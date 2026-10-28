BMC JE Final Result 2026 OUT at portal.mcgm.gov.in: 212 Candidates Shortlisted, Download Merit List PDF

Key Points BMC JE final result 2026 was initially declared on October 26, 2026.

A revised provisional selection list was released on October 27, 2026, due to errors.

A total of 212 candidates have been recommended for Junior Engineer posts.

BMC JE Result 2026 Released: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared the BMC JE final result 2026 on October 26, 2026. However, due to technical issues, an error appeared in the result PDF, which was later rectified, and BMC has now released the revised provisional selection list on October 27. The BMC JE 2026 result has been released online on the official website: portal.mcgm.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical and Electrical) final results using their roll number. As per the result notice, BMC released the JE online exam result on October 13, 2026 and invited shortlisted candidates for the Document Verification (DV) round. Now the BMC has recommended 212 candidates for Junior Engineer (JE) posts in various departments and ministries.

BMC JE Result 2026 Download PDF As per the latest update, BMC released the BMC JE 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the Documnet Verification (IV) process held mid October can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of BMC- portal.mcgm.gov.in BMC JE Result 2026 PDF Click here How to Check BMC JE Results? The BMC JE 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the BMC JE 2026 result PDF. Step 1: Visit the official website portal.mcgm.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage. Step 3: Select the link for BMC JE Results. Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link. Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.