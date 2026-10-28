CG SET Answer Key 2026: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the CG SET Answer Key 2026 on October 28, 2026, for candidates who appeared in the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026. The Directorate of Higher Education, Chhattisgarh has published model answers for the Paper-II question papers of Physical Sciences and Geography. Candidates can now check and download the model answers and compare them with their own responses. This will help them estimate their probable scores. If any candidate finds a mistake in an answer, they can raise an objection till November 3, 2026, at 3:00 PM. Check this article to get the direct link and steps to download.

CG SET Answer Key 2026 Download PDF

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the model answers online for both Paper-II subjects. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Sciences and Geography papers can now check and download the CG SET Paper 2 Answer Key 2026 PDF by using the links below: