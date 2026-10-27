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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Break Record for Fastest Team 100s, Check Rankings for Quickest 100s, 50s

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 17:28 IST

India's tremendous powerplay performance was dominated by aggressive stroke play, with the batters taking full advantage of the fielding restrictions during the opening six overs. The innings put New Zealand's bowling attack under pressure and laid the foundation for India's emphatic victory.

India's ability to capitalise on the powerplay and sustain pressure throughout the innings
India's ability to capitalise on the powerplay and sustain pressure throughout the innings

Indian cricketers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma showcased their explosive batting approach in T20 International cricket as they chased 199 in the third T20I at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The Indian team recorded 94 runs for two wickets in the powerplay; thereafter, the left-handed opening duo activated a boundary-hitting spree by recording 118 runs in six overs, thus setting the highest Powerplay score ever in T20Is. India crossed 100 runs in just five overs against New Zealand, setting a new record for the fastest team century in men's T20Is.

India's tremendous powerplay performance was dominated by aggressive stroke play, with the batters taking full advantage of the fielding restrictions during the opening six overs. The innings put New Zealand's bowling attack under pressure and laid the foundation for India's emphatic victory.

Abhishek Sharma Leads India's Batting Assault

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma gave a tremendous performance, crossing his half-century in just 14 balls. His explosive innings made him the second-fastest Indian batter to score a fifty in T20Is, behind Yuvraj Singh, who achieved the milestone in 12 deliveries against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Abhishek attacked the New Zealand bowlers from the outset, finding boundaries with ease and sustaining an exceptional scoring rate. His approach drove India towards the target and cemented early control over the match.

Ishan Kishan also played a crucial role, scoring 28 runs off just 13 balls. Captain Suryakumar Yadav joined the aggressive attack, thus fuelling momentum with his aggressive batting.

India's Highest Powerplay Scores in T20Is

India's 94-run powerplay against New Zealand was among the highest totals recorded by the team during the first six overs of a T20 International.

Before this match, India's highest powerplay score was 95 for one wicket against England in Mumbai in February 2025. Other record-breaking scores included 82 for two against Scotland in Dubai in 2021, 82 for one against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024 and 78 for two against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018. 

Fastest Centuries in Men's T20Is

Rank

Player

Team

Balls to 100

Opposition

Year

1

Sahil Chauhan

Estonia

27

Cyprus

2024

2

Muhammad Fahad

Turkey

29

Bulgaria

2025

3

Abhishek Sharma

India

30

Afghanistan

2026

4

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Namibia

33

Nepal

2024

5

Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe

33

Gambia

2024

6

Finn Allen

New Zealand

33

South Africa

2026

7

Kushal Malla

Nepal

34

Mongolia

2023

8

David Miller

South Africa

35

Bangladesh

2017

9

Rohit Sharma

India

35

Sri Lanka

2017

10

Sudesh Wickramasekara

Czech Republic

35

Turkey

2019

Source: T20I records and match statistics.

Fastest Half-Centuries in Men's T20Is

Rank

Player

Team

Balls to 50

Opposition

Year

1

Dipendra Singh Airee

Nepal

9

Mongolia

2023

2

Yuvraj Singh

India

12

England

2007

3

Mirza Ahsan

Austria

13

Luxembourg

2019

4

Colin Munro

New Zealand

14

Sri Lanka

2016

5

Ramesh Satheesan

Romania

14

Serbia

2021

6

Sahil Chauhan

Estonia

14

Cyprus

2024

7

Abhishek Sharma

India

14

New Zealand

2026

8

Faisal Khan

Saudi Arabia

15

Kuwait

2019

9

Quinton de Kock

South Africa

15

West Indies

2023

10

Babar Hayat

Hong Kong

15

UAE

2023

Source: ICC and cricket statistics reports.

India's Dominant Chase Against New Zealand

New Zealand set 153 for nine in their 20 overs, but India's aggressive batting made the chase appear easier as it clinched the target in just 10 overs, winning by eight wickets with 60 balls remaining.

The victory gave India a striking 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The performance underscored the team's attacking approach in the shortest format, with Abhishek Sharma becoming a major contributor.

India's ability to capitalise on the powerplay and sustain pressure throughout the innings highlighted their soaring confidence and batting depth ahead of upcoming global matches.


Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 17:25 IST
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