment Banking / Private Equity, Product Management
Read: PUMBA MBA Admissions via ATMA 2027: Cutoff Percentiles, Fees & Placements
Complete Official Fee Structure & Cost Breakdown (2-Year PGP)
The fee for IIM Calcutta’s two-year PGP is officially ₹27 lakh. However, costs related to food, insurance, security deposit, and utilities increase the total cost to ₹29.43 lakhs for both years.
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Category / Fee Component
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Year 1 (INR)
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Year 2 (INR)
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Total 2-Year Amount (INR)
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Academic Tuition & Course Facilities
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₹12,90,000
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₹12,90,000
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₹25,80,000
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Hostel Accommodation Charges (Room Rent)
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₹60,000
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₹60,000
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₹1,20,000
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Subtotal (Official Program Fee)
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₹13,50,000
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₹13,50,000
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₹27,00,000
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Refundable Caution Deposit
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₹20,000
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—
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₹20,000
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Student Welfare & Health Insurance
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₹15,500
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₹15,500
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₹31,000
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Dining / Mess Charges (Food)
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₹81,000
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₹81,000
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₹1,62,000
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Electricity Surcharge & Laundry (Actuals)
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₹15,000
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₹15,000
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₹30,000
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Total Real Outlay (Program + Living Costs)
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₹14,81,500
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₹14,46,500
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₹29,43,000
Also Read:Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026
Return on Investment (ROI) & Payback Calculations
With a total real investment cost of ₹29.43 lakhs, IIM Calcutta gives excellent returns with its median CTC of ₹30 LPA, earning back its investment within a period of 9 to 11 months.
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Financial & Career Benchmark
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Metric Value
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Official Program Fee (Tuition + Room Rent)
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₹27.00 Lakhs
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Total Real Cost of Attendance (All-Inclusive)
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₹29.43 Lakhs
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Audited Median Placement Package
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₹30.00 LPA
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Audited Average Placement Package
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₹35.07 LPA
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Highest Domestic Placement Package
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₹1.15 Crore
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Median ROI Multiple (on Program Fee)
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1.11x (111.1%)
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Average ROI Multiple (on Program Fee)
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1.30x (129.9%)
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Real Cost Median ROI Multiple (All-Inclusive)
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1.02x (101.9%)
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Estimated Payback Period (Median CTC Basis)
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10.8 Months
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Estimated Payback Period (Average CTC Basis)
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9.2 Months
IIM Calcutta: Tables Explained
Below is the table that has explained the IIM Calcutta fee structure:
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Term
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Technical Definition
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Simple Everyday Comparison
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Program Fee
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The compulsory money paid straight to the college covering classroom lectures, course materials, library, and room rent.
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The official school tuition bill.
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Real Cost of Attendance
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Every single rupee spent during the 2 years, including college fees, food, health insurance, electricity, and basic living costs.
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The actual total money missing from your bank account by graduation day.
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Median Salary
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The middle salary of the entire graduating batch: exactly 50% earned more than this, and 50% earned less.
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The salary a normal, average-performing student can expect without being misled by a few super-rich packages.
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ROI Multiple (Return on Investment)
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The first-year salary divided by the money spent on college fees. A score over 1.0x means you made back more than your entire fee in year one.
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How many times your investment comes back to you in your very first year of work.
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Payback Period
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How many months of earning a salary it takes to equal the total fees paid for the course.
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How quickly you can erase the entire college loan from your life.
What the Data Shows?
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The Extra 2.43 Lakhs, What is left out of the Brochure: The official tuition fee at IIM Calcutta is exactly ₹27.00 Lakhs (which comprises ₹25.80 Lakhs as tuition fees and ₹1.20 Lakhs as the rent of single room in the hostel). However, students don’t eat and live for free. The cost of food served in the mess is around ₹1.62 Lakhs for two years whereas insurance, caution deposit, AC meter charges would be around ₹81,000. In this way, the actual cost of pursuing the course at IIM Calcutta is ₹29.43 Lakhs.
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Capital Recovery within 9.2 to 10.8 Months: A median annual salary of ₹30.00 Lakhs and an average annual salary of ₹35.07 Lakhs means that an alumnus will get back his/her total investment of ₹27.00 Lakh in 9.2 to 10.8 months only. If one includes the cost of living and food too (₹29.43 Lakhs), then even that full amount will also be recovered in less than one year.
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Why Banks Adore IIM Calcutta Students.: Given that the median salary (₹30.00 LPA) is more than the total cost of the two-year course (₹27.00 Lakhs), all commercial and public banks provide 100% non-collateralized education loans. Very few students face the risk of having their family assets pledged since the acceptance letter acts as the security.
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Finance & Consulting Premium: While most other general management schools do not boast of any particular specialty, IIM Calcutta is widely known as the "Finance and Consulting Capital" of India. Being home to various investment banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley along with top-notch management consulting companies like McKinsey, BCG, and Bain, IIM Calcutta offers an average package of ₹35.07 LPA.
The Takeaway
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Budget of ₹30 Lakh and not ₹27 Lakh: Always keep food, maintenance of personal computer/laptop, and campus life costs into consideration while calculating the education loan amount.
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Shortest Breakeven in Higher Education: This is one of those postgraduate courses in the world where a student recovers 100% of his/her education cost within 11 months of graduation.
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Safe Lower Side: Even for a student who graduates in the bottom half of the batch, median benchmark of ₹30.00 LPA provides total security from loan defaults.
Also Read: IIM Calcutta Achieves Historic Summer Placements: All 475 Students Placed with Record Rs. 1.93 Lakh Average Stipend
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.