GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 OUT at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Response Sheet PDF Here

GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the provisional answer key on October 27, 2026, for the Laboratory Assistant exam 2026. Candidates who appeared in the CBRT exam held on October 24 & 25 can now check and download the answer key from the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The answer key helps candidates match their answers with the correct ones and estimate their likely score before the result is declared. If you find any mistake in the answer key, you can raise an objection till November 2, 2026, by following the official process. In this article, we share the direct link, steps to download, objection details, and important information.

GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about the GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 in the table given below.