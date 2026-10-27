GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 OUT at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Response Sheet PDF Here
GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026: GSSSB has released the GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 on October 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the CBRT examination can now check their response sheet PDF at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Check this article to get the direct link and other details.
Key Points
- GSSSB released provisional answer key for Lab Assistant exam on Oct 27, 2026.
- The answer key is for the CBRT exam conducted on October 24 & 25, 2026.
- Candidates can raise objections to the answer key until November 2, 2026.
GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the provisional answer key on October 27, 2026, for the Laboratory Assistant exam 2026. Candidates who appeared in the CBRT exam held on October 24 & 25 can now check and download the answer key from the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The answer key helps candidates match their answers with the correct ones and estimate their likely score before the result is declared. If you find any mistake in the answer key, you can raise an objection till November 2, 2026, by following the official process. In this article, we share the direct link, steps to download, objection details, and important information.
GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)
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Post Name
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Laboratory Assistant, Class-3
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Advertisement No.
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327/202526
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Exam Date
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October 24 & 25, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Out (October 27, 2026)
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Answer Key Type
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Provisional Answer Key cum Response Sheet
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Answer Key Release Date
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October 27, 2026
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Objection Window
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October 27 to November 2, 2026, 11:59 PM
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Mode to Check
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Online (CBRT Portal / OJAS)
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Official Website
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gsssb.gujarat.gov.in / ojas.gujarat.gov.in
GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 Download Link
GSSSB has officially activated the Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026 link on its official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can use the link below to open the provisional answer key PDF and check their answers. Keep your confirmation number and date of birth ready in case of login.
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GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026
Steps to Download GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below and keep their exam details ready to download the GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2026:
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Visit the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
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Open the Answer Key or Important Notices section on the home page.
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Click the link for the Laboratory Assistant, Class-3 (Ja.Sa.359/2025) answer key.
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Enter your confirmation number and date of birth if the page asks for login details.
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The provisional answer key PDF will open on the screen.
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Find your question paper set and match your answers with the key.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com