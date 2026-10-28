Odisha NEET PG Counselling Dates 2026 Out, Check Choice Filling and Reporting Schedule
Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule is out at dmetodisha.in. Candidates can now Check merit list, revised seat matrix, choice filling, allotment letter and reporting dates in the article listed below.
Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule has been announced by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odhisha. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses and check the revised provisional merit list and seat matrix on October 30, 2026 at 4 PM. The online choice filling and locking process will begin on November 1 and continue until November 3, 2026 according to the official counseling schedule. Candidates who have completed the required counselling formalities should keep track of the upcoming deadlines to avoid missing any stage of the admission process. The round 1 allotment cum admission letter will be available for download from November 5, 2026, while reporting for provisional admission is scheduled for November 6 and 7. The counselling process is being conducted through the official DMET Odhisha PG Medical Counselling Portal.
Odisha NEET PG Counselling Dates 2026
Candidates can check the important dates for Round 1 postgraduate medical counselling in the table below.
|
Counselling event
|
Date and time
|
Provisional merit list publication
|
October 28, 2026
|
Revised provisional merit list and seat matrix
|
October 30, 2026, (4 PM)
|
Round 1 choice filling and locking
|
November 1–3, 2026
|
Download of allotment-cum-admission letter
|
November 5, 2026 (10 AM)
|
Reporting for provisional admission
|
November 6–7, 2026 (10 AM to 5 PM)
|
Upgraded Round 1 allotment
|
November 8, 2026 (10 AM)
|
Download of upgraded allotment letter
|
November 9, 2026 (11 AM)
|
Reporting for upgraded Round 1 allotment
|
November 10, 2026 (10 AM to 5 PM)
Odisha NEET PG Merit List and Seat Matrix 2026
DMET Odisha has published the initial Round 1 seat matrix and provisional merit list. The revised versions of both documents are scheduled for release on October 30 at 4 PM. Candidates should refer to the latest versions available on the official portal before proceeding with their college preferences.The merit list helps candidates check their position in the state counselling process. The seat matrix provides information about seats available across participating institutions and courses.Candidates should carefully review the revised documents and follow the official instructions if they need to raise an objection or verify any details.
Odisha NEET PG Round 1 Choice Filling 2026
The Round 1 choice filling and locking window will open on November 1 at 10 AM and close on November 3 at 11:55 PM. During this period, eligible candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses through the official counselling portal.Candidates should review the available seats and consider their course and college preferences before submitting their choices. They should also ensure that their preferences are locked within the specified deadline.Missing the deadline may affect a candidate's participation in the current round. Applicants should therefore check the portal for the applicable instructions and complete the process on time.
Odisha NEET PG Seat Allotment and Reporting Dates
The Round 1 allotment-cum-admission letter will be available for download from November 5, 2026, starting at 10 AM. Candidates should check the allotment details and follow the reporting instructions provided in the official notification.Reporting for provisional admission is scheduled for November 6 and 7, between 10 AM and 5 PM.Candidates should consult the official notice for the required documents and other admission formalities before reporting.DMET Odisha has also listed an upgraded Round 1 allotment for November 8, followed by the upgraded allotment letter on November 9 and reporting on November 10. Candidates should check the applicable guidelines to determine whether these subsequent stages apply to them.
How to Check the Odisha NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to access the latest counselling information:
- Visit the official DMET Odisha PG Medical Counselling website.
- Open the counselling schedule or notifications section.
- Find the Round 1 counselling schedule, revised merit list or seat matrix notice.
- Open the relevant document and check the dates and instructions carefully.
- Download the required PDF for future reference.
Also Read:
School Assembly News Headlines October 28, 2026: India's SCO dialogue, Cyclone Arnab, MLC Election and Other News
FMS Delhi MBA Application Form 2027 Released at fms.edu, Check Eligibility and Selection Process
UN Young Professionals Programme 2026 Application Open, Last Date November 30, Check Eligibility and Steps to Apply
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.