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Andhra Pradesh Train Cancellations October 28, 2026: Check Full List of Cancelled Trains, Routes and Dates

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 16:51 IST

Indian Railways has cancelled 53 train services across Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28 ahead of Cyclone Arnab. Check cancelled trains, school holidays and the IMD weather forecast.

Andhra Pradesh Train Cancellations October 28, 2026: Check Full List of Cancelled Trains, Routes and Dates
Andhra Pradesh Train Cancellations October 28, 2026: Check Full List of Cancelled Trains, Routes and Dates

Train services in Andhra Pradesh have been affected ahead of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to coastal areas. South Coast Railway has cancelled 53 train services on October 27 and 28 as a safety measure. Several passenger and local train services connecting Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Narasapur and other stations are affected. Some additional trains operating between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have also been cancelled or had their journeys shortened. The weather warning has also led to school holidays in several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 28. Keep reading to know in detail.

Andhra Pradesh Train Cancellations on October 28

Particular Details
Date October 28, 2026
Reason Cyclone Arnab and passenger safety
Reported Cancellations 53 train services across October 27 and 28
Railway Zone South Coast Railway
Affected Areas Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and nearby routes
Other Changes Some trains cancelled on additional dates or journeys shortened
Weather Warning Extremely heavy rain and strong winds in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Important: The figure of 53 refers to train services cancelled across October 27 and 28 combined, not 53 trains cancelled exclusively on October 28.

Full List of Trains Cancelled on October 28

The following train services have been reported cancelled on October 28.

Train Number Route
67266 Machilipatnam–Vijayawada
67275 Vijayawada–Bhimavaram Junction
67277 Bhimavaram Junction–Nidadavolu Junction
67278 Nidadavolu Junction–Bhimavaram Junction
67251 Bhimavaram Junction–Machilipatnam
67302 Kakinada Port–Rajahmundry
67244 Narasapur–Nidadavolu Junction
67245 Nidadavolu Junction–Narasapur
17270 Narasapur–Vijayawada
67268 Machilipatnam–Vijayawada
67249 Guntur Junction–Repalle
67250 Repalle–Guntur Junction
67248 Guntur Junction–Vijayawada
67269 Vijayawada–Machilipatnam
67270 Machilipatnam–Vijayawada
67281 Vijayawada–Bhimavaram Junction
67283 Bhimavaram Junction–Nidadavolu Junction
67284 Nidadavolu Junction–Bhimavaram Junction
67282 Bhimavaram Junction–Vijayawada
67262 Vijayawada–Rajahmundry
17258 Kakinada Port–Vijayawada
67229 Vijayawada–Guntur Junction
67223 Guntur Junction–Repalle
67224 Repalle–Tenali Junction
67222 Tenali Junction–Vijayawada

Trains Cancelled on Both October 27 and 28

The following services have also been reported cancelled on both dates.

Train Number Route
67261 Rajahmundry–Vijayawada
67263 Vijayawada–Machilipatnam
67264 Machilipatnam–Vijayawada
67265 Vijayawada–Machilipatnam
67271 Machilipatnam–Gudivada
67272 Gudivada–Machilipatnam
67252 Machilipatnam–Gudivada
67253 Gudivada–Machilipatnam
67254 Machilipatnam–Gudivada
67255 Gudivada–Machilipatnam
67256 Machilipatnam–Vijayawada
17267 Kakinada Port–Visakhapatnam
17268 Visakhapatnam–Kakinada Port
07267 Parvatipuram–Visakhapatnam
07268 Visakhapatnam–Parvatipuram

Other Trains Cancelled or Affected by Cyclone Arnab

Apart from the services listed above, additional trains operating between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been cancelled on other dates. These changes are separate from the 53 train services reported cancelled across October 27 and 28.

Train Number Train Route Reported Cancellation Dates
18515 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Night Express October 29 to November 4
18516 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Night Express October 29 to November 4
58538 Visakhapatnam–Koraput Passenger October 27 to 30
58537 Koraput–Visakhapatnam Passenger October 28 to 31
18512 Visakhapatnam–Koraput Intercity Express October 30
18511 Koraput–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express October 31
58501 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Passenger October 27 to 30
58502 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Passenger October 27 to 30

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on October 28: Which Districts Are Closed?

Cyclone-related weather warnings have prompted district administrations to announce school holidays. The reported arrangements are as follows.

District Reported Holiday Dates Update for October 28
Visakhapatnam October 27 and 28 Schools closed
Anakapalli October 27 to 29 Schools closed
Kakinada October 27 and 28 Educational institutions closed
Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema October 27 and 28 Educational institutions closed

IMD Weather Forecast for Andhra Pradesh on October 28

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds as Cyclone Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Date Area Weather Warning
October 27 Coastal Andhra Pradesh Extremely heavy rain and strong surface winds
October 28 Coastal Andhra Pradesh Extremely heavy rain and strong surface winds
October 28 Rayalaseema Thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds
October 29 Coastal Andhra Pradesh Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 16:51 IST
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