Andhra Pradesh Train Cancellations October 28, 2026: Check Full List of Cancelled Trains, Routes and Dates

Train services in Andhra Pradesh have been affected ahead of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to coastal areas. South Coast Railway has cancelled 53 train services on October 27 and 28 as a safety measure. Several passenger and local train services connecting Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Narasapur and other stations are affected. Some additional trains operating between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have also been cancelled or had their journeys shortened. The weather warning has also led to school holidays in several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 28. Keep reading to know in detail. Andhra Pradesh Train Cancellations on October 28

Particular Details Date October 28, 2026 Reason Cyclone Arnab and passenger safety Reported Cancellations 53 train services across October 27 and 28 Railway Zone South Coast Railway Affected Areas Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and nearby routes Other Changes Some trains cancelled on additional dates or journeys shortened Weather Warning Extremely heavy rain and strong winds in Coastal Andhra Pradesh Important: The figure of 53 refers to train services cancelled across October 27 and 28 combined, not 53 trains cancelled exclusively on October 28. Full List of Trains Cancelled on October 28 The following train services have been reported cancelled on October 28. Train Number Route 67266 Machilipatnam–Vijayawada 67275 Vijayawada–Bhimavaram Junction 67277 Bhimavaram Junction–Nidadavolu Junction 67278 Nidadavolu Junction–Bhimavaram Junction 67251 Bhimavaram Junction–Machilipatnam 67302 Kakinada Port–Rajahmundry 67244 Narasapur–Nidadavolu Junction 67245 Nidadavolu Junction–Narasapur 17270 Narasapur–Vijayawada 67268 Machilipatnam–Vijayawada 67249 Guntur Junction–Repalle 67250 Repalle–Guntur Junction 67248 Guntur Junction–Vijayawada 67269 Vijayawada–Machilipatnam 67270 Machilipatnam–Vijayawada 67281 Vijayawada–Bhimavaram Junction 67283 Bhimavaram Junction–Nidadavolu Junction 67284 Nidadavolu Junction–Bhimavaram Junction 67282 Bhimavaram Junction–Vijayawada 67262 Vijayawada–Rajahmundry 17258 Kakinada Port–Vijayawada 67229 Vijayawada–Guntur Junction 67223 Guntur Junction–Repalle 67224 Repalle–Tenali Junction 67222 Tenali Junction–Vijayawada

Trains Cancelled on Both October 27 and 28 The following services have also been reported cancelled on both dates. Train Number Route 67261 Rajahmundry–Vijayawada 67263 Vijayawada–Machilipatnam 67264 Machilipatnam–Vijayawada 67265 Vijayawada–Machilipatnam 67271 Machilipatnam–Gudivada 67272 Gudivada–Machilipatnam 67252 Machilipatnam–Gudivada 67253 Gudivada–Machilipatnam 67254 Machilipatnam–Gudivada 67255 Gudivada–Machilipatnam 67256 Machilipatnam–Vijayawada 17267 Kakinada Port–Visakhapatnam 17268 Visakhapatnam–Kakinada Port 07267 Parvatipuram–Visakhapatnam 07268 Visakhapatnam–Parvatipuram Other Trains Cancelled or Affected by Cyclone Arnab Apart from the services listed above, additional trains operating between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been cancelled on other dates. These changes are separate from the 53 train services reported cancelled across October 27 and 28.

Train Number Train Route Reported Cancellation Dates 18515 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Night Express October 29 to November 4 18516 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Night Express October 29 to November 4 58538 Visakhapatnam–Koraput Passenger October 27 to 30 58537 Koraput–Visakhapatnam Passenger October 28 to 31 18512 Visakhapatnam–Koraput Intercity Express October 30 18511 Koraput–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express October 31 58501 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Passenger October 27 to 30 58502 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Passenger October 27 to 30 Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on October 28: Which Districts Are Closed? Cyclone-related weather warnings have prompted district administrations to announce school holidays. The reported arrangements are as follows. District Reported Holiday Dates Update for October 28 Visakhapatnam October 27 and 28 Schools closed Anakapalli October 27 to 29 Schools closed Kakinada October 27 and 28 Educational institutions closed Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema October 27 and 28 Educational institutions closed