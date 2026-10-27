CBSE Board Exams 2027: Class 10, 12 Students Must Check These Details Before Admit Card

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CBSE Board Exams 2027: Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027 should check their personal details and subject information recorded by their schools. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stressed the importance of keeping student details accurate in school records and examination documents. Students should check the spelling of their names, date of birth, parents' names and subjects selected for the board examinations. If they find any mistakes, they should inform their school authorities as soon as possible. Correct information is important because errors in school records, registration details or admit cards can create problems during the examination process. CBSE has also issued guidelines to help schools correct errors in students' details.

Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in CBSE Board Exams 2027: Which Details Should Students Check? Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations should carefully check the following information in their school and registration records. Details to check What students should verify Student's name Check the spelling of the full name and surname Date of birth Make sure the date matches the relevant school records Parents' names Check the spelling of the father's and mother's names Subjects Confirm that all selected subjects are correctly recorded Other personal details Check other information entered for examination registratio Students should compare these details with their school documents and inform the school if anything is incorrect.

What Has CBSE Said About Correcting Student Details? In a notice issued on September 23, 2026, CBSE directed schools to ensure that students' personal details are correct in their records. The Board has highlighted the importance of checking information at different stages, including registration, submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) and the issue of admit cards. The LOC is the official list of students submitted by schools to CBSE for the board examinations. Schools must ensure that students' details are entered correctly in this list. CBSE has also asked schools to follow the prescribed correction process and provide the necessary supporting documents wherever required. Incomplete correction requests may be rejected. How Can Students Correct Mistakes in Their CBSE Records? Students who find an error in their school or examination records should contact their school administration immediately.

They should explain the mistake and ask the school which documents are needed to correct it. Parents should also check the information submitted for board examination registration. Students should follow these steps: 1. Check the details: Compare the information in school records with the relevant documents.

2. Inform the school: Report any spelling mistakes, incorrect dates or missing subjects.

3. Submit documents: Provide supporting documents if the school asks for them.

4. Follow the correction process: Ask the school about the procedure and whether the requested change is allowed under CBSE rules. The correction process can depend on the type of mistake and the stage at which it is reported. Students should not assume that every error can be corrected in the same way. CBSE Board Exams 2027: Why Is It Important to Check Admit Card Details?