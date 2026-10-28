GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 1663 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
GSSSB will close the online application process for 1663 Work Assistant Class 3 vacancies on October 29, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the OJAS Gujarat website. Check the eligibility criteria, age limit, salary, application fees and other important recruitment details here.
Key Points
- Applications for GSSSB Work Assistant Class 3 open Oct 15, 2026, closing Oct 29, 2026.
- Eligibility requires a Civil Engineering Diploma; age 18-33 as of Oct 29, 2026.
- There are 1,663 Work Assistant vacancies; fee payment deadline is November 1, 2026.
GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) will close the online application process for the posts of Work Assistant Class 3 on October 29, 2026. The notification was released under the Advertisement No. 461/2026-27. The online application process started on October 15, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates who fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply online through the official OJAS Gujarat website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in .Candidates must check the eligibility criteria, application fees and other important details before submitting their forms.
GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates interested in the GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 can submit their applications through the official OJAS portal. Applicants must complete the online registration.The last date to apply online is October 29, 2026 until 11:59 PM. The examination fee can be paid online until November 1, 2026. Check the direct link to apply for GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 and official notification in the table below.
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GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Link
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GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
ojas.gujarat.gov.in GSSSB Work Assistant Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the key details of the recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Organisation
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Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)
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Post Name
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Work Assistant, Class 3
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Advertisement Number
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461/2026-27
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Total Vacancies
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1,663
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 15, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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October 29, 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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November 1, 2026
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Age Limit
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18 to 33 years
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Salary
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Fixed Rs 26,000 per month for the first five years
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Official Website
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gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age requirements to apply for these vacancies. Check details below.
1 Educational Qualification
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Candidates must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised institution or an equivalent qualification approved by the concerned department.
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The notification also states specific equivalent diplomas including Civil Construction, Civil Environmental Engineering and Construction Technology.
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Candidates who possess a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering are not eligible to apply for this recruitment.
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Candidates must also have basic computer knowledge and working knowledge of Gujarati, Hindi or both.
2 Age Limit (As of October 29, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 33 years
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Age relaxation would be provided to the reserved category candidates, women, persons with disabilities and ex-servicemen as per the notification.
Steps to Apply for GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process
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Visit the official OJAS Gujarat website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
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On the homepage under the Current Advertisement Section click on the link titled GSSSB Work Assistant, Class 3.
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Now click on Apply Now and log in using the required OTR registration details.
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Enter the personal & educational details and provide the required bank account information.
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Upload the photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees as per the category.
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Review the application form once to verify all the details.
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Save the confirmation page for future references.
GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the examination fee through online payment methods. The fee structure is given below.
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Category
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Examination Fee
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Unreserved Category
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Rs 500
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Reserved Categories, Women and Eligible Other Categories
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Rs 400
The examination fee will be refunded to candidates who appear for the examination. Those who are absent and do not appear for the exam no refund of fees will be given.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.