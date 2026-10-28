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AVNL Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at avnl.co.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 16:12 IST

AVNL has released the interview shortlist for 18 executive posts on October 28, 2026. Candidates can check their post-wise merit list PDFs online. The CBT was held on September 10, 2026. Interview dates, time and venue will be announced shortly on the official website. Check all details here.

AVNL Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at avnl.co.in
AVNL Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at avnl.co.in

Key Points

  • AVNL declared interview shortlist for executive posts under Advt. No. AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06.
  • The Computer Based Test (CBT) for these posts was conducted on September 10, 2026.
  • Interview dates & venues will be announced soon; 1213 total vacancies to be filled.

AVNL Result 2026: The Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has officially declared the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews for various executive posts under Advertisement No. AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on September 10, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the post wise shortlist through the official website at avnl.co.in. The interview date, time and venue will be announced shortly by AVNL. Candidates must check the relevant post wise PDF and follow the instructions issued by the organisation for the next stage of recruitment.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 1213 vacancies would be filled across various Executive and Non- Executive posts. Check this article for details related to the result, next steps and more.

AVNL Result 2026 Direct Link

Candidates can visit the official AVNL website to check and download the shortlisted candidates' list for executive posts. The document provides post-wise interview shortlist links. Candidates must open the relevant recruitment notice and select their respective post to view the shortlist listing status. Check the direct link to download the AVNL Result 2026 from the table below.

AVNL Result 2026 Link 

        Click Here

AVNL Result 2026 Highlights

The key details of the AVNL Result 2026 are provided in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL)

Recruitment

AVNL Executive Recruitment 2026

Advertisement Number

AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06

Examination Type

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Date

September 10, 2026

Result Format

Post-wise shortlist

Current Stage

Interview shortlisting

Interview Schedule

To be announced

Official Website

avnl.co.in

AVNL Result 2026 Post Wise Merit List Link

AVNL has provided a separate merit list pdf for candidates shortlisted for interviews across 18 executive posts. Candidates must select the appropriate post to check their status. Check the post wise list pdf from the table below.

S. No.

Post Name

Merit List PDF

1

Junior Manager (Electrical)

Click Here

2

Junior Manager (Electronics)

Click Here

3

Junior Manager (Human Resources)

Click Here

4

Junior Manager (Mechanical)

Click Here

5

Junior Manager (Metallurgy)

Click Here

6

Junior Manager (Official Language)

Click Here

7

Junior Manager (Artificial Intelligence)

Click Here

8

Junior Manager (Finance & Accounts)

Click Here

9

Assistant Manager (Finance)

Click Here

10

Assistant Manager (Civil)

Click Here

11

Assistant Manager (Company Secretary)

Click Here

12

Deputy Manager (Mechanical)

Click Here

13

Deputy Manager (Electrical)

Click Here

14

Deputy Manager (Electronics)

Click Here

15

Deputy Manager (Information Technology)

Click Here

16

Deputy Manager (Marketing)

Click Here

17

Deputy Manager (Public Relations and Corporate Communication)

Click Here

18

Deputy Manager (Artificial Intelligence)

Click Here

Steps to Download AVNL Result 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their interview shortlisting status-

  • Visit the official website at avnl.co.in.

  • On the homepage visit the career section.

  • Now click on the link titled Advertisement No. AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06.

  • Then click on the corresponding link to the applied post.

  • The merit list pdf will open now and search for your name or roll number, if listed.

  • Download and save the document for future reference.




Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 16:12 IST
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