AVNL Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at avnl.co.in

AVNL Result 2026: The Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has officially declared the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews for various executive posts under Advertisement No. AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on September 10, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the post wise shortlist through the official website at avnl.co.in. The interview date, time and venue will be announced shortly by AVNL. Candidates must check the relevant post wise PDF and follow the instructions issued by the organisation for the next stage of recruitment.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 1213 vacancies would be filled across various Executive and Non- Executive posts. Check this article for details related to the result, next steps and more.