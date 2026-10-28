Free Fire Launch: The famous and popular game, Free Fire, has launched in India today, October 28, 2026. This brings the popular battle royale game back for Indian players. It is now available for free on the Google Play Store for Android users and on the Apple App Store. Being able to play it again feels like revisiting a memory lane, where teenagers used to play Free Fire. Free Fire was banned in India a few years ago. But the new Free Fire India game is specifically made for the Indian audience. The new version features India-specific content and responsible gaming measures. This time, the game has features such as parental controls and gameplay optimisations for a wide range of smartphones. With this, Garena aims to reconnect with India's gaming community. But who is the mastermind behind this gaming sensation that has kept young players hooked? Let’s meet Forrest Li, the business leader behind the company that brought Free Fire to the global stage.

Also Read: Free Fire India Launch Date and Time 2026 Set: Garena Confirms October 28 Return, New Playtime Rules, and Download Steps Explained Who Is Forrest Li? The famous game has a man behind it, Forrest Li, whose full name is Li Xiaodong. He is the Group CEO of Sea Limited, a Singapore-based tech company that was founded in 2009. Sea Limited operates across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Forrest Li is the core business mastermind behind Garena, Sea Limited's gaming division, famously known for publishing Free Fire. However, he is not Garena’s direct CEO, as Terry Zhao serves as its president. Besides gaming, Li has expanded his business empire through Shopee, a major e-commerce platform, and digital financial services. From gaming battles to online shopping, his business interests extend far beyond the virtual battlefield.

Forrest Li is also widely known as the “Father of Free Fire” for building the business empire behind the popular battle royale game and driving its global growth through Garena. What Is Forrest Li's Educational Background? Bachelor's Degree: Holds an engineering degree from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China.

MBA : Earned a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business in the United States.

Education and Career: His background combines technical knowledge with business management skills, supporting his work in building and expanding a global technology company. What Is Free Fire and Why Is It Launching Again in India? Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile game application. It is a battle royale game in which players collect weapons and fight opponents to compete. The winner in the game is the last man standing.

It is a fast-paced gaming application with high-quality graphics. Its compatibility with smartphones has eventually helped it grow among the gaming community. Why is the game launching again? There is a specific reason for it. Garena has launched Free Fire India as a standalone version tailored for Indian players. The game was previously banned in India, primarily due to national security, user privacy and data sovereignty concerns. This new version, tailored for Indian gamers, was supposed to be launched in 2023 but was postponed due to technical issues and the addition of new features. The new version includes parental consent requirements for players under 18, playtime limits, break reminders and spending caps. A special Diwali campaign, featuring festive content and in-game activities, runs until November 15, 2026.

What Is Forrest Li's Net Worth? Forrest Li has an estimated net worth of approximately $7.2 billion to $7.7 billion, according to reports citing Forbes. His wealth largely depends on his stake in Sea Limited, the parent company of Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney, and fluctuates with the company's stock market performance. (Source: Forbes) Forrest Li’s estimated real-time net worth of $4.9 billion, according to his Forbes profile. His wealth largely depends on his stake in Sea Limited, the parent company of Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney, and fluctuates with the company's stock market performance. His fortune decreased by $42 million (0.86%) since 5:00 PM ET on the previous trading day. Although widely associated with Free Fire, Li is not Garena's direct CEO. He is the founder, chairman and Group CEO of Sea Limited, while Terry Zhao serves as Garena's president. The main aim behind the relaunch of the game is to connect with Indian players and strengthen its presence in the country's mobile gaming market.