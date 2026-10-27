Indian cricketers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma showcased their explosive batting approach in T20 International cricket as they chased 199 in the third T20I at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The Indian team recorded 94 runs for two wickets in the powerplay; thereafter, the left-handed opening duo activated a boundary-hitting spree by recording 118 runs in six overs, thus setting the highest Powerplay score ever in T20Is. India crossed 100 runs in just five overs against New Zealand, setting a new record for the fastest team century in men's T20Is. India's tremendous powerplay performance was dominated by aggressive stroke play, with the batters taking full advantage of the fielding restrictions during the opening six overs. The innings put New Zealand's bowling attack under pressure and laid the foundation for India's emphatic victory.

Abhishek Sharma Leads India's Batting Assault Opening batter Abhishek Sharma gave a tremendous performance, crossing his half-century in just 14 balls. His explosive innings made him the second-fastest Indian batter to score a fifty in T20Is, behind Yuvraj Singh, who achieved the milestone in 12 deliveries against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Abhishek attacked the New Zealand bowlers from the outset, finding boundaries with ease and sustaining an exceptional scoring rate. His approach drove India towards the target and cemented early control over the match. Ishan Kishan also played a crucial role, scoring 28 runs off just 13 balls. Captain Suryakumar Yadav joined the aggressive attack, thus fuelling momentum with his aggressive batting. India's Highest Powerplay Scores in T20Is India's 94-run powerplay against New Zealand was among the highest totals recorded by the team during the first six overs of a T20 International.

Before this match, India's highest powerplay score was 95 for one wicket against England in Mumbai in February 2025. Other record-breaking scores included 82 for two against Scotland in Dubai in 2021, 82 for one against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024 and 78 for two against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018. Fastest Centuries in Men's T20Is Rank Player Team Balls to 100 Opposition Year 1 Sahil Chauhan Estonia 27 Cyprus 2024 2 Muhammad Fahad Turkey 29 Bulgaria 2025 3 Abhishek Sharma India 30 Afghanistan 2026 4 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Namibia 33 Nepal 2024 5 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 33 Gambia 2024 6 Finn Allen New Zealand 33 South Africa 2026 7 Kushal Malla Nepal 34 Mongolia 2023 8 David Miller South Africa 35 Bangladesh 2017 9 Rohit Sharma India 35 Sri Lanka 2017 10 Sudesh Wickramasekara Czech Republic 35 Turkey 2019

Source: T20I records and match statistics. Fastest Half-Centuries in Men's T20Is Rank Player Team Balls to 50 Opposition Year 1 Dipendra Singh Airee Nepal 9 Mongolia 2023 2 Yuvraj Singh India 12 England 2007 3 Mirza Ahsan Austria 13 Luxembourg 2019 4 Colin Munro New Zealand 14 Sri Lanka 2016 5 Ramesh Satheesan Romania 14 Serbia 2021 6 Sahil Chauhan Estonia 14 Cyprus 2024 7 Abhishek Sharma India 14 New Zealand 2026 8 Faisal Khan Saudi Arabia 15 Kuwait 2019 9 Quinton de Kock South Africa 15 West Indies 2023 10 Babar Hayat Hong Kong 15 UAE 2023 Source: ICC and cricket statistics reports. India's Dominant Chase Against New Zealand New Zealand set 153 for nine in their 20 overs, but India's aggressive batting made the chase appear easier as it clinched the target in just 10 overs, winning by eight wickets with 60 balls remaining.