Andhra Pradesh Train Cancellations October 28, 2026: Check Full List of Cancelled Trains, Routes and Dates
Indian Railways has cancelled 53 train services across Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28 ahead of Cyclone Arnab. Check cancelled trains, school holidays and the IMD weather forecast.
Train services in Andhra Pradesh have been affected ahead of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to coastal areas. South Coast Railway has cancelled 53 train services on October 27 and 28 as a safety measure. Several passenger and local train services connecting Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Narasapur and other stations are affected. Some additional trains operating between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have also been cancelled or had their journeys shortened. The weather warning has also led to school holidays in several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 28. Keep reading to know in detail.
Andhra Pradesh Train Cancellations on October 28
|Particular
|Details
|Date
|October 28, 2026
|Reason
|Cyclone Arnab and passenger safety
|Reported Cancellations
|53 train services across October 27 and 28
|Railway Zone
|South Coast Railway
|Affected Areas
|Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and nearby routes
|Other Changes
|Some trains cancelled on additional dates or journeys shortened
|Weather Warning
|Extremely heavy rain and strong winds in Coastal Andhra Pradesh
Important: The figure of 53 refers to train services cancelled across October 27 and 28 combined, not 53 trains cancelled exclusively on October 28.
Full List of Trains Cancelled on October 28
The following train services have been reported cancelled on October 28.
|Train Number
|Route
|67266
|Machilipatnam–Vijayawada
|67275
|Vijayawada–Bhimavaram Junction
|67277
|Bhimavaram Junction–Nidadavolu Junction
|67278
|Nidadavolu Junction–Bhimavaram Junction
|67251
|Bhimavaram Junction–Machilipatnam
|67302
|Kakinada Port–Rajahmundry
|67244
|Narasapur–Nidadavolu Junction
|67245
|Nidadavolu Junction–Narasapur
|17270
|Narasapur–Vijayawada
|67268
|Machilipatnam–Vijayawada
|67249
|Guntur Junction–Repalle
|67250
|Repalle–Guntur Junction
|67248
|Guntur Junction–Vijayawada
|67269
|Vijayawada–Machilipatnam
|67270
|Machilipatnam–Vijayawada
|67281
|Vijayawada–Bhimavaram Junction
|67283
|Bhimavaram Junction–Nidadavolu Junction
|67284
|Nidadavolu Junction–Bhimavaram Junction
|67282
|Bhimavaram Junction–Vijayawada
|67262
|Vijayawada–Rajahmundry
|17258
|Kakinada Port–Vijayawada
|67229
|Vijayawada–Guntur Junction
|67223
|Guntur Junction–Repalle
|67224
|Repalle–Tenali Junction
|67222
|Tenali Junction–Vijayawada
Trains Cancelled on Both October 27 and 28
The following services have also been reported cancelled on both dates.
|Train Number
|Route
|67261
|Rajahmundry–Vijayawada
|67263
|Vijayawada–Machilipatnam
|67264
|Machilipatnam–Vijayawada
|67265
|Vijayawada–Machilipatnam
|67271
|Machilipatnam–Gudivada
|67272
|Gudivada–Machilipatnam
|67252
|Machilipatnam–Gudivada
|67253
|Gudivada–Machilipatnam
|67254
|Machilipatnam–Gudivada
|67255
|Gudivada–Machilipatnam
|67256
|Machilipatnam–Vijayawada
|17267
|Kakinada Port–Visakhapatnam
|17268
|Visakhapatnam–Kakinada Port
|07267
|Parvatipuram–Visakhapatnam
|07268
|Visakhapatnam–Parvatipuram
Other Trains Cancelled or Affected by Cyclone Arnab
Apart from the services listed above, additional trains operating between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been cancelled on other dates. These changes are separate from the 53 train services reported cancelled across October 27 and 28.
|Train Number
|Train Route
|Reported Cancellation Dates
|18515
|Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Night Express
|October 29 to November 4
|18516
|Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Night Express
|October 29 to November 4
|58538
|Visakhapatnam–Koraput Passenger
|October 27 to 30
|58537
|Koraput–Visakhapatnam Passenger
|October 28 to 31
|18512
|Visakhapatnam–Koraput Intercity Express
|October 30
|18511
|Koraput–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express
|October 31
|58501
|Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Passenger
|October 27 to 30
|58502
|Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Passenger
|October 27 to 30
Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on October 28: Which Districts Are Closed?
Cyclone-related weather warnings have prompted district administrations to announce school holidays. The reported arrangements are as follows.
|District
|Reported Holiday Dates
|Update for October 28
|Visakhapatnam
|October 27 and 28
|Schools closed
|Anakapalli
|October 27 to 29
|Schools closed
|Kakinada
|October 27 and 28
|Educational institutions closed
|Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema
|October 27 and 28
|Educational institutions closed
IMD Weather Forecast for Andhra Pradesh on October 28
The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds as Cyclone Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.
|Date
|Area
|Weather Warning
|October 27
|Coastal Andhra Pradesh
|Extremely heavy rain and strong surface winds
|October 28
|Coastal Andhra Pradesh
|Extremely heavy rain and strong surface winds
|October 28
|Rayalaseema
|Thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds
|October 29
|Coastal Andhra Pradesh
|Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds
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