CG SET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Paper 2 Model Answers PDF at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in
CG SET Model Answers 2026: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board released model answers for SET26 Paper-II (Physical Sciences) and Paper-II (Geography) on 28 October 2026. Candidates can download the PDFs from the official website, compare their responses, and raise objections within the given deadline.
Key Points
- CG SET 2026 Answer Key released Oct 28, 2026, for Paper-II subjects.
- Model answers for Physical Sciences & Geography are available online.
- Objections can be raised until November 3, 2026, at 3:00 PM.
CG SET Answer Key 2026: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the CG SET Answer Key 2026 on October 28, 2026, for candidates who appeared in the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026. The Directorate of Higher Education, Chhattisgarh has published model answers for the Paper-II question papers of Physical Sciences and Geography. Candidates can now check and download the model answers and compare them with their own responses. This will help them estimate their probable scores. If any candidate finds a mistake in an answer, they can raise an objection till November 3, 2026, at 3:00 PM. Check this article to get the direct link and steps to download.
CG SET Answer Key 2026 Download PDF
Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the model answers online for both Paper-II subjects. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Sciences and Geography papers can now check and download the CG SET Paper 2 Answer Key 2026 PDF by using the links below:
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CG SET Model Answers 2026 Subject-Wise Paper
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Download PDF
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For Geography
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For Physical Sciences
Chhattisgarh SET 2026 Model Answer Highlights
Here are the key details of the CG SET Answer Key 2026 Paper 2 at a glance. Candidates should check these points before visiting the official website.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board
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Under
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Directorate of Higher Education, Chhattisgarh
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Exam Name
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Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026
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Exam Code
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SET26
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Answer Key Release Date
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28 October 2026
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Notice Type
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Release of model answers for the question paper
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Papers Covered
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Paper-II (Physical Sciences) and Paper-II (Geography)
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Mode of Access
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Online, through the board's official website
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Last Date for Objections
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November 3, 2026 till 3:00 PM
How to Check CG SET Paper 2 Answer Key 2026 PDF
Candidates can download the model answers in a few simple steps. Follow the process below and keep your marked responses ready for comparison.
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Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in
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On the homepage, look for the "Model Answers" section.
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Find the notice for Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (SET26) model answers.
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Choose your paper: Paper-II (Physical Sciences and Geography).
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The answer key PDF will open on your screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
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Take a printout and match your answers with the model answers to estimate your score.
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