School Assembly News Headlines October 28, 2026: India's SCO dialogue, Cyclone Arnab, MLC Election and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines for October 28, 2026 covers the latest updates from India and around the world, including India’s SCO dialogue, election developments, weather alerts and major sports and business news. Students can stay informed about the MLC election results and Padvidhar election results, updates related to the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab, and latest developments concerning PM Kisan. International headlines will include news about the Israel election results, while sports updates will cover Marques Ackerman and the PSG vs OL match. The roundup will highlight technology and employment news involving Microsoft and Innodata job cuts in Philippines and India, helping students understand the important events shaping the day's news. Read the article to get top news headlines of the day.

Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly October 28

ISRO has opened registration for space enthusiasts to witness the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 navigation satellite launch from Sriharikota on October 30.

Cyclone Arnab, tracked over the Bay of Bengal, intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm within two days, showing how quickly weather systems can strengthen before landfall.

Thought of the Day

Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep. (By Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India and scientist)

Meaning: A dream is not a wish you make at night; it is a goal that keeps working inside you even when you are awake. If something truly matters to you, it will push you to study a little longer, practise a little harder and try one more time after failure. Choose a goal that wakes you up with energy, and let that energy guide your daily effort.