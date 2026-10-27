Abhishek Sharma Creates History: Highest Scores for India in T20I Powerplay

Highest Scores for India in T20I Powerplay: T20I is the fastest and most aggressive format of cricket, where batters show their strength while batting, especially in the powerplay, when the batter is opening the innings.

This is the time when any team wants to hit a high score within the powerplay because, for the first six overs, only two players are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

For Team India, Abhishek Sharma has made a strong impact in a T20 International match with his aggressive batting.

He has scored many bigs during the powerplays. Recently, in the ongoing T20 International Series between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored 67* runs in the powerplay, and earlier his highest powerplay score in the T20 format was 76 runs against Afghanistan in 2026 only

His performances have also placed him among the top Indian batters with the highest scores in the first six overs of a T20I innings.