Odisha NEET PG Counselling Dates 2026 Out, Check Choice Filling and Reporting Schedule

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Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule has been announced by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odhisha. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses and check the revised provisional merit list and seat matrix on October 30, 2026 at 4 PM. The online choice filling and locking process will begin on November 1 and continue until November 3, 2026 according to the official counseling schedule. Candidates who have completed the required counselling formalities should keep track of the upcoming deadlines to avoid missing any stage of the admission process. The round 1 allotment cum admission letter will be available for download from November 5, 2026, while reporting for provisional admission is scheduled for November 6 and 7. The counselling process is being conducted through the official DMET Odhisha PG Medical Counselling Portal.

Odisha NEET PG Counselling Dates 2026 Candidates can check the important dates for Round 1 postgraduate medical counselling in the table below. Counselling event Date and time Provisional merit list publication October 28, 2026 Revised provisional merit list and seat matrix October 30, 2026, (4 PM) Round 1 choice filling and locking November 1–3, 2026 Download of allotment-cum-admission letter November 5, 2026 (10 AM) Reporting for provisional admission November 6–7, 2026 (10 AM to 5 PM) Upgraded Round 1 allotment November 8, 2026 (10 AM) Download of upgraded allotment letter November 9, 2026 (11 AM) Reporting for upgraded Round 1 allotment November 10, 2026 (10 AM to 5 PM) Odisha NEET PG Merit List and Seat Matrix 2026 DMET Odisha has published the initial Round 1 seat matrix and provisional merit list. The revised versions of both documents are scheduled for release on October 30 at 4 PM. Candidates should refer to the latest versions available on the official portal before proceeding with their college preferences.The merit list helps candidates check their position in the state counselling process. The seat matrix provides information about seats available across participating institutions and courses.Candidates should carefully review the revised documents and follow the official instructions if they need to raise an objection or verify any details.