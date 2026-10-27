School Assembly News Headlines October 28, 2026: India's SCO dialogue, Cyclone Arnab, MLC Election and Other News
Stay informed with the latest current affairs for October 28, 2026, featuring important national and international updates, sports highlights, business news, science and technology developments, and education-related events. These concise headlines will help students, teachers and parents follow the day's major happenings and prepare for school morning assemblies.
School Assembly News Headlines for October 28, 2026 covers the latest updates from India and around the world, including India’s SCO dialogue, election developments, weather alerts and major sports and business news. Students can stay informed about the MLC election results and Padvidhar election results, updates related to the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab, and latest developments concerning PM Kisan. International headlines will include news about the Israel election results, while sports updates will cover Marques Ackerman and the PSG vs OL match. The roundup will highlight technology and employment news involving Microsoft and Innodata job cuts in Philippines and India, helping students understand the important events shaping the day's news. Read the article to get top news headlines of the day.
National News Headlines for School Assembly October 28
- Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with winds of 115 to 125 kmph gusting up to 140 kmph, the weather department has said.
- Red alerts have been issued for seven districts of Andhra Pradesh, and schools in six southern districts of Odisha have been closed as a precaution.
- Fifteen NDRF teams have been deployed in the coastal districts, more than 30,000 fishing boats have returned to harbour, and the Andhra Pradesh government has released 27 crore rupees for relief work.
- Counting of votes was held on October 27 for 28 Legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, including the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies.
- The BJP won the Tirhut Teachers’ seat in Bihar, where RJD leaders later met the state Chief Electoral Officer over counting concerns.
- In Karnataka, the BJP-JD(S) alliance was ahead on two seats in early counting, while results were declared for five graduate and teacher seats in Maharashtra.
- The 24th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme, of 2,000 rupees, will be released on October 30, and farmers are advised to complete their e-KYC and check their beneficiary status on the official portal.
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International News Headlines for School Assembly October 28
- Israelis voted on Tuesday in the first national election since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, with turnout reported to be among the highest in decades.
- Pre-poll projections put Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc at around 50 seats against 54 for former military chief Gadi Eisenkot’s opposition bloc, with 61 of 120 Knesset seats needed for a majority.
- Exit polls were expected on election night, and the official certified results will be published on November 4.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly October 28
- Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century, finishing with 113 runs off just 38 balls, as India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I in Wellington to seal the series.
- Abhishek Sharma and 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added 132 runs in the first seven overs of the chase.
- Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka took career-best figures of 5 for 34 as Sri Lanka bowled Pakistan out for just 110 in Lahore and entered the ODI tri-series final.
- South African batter Marques Ackerman made his Test debut against Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha after a strong run of form for South Africa A.
- Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-0 at the Parc des Princes, with second-half goals from substitutes Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts, moving a point clear at the top of Ligue 1.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly October 28
- US-based AI services company Innodata laid off nearly 550 employees in India on October 26, with staff reporting sudden logouts, deactivated IDs and termination emails sent to personal accounts.
- Similar job cuts were reported at the company’s operations in the Philippines, though the company has not confirmed the total numbers.
- Microsoft has offered a voluntary exit package to around 60,000 employees, about 27 percent of its global workforce, across teams in the US, Canada, the UK and India, as it shifts more spending towards AI.
- The terms of the Microsoft buyout are said to be similar to its standard severance offer.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly October 28
- All educational institutions in six southern districts of Odisha remain closed as Cyclone Arnab approaches, and students in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are advised to follow district administration advisories.
- The registration window for UGC-NET December 2026 closes today, and the exam will now be conducted from December 4 to 18 and on December 21, as per the revised bulletin.
- The correction window for UGC-NET will open from November 2 to 4, 2026.
- NTA has released its proposed examination calendar for December 2026 to March 2027, with JEE Main Session 1 scheduled in late January.
- CAT Admit Card Release Date Confirmed November 4, 2026
- Shri JoshiPralhad inaugurated the CBSE Experience Centre at CBSE office, Dwarka, New Delhi.
- Students’ Federation of India (SFI) announced protests at four educational institutions in West Bengal
- IIT Kharagpur to establish the Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI with ₹35 crore investment
- KLEE LLM Counselling 2026 Round 1 Option Registration Deadline Extended to November 2
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly October 28
- ISRO has opened registration for space enthusiasts to witness the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 navigation satellite launch from Sriharikota on October 30.
- Cyclone Arnab, tracked over the Bay of Bengal, intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm within two days, showing how quickly weather systems can strengthen before landfall.
Thought of the Day
Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep. (By Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India and scientist)
Meaning: A dream is not a wish you make at night; it is a goal that keeps working inside you even when you are awake. If something truly matters to you, it will push you to study a little longer, practise a little harder and try one more time after failure. Choose a goal that wakes you up with energy, and let that energy guide your daily effort.
Following the news is a small daily habit that quietly shapes how a student thinks. When you read about a cyclone warning, an election count or a record cricket knock, you learn to check facts, ask why something happened and see how one decision can affect lakhs of people. That habit of asking careful questions makes you a better student today and a more responsible citizen tomorrow.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.