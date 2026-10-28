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GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 1663 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 13:44 IST

GSSSB will close the online application process for 1663 Work Assistant Class 3 vacancies on October 29, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the OJAS Gujarat website. Check the eligibility criteria, age limit, salary, application fees and other important recruitment details here.

GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 1663 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 1663 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • Applications for GSSSB Work Assistant Class 3 open Oct 15, 2026, closing Oct 29, 2026.
  • Eligibility requires a Civil Engineering Diploma; age 18-33 as of Oct 29, 2026.
  • There are 1,663 Work Assistant vacancies; fee payment deadline is November 1, 2026.

GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) will close the online application process for the posts of Work Assistant Class 3 on October 29, 2026. The notification was released under the Advertisement No. 461/2026-27. The online application process started on October 15, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates who fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply online through the official OJAS Gujarat website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in .Candidates must check the eligibility criteria, application fees and other important details before submitting their forms.

GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link 

Candidates interested in the GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 can submit their applications through the official OJAS portal. Applicants must complete the online registration.The last date to apply online is October 29, 2026 until 11:59 PM. The examination fee can be paid online until November 1, 2026. Check the direct link to apply for GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 and official notification in the table below.

GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Link

  Click Here

GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF

    Click Here

ojas.gujarat.gov.in GSSSB Work Assistant Notification 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the key details of the recruitment in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Organisation

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)

Post Name

Work Assistant, Class 3

Advertisement Number

461/2026-27

Total Vacancies

1,663

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

October 15, 2026

Last Date to Apply

October 29, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment

November 1, 2026

Age Limit

18 to 33 years

Salary

Fixed Rs 26,000 per month for the first five years

Official Website

gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age requirements to apply for these vacancies. Check details below.

1 Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised institution or an equivalent qualification approved by the concerned department. 

  • The notification also states specific equivalent diplomas  including Civil Construction, Civil Environmental Engineering and Construction Technology. 

  • Candidates who possess a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering are not eligible to apply for this recruitment.

  • Candidates must also have basic computer knowledge and working knowledge of Gujarati, Hindi or both.

2 Age Limit (As of October 29, 2026)

  • The minimum age to apply is 18 years.

  • The maximum age to apply is 33 years 

  • Age relaxation would be provided to the reserved category candidates, women, persons with disabilities and ex-servicemen as per the notification.

Steps to Apply for GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process

  • Visit the official OJAS Gujarat website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

  • On the homepage under the Current Advertisement Section click on the link titled GSSSB Work Assistant, Class 3.

  • Now click on Apply Now and log in using the required OTR registration details.

  • Enter the personal & educational details and provide the required bank account information.

  • Upload the photograph and signature.

  • Pay the application fees as per the category.

  • Review the application form once to verify all the details.

  • Save the confirmation page for future references.

GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Application Fees

Candidates must pay the examination fee through online payment methods. The fee structure is given below.

Category

Examination Fee

Unreserved Category

Rs 500

Reserved Categories, Women and Eligible Other Categories

Rs 400

The examination fee will be refunded to candidates who appear for the examination. Those who are absent and do not appear for the exam no refund of fees will be given.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 13:44 IST
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