AVNL Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at avnl.co.in
AVNL has released the interview shortlist for 18 executive posts on October 28, 2026. Candidates can check their post-wise merit list PDFs online. The CBT was held on September 10, 2026. Interview dates, time and venue will be announced shortly on the official website. Check all details here.
Key Points
- AVNL declared interview shortlist for executive posts under Advt. No. AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06.
- The Computer Based Test (CBT) for these posts was conducted on September 10, 2026.
- Interview dates & venues will be announced soon; 1213 total vacancies to be filled.
AVNL Result 2026: The Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has officially declared the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews for various executive posts under Advertisement No. AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on September 10, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the post wise shortlist through the official website at avnl.co.in. The interview date, time and venue will be announced shortly by AVNL. Candidates must check the relevant post wise PDF and follow the instructions issued by the organisation for the next stage of recruitment.
Through this recruitment drive a total of 1213 vacancies would be filled across various Executive and Non- Executive posts. Check this article for details related to the result, next steps and more.
AVNL Result 2026 Direct Link
Candidates can visit the official AVNL website to check and download the shortlisted candidates' list for executive posts. The document provides post-wise interview shortlist links. Candidates must open the relevant recruitment notice and select their respective post to view the shortlist listing status. Check the direct link to download the AVNL Result 2026 from the table below.
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AVNL Result 2026 Link
AVNL Result 2026 Highlights
The key details of the AVNL Result 2026 are provided in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL)
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Recruitment
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AVNL Executive Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement Number
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AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06
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Examination Type
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Date
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September 10, 2026
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Result Format
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Post-wise shortlist
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Current Stage
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Interview shortlisting
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Interview Schedule
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To be announced
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Official Website
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avnl.co.in
AVNL Result 2026 Post Wise Merit List Link
AVNL has provided a separate merit list pdf for candidates shortlisted for interviews across 18 executive posts. Candidates must select the appropriate post to check their status. Check the post wise list pdf from the table below.
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S. No.
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Post Name
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Merit List PDF
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1
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Junior Manager (Electrical)
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2
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Junior Manager (Electronics)
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3
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Junior Manager (Human Resources)
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4
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Junior Manager (Mechanical)
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5
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Junior Manager (Metallurgy)
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6
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Junior Manager (Official Language)
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7
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Junior Manager (Artificial Intelligence)
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8
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Junior Manager (Finance & Accounts)
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9
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Assistant Manager (Finance)
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10
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Assistant Manager (Civil)
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11
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Assistant Manager (Company Secretary)
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12
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Deputy Manager (Mechanical)
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13
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Deputy Manager (Electrical)
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14
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Deputy Manager (Electronics)
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15
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Deputy Manager (Information Technology)
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16
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Deputy Manager (Marketing)
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17
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Deputy Manager (Public Relations and Corporate Communication)
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18
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Deputy Manager (Artificial Intelligence)
Steps to Download AVNL Result 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their interview shortlisting status-
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Visit the official website at avnl.co.in.
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On the homepage visit the career section.
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Now click on the link titled Advertisement No. AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06.
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Then click on the corresponding link to the applied post.
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The merit list pdf will open now and search for your name or roll number, if listed.
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Download and save the document for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.