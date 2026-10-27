IIT Gandhinagar, GIFT City Invite Students To Develop Fintech Solutions, Apply By November 12

Students and researchers interested in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and financial technology can apply for the GIFT FutureLab Grand Challenge 2026–27. The competition, organised by GIFT City in association with the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), aims to identify innovative technology solutions that can address real-world challenges in the financial services sector. The application window is open until November 12, 2026. Students and researchers from technical, management and other higher education institutions across India can participate individually or in teams. The competition encourages participants to develop original ideas that can be used in practical financial applications. GIFT FutureLab Grand Challenge 2026-27: Areas of Innovation The competition welcomes ideas across different technology fields, particularly those that can improve financial services, strengthen security and support new financial products.

Some of the suggested areas include: Artificial Intelligence: Developing AI-based systems for financial services.

Cybersecurity: Creating solutions to improve digital security and protect financial systems.

Fraud Detection and Risk Management: Using technology to identify suspicious activities and manage financial risks.

Digital Assets: Exploring digital assets and programmable finance.

Quantum-Ready Infrastructure: Developing financial systems that can support emerging quantum technologies.

Regulatory Technology: Creating tools that can help financial institutions meet regulatory requirements.

Financial Infrastructure: Developing technology to support the next generation of financial services. These are suggested areas rather than a complete list. Participants can submit ideas from other technology fields if their proposals are relevant to financial services and have practical applications.

Who Can Apply for the GIFT FutureLab Grand Challenge? The competition is open to students and researchers from higher education institutions across India, including technical and management institutions. Participants can apply individually or form teams. Their proposals should demonstrate originality and explain how the proposed technology could address a specific problem in the financial sector. The competition is suitable for those working on research projects, technology prototypes or innovative ideas that could eventually be tested and used by financial institutions. How Will Participants Be Selected? The initial application and evaluation stages will take place online. Proposals will be assessed on several factors, including: Originality and novelty of the idea

Technical merit

Relevance to the financial services sector

Feasibility of implementation

Potential impact

Commercialisation prospects

Around 10 to 12 shortlisted teams will be invited to IIT Gandhinagar for an in-person Grand Finale, proposed to take place by December 20, 2026. At the finale, participants will present their innovations to a jury comprising experts from academia, technology, financial services, industry and the GIFT City ecosystem. What Opportunities Can Selected Teams Get? The competition may offer participants opportunities to connect with banks, financial institutions, fintech companies and other industry partners. Depending on their projects and the interest of industry partners, selected teams could explore pilot projects, research collaborations, product testing and commercialisation opportunities. The top three teams may also get an opportunity to showcase their innovations at a GIFT City or Vibrant Gujarat platform in January 2027. The challenge is being organised ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, with the aim of connecting technology research with the needs of the financial services industry.