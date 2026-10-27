India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Break Record for Fastest Team 100s, Check Rankings for Quickest 100s, 50s
India's tremendous powerplay performance was dominated by aggressive stroke play, with the batters taking full advantage of the fielding restrictions during the opening six overs. The innings put New Zealand's bowling attack under pressure and laid the foundation for India's emphatic victory.
Indian cricketers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma showcased their explosive batting approach in T20 International cricket as they chased 199 in the third T20I at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The Indian team recorded 94 runs for two wickets in the powerplay; thereafter, the left-handed opening duo activated a boundary-hitting spree by recording 118 runs in six overs, thus setting the highest Powerplay score ever in T20Is. India crossed 100 runs in just five overs against New Zealand, setting a new record for the fastest team century in men's T20Is.
India's tremendous powerplay performance was dominated by aggressive stroke play, with the batters taking full advantage of the fielding restrictions during the opening six overs. The innings put New Zealand's bowling attack under pressure and laid the foundation for India's emphatic victory.
Abhishek Sharma Leads India's Batting Assault
Opening batter Abhishek Sharma gave a tremendous performance, crossing his half-century in just 14 balls. His explosive innings made him the second-fastest Indian batter to score a fifty in T20Is, behind Yuvraj Singh, who achieved the milestone in 12 deliveries against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup.
Abhishek attacked the New Zealand bowlers from the outset, finding boundaries with ease and sustaining an exceptional scoring rate. His approach drove India towards the target and cemented early control over the match.
Ishan Kishan also played a crucial role, scoring 28 runs off just 13 balls. Captain Suryakumar Yadav joined the aggressive attack, thus fuelling momentum with his aggressive batting.
India's Highest Powerplay Scores in T20Is
India's 94-run powerplay against New Zealand was among the highest totals recorded by the team during the first six overs of a T20 International.
Before this match, India's highest powerplay score was 95 for one wicket against England in Mumbai in February 2025. Other record-breaking scores included 82 for two against Scotland in Dubai in 2021, 82 for one against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024 and 78 for two against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018.
Fastest Centuries in Men's T20Is
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Balls to 100
|
Opposition
|
Year
|
1
|
Sahil Chauhan
|
Estonia
|
27
|
Cyprus
|
2024
|
2
|
Muhammad Fahad
|
Turkey
|
29
|
Bulgaria
|
2025
|
3
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
India
|
30
|
Afghanistan
|
2026
|
4
|
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|
Namibia
|
33
|
Nepal
|
2024
|
5
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Zimbabwe
|
33
|
Gambia
|
2024
|
6
|
Finn Allen
|
New Zealand
|
33
|
South Africa
|
2026
|
7
|
Kushal Malla
|
Nepal
|
34
|
Mongolia
|
2023
|
8
|
David Miller
|
South Africa
|
35
|
Bangladesh
|
2017
|
9
|
Rohit Sharma
|
India
|
35
|
Sri Lanka
|
2017
|
10
|
Sudesh Wickramasekara
|
Czech Republic
|
35
|
Turkey
|
2019
Source: T20I records and match statistics.
Fastest Half-Centuries in Men's T20Is
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Balls to 50
|
Opposition
|
Year
|
1
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
Nepal
|
9
|
Mongolia
|
2023
|
2
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
India
|
12
|
England
|
2007
|
3
|
Mirza Ahsan
|
Austria
|
13
|
Luxembourg
|
2019
|
4
|
Colin Munro
|
New Zealand
|
14
|
Sri Lanka
|
2016
|
5
|
Ramesh Satheesan
|
Romania
|
14
|
Serbia
|
2021
|
6
|
Sahil Chauhan
|
Estonia
|
14
|
Cyprus
|
2024
|
7
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
India
|
14
|
New Zealand
|
2026
|
8
|
Faisal Khan
|
Saudi Arabia
|
15
|
Kuwait
|
2019
|
9
|
Quinton de Kock
|
South Africa
|
15
|
West Indies
|
2023
|
10
|
Babar Hayat
|
Hong Kong
|
15
|
UAE
|
2023
Source: ICC and cricket statistics reports.
India's Dominant Chase Against New Zealand
New Zealand set 153 for nine in their 20 overs, but India's aggressive batting made the chase appear easier as it clinched the target in just 10 overs, winning by eight wickets with 60 balls remaining.
The victory gave India a striking 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The performance underscored the team's attacking approach in the shortest format, with Abhishek Sharma becoming a major contributor.
India's ability to capitalise on the powerplay and sustain pressure throughout the innings highlighted their soaring confidence and batting depth ahead of upcoming global matches.
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