GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 1663 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) will close the online application process for the posts of Work Assistant Class 3 on October 29, 2026. The notification was released under the Advertisement No. 461/2026-27. The online application process started on October 15, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates who fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply online through the official OJAS Gujarat website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in .Candidates must check the eligibility criteria, application fees and other important details before submitting their forms.

GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates interested in the GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 can submit their applications through the official OJAS portal. Applicants must complete the online registration.The last date to apply online is October 29, 2026 until 11:59 PM. The examination fee can be paid online until November 1, 2026. Check the direct link to apply for GSSSB Work Assistant Recruitment 2026 and official notification in the table below.