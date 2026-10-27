Abhishek Sharma Creates History: Highest Scores for India in T20I Powerplay
Abhishek Sharma leads India's highest T20I powerplay scores list with 76 runs against Afghanistan in 2026. Check the top scores and records.
Highest Scores for India in T20I Powerplay: T20I is the fastest and most aggressive format of cricket, where batters show their strength while batting, especially in the powerplay, when the batter is opening the innings.
This is the time when any team wants to hit a high score within the powerplay because, for the first six overs, only two players are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.
For Team India, Abhishek Sharma has made a strong impact in a T20 International match with his aggressive batting.
He has scored many bigs during the powerplays. Recently, in the ongoing T20 International Series between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored 67* runs in the powerplay, and earlier his highest powerplay score in the T20 format was 76 runs against Afghanistan in 2026 only
His performances have also placed him among the top Indian batters with the highest scores in the first six overs of a T20I innings.
Abhishek Sharma has used this opportunity well and shown his ability to attack bowlers from the beginning.
Highest Scores for India in T20I Powerplay
Abhishek Sharma holds the top three positions among India's highest individual scores in the powerplay in T20 Internationals.
|
Score
|
Player
|
Against
|
Year
|
76
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Afghanistan
|
2026
|
67*
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
New Zealand
|
2026
|
58
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
England
|
2025
|
56
|
Ishan Kishan
|
New Zealand
|
2026
|
56
|
Sanju Samson
|
West Indies
|
2026
|
54
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
West Indies
|
2026
Who has scored the highest scores for India in T20I Powerplay?
Abhishek Sharma's score of 76 against Afghanistan in 2026 is the highest score listed for an Indian batter in a T20I powerplay.
This performance highlights his ability to score quickly and put pressure on the opposition from the start of an innings.
In the ongoing T20I series between New Zealand and India, he scored 67* runs in the powerplay, which was held on 27 October 2026 at Henry Stadium in Wellington.
In this match only, Abhishek Sharma scored 100 runs in 35 balls, which make his 4th century in T20I format.
Abhishek Sharma with a 3️⃣5️⃣ -ball 𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗗! 💯🔥 One of the most incredible knocks to bring up his 4️⃣th T20I ton! 🤯 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/zf4CnZQ8CD #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @OfficialAbhi04 https://t.co/oHBBm9WmlN— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2026
He has also scored 58 against England in 2025, which shows that his attacking approach has been effective against different teams.
Abhishek's name appears four times in the list, which reflects his growing importance in India's T20I batting lineup. His aggressive style allows him to take advantage of the fielding restrictions and help the team build momentum early in the innings.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.