CAT 2026 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions): Notification, Exam Pattern, Fee, Admission Process
CAT exam 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in the computer based test format. Candidates preparing for the CAT 2026 exam must check the frequently asked questions. CAT FAQs 2026 covers queries about application form, admit card, exam pattern, etc.
Key Points
- CAT 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled for November 29, 2026, conducted by IIM Indore.
- The CAT 2026 notification is likely on July 26, 2026, with registration starting early August.
- The computer-based CAT 2026 exam is accepted by over 1600 MBA colleges nationwide.
CAT FAQs 2026: With the CAT notification out now, candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 for admission to MBA programme often face many questions regarding the exam. They seek answers related to application process, eligibility, exam pattern, admit card, syllabus, exam pattern, admit cards, exam centre, results, counselling, participating colleges, etc. To help the candidates, CAT FAQs 2026 will guide them with the most searched queries and questions related to CAT exam and the admission process.
IIM Indore will conduct the CAT exam 2026 on November 29, 2026, in the computer based test format. CAT exam is a national level MBA entrance exam which is taken by over 2.5 lakh candidates every year.
Latest: IIM CAT Registration 2026 Live Updates
CAT Frequently Asked Questions 2026
Q. What is CAT exam and who conducts it?
Ans. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a conducted for admission to the MBA programmes at top B-schools in India. The CAT scores are accepted by over 1600 MBA colleges in India, including 22 IIMs, FMS Delhi, IIT Delhi, etc. Various Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 colleges in India accept CAT exam scores. The exam is conducted by the top IIMs every year and is taken by more than 2.5 lakh candidates.
Q. When will the CAT 2026 notification be released?
Ans. The CAT notification was released on July 25, 2026. The notification will include the CAT exam date 2026, registration dates, admit card and admission process details.
Q. When will the CAT exam 2026 be conducted?
Ans. CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 26, 2026. The exam will be conducted in the computer based test format. The official CAT exam date is yet to be announced.
Q. How many times is CAT conducted?
Ans. The CAT exam is conducted only once annually.
Q. Which colleges will be accepting CAT exam 2026?
Ans. CAT exam is accepted by the top MBA colleges in India. Some of the top BSchools accepting CAT 2026 exam score are:
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MBA Colleges in India
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Average Fee
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Expected CAT Cutoff 2026
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INR 27.50 lakh
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95 percentile
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INR 26 lakh
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85 percentile
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INR 27 lakh
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85 percentile
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INR 20.75 lakh
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90 percentile
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INR 20.50 lakh to INR 23.50 lakh
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85 percentile
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INR 20 lakh
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90 percentile
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INR 14.95 lakh
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90 to 95 percentile
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INR 12 lakh
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90 percentile
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INR 2.44 lakh
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98 percentile
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INR 25.99 lakh
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95 to 97 percentile
Q. Is it compulsory to appear for CAT for admission to Indian Institutes of Management?
Ans. Yes, more than 1600 colleges accept CAT scores and among them all the 22 IIMs accept CAT for MBA admissions.
Q. What will be the mode of CAT exam?
Ans. CAT 2026 exam will be conducted in the computer based test format at the allotted test centre. Candidates will be required to visit the exam centre to take the exam online.
Download:
|Document
|Official PDF Download Link
|Detailed CAT Eligiblity Criteria 2026
|Click Here
|Official CAT notification 2026
|Click Here
|CAT 2026 Information Brochure
|Click Here
CAT Frequently Asked Questions 2026: CAT Registration
Q. When to apply for CAT exam 2026? Where can I find the application form?
Ans. CAT registration 2026 has started on August 3, 2026. The application form is available on the IIM CAT website. The last date to register for the CAT exam 2026 is September 15, 2026.
Q. What is the application fee for CAT exam?
Ans. CAT application fee is INR 2,700 for General category candidates. Students from the SC/ST/PwD categories have to pay INR 1,350. The application fee can be paid online during the registration process.
Q. Do I need to submit a hard copy of the form anywhere?
Ans. No. CAT application process is completely online. Candidates have to submit the form and pay the application fee online.
Q. Which documents are required for the CAT registration process?
Ans. The following documents will be required for uploading in the CAT form. Check the table below to know the dimensions and size of documents to be uploaded:
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Documents
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Details
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Scanned Signatures
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Dimensions of the scanned copy should be within 80mm by 35mm. The format should be .jpg or .jpeg. Students should sign on a plain white paper and the size of the uploaded image should not be more than 80 KB and less than 150 pixels in resolution
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Scanned Passport Size Photograph
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The photograph should be taken in front of a white background in the 1200 px by 1200 px dimensions. The image should be in the .jpg or .jpeg format.
Resolution should not be more than 80 KB and less than 150pixels/inches
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NC OBC/SC/ST Certificate and PwD certificate
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Candidates belonging to reserved categories have to upload their caste certificate after self attestation and the PDF format
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Final year certificate
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Students in the final year of graduation have to upload the final year certificate from Principal, HoD, Registrar of Director certifying the applicant has secured 50% aggregate based on latest available marks or grades. It should made on the college’s letterhead in the prescribed format
Q. How to apply for CAT 2026?
Ans. To apply for CAT 2026 exam, candidates must follow the process mentioned below to fill the application form:
- Open iimcat.ac.in website
- Click on 'Register' tab under 'New Candidate Registration'
- Enter name, date of birth, email ID, mobile phone number and nationality
- Click on 'Generate OTP' tab
- On successful registration, an OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number and email ID
- Verify CAT 2026 registration with the OTP
- Fill the application form with the rest of the details such as name, date of birth, father’s name, gender, category, nationality, address, academic details, work experience, test city, prefered colleges and programmes.
- Finally, pay the CAT application fee online using a credit card, debit card, internet banking or UPI.
Also Read: CAT exam eligibility criteria
Q. How many exam city preferences can I select, and how are cities allotted?
Ans. Candidates have to select upto five cities in the order of preference during the CAT registration process. Candidates should choose them in proper order to increase their chances of getting the preferred city.
Q. Is there a form correction window for the CAT registration process?
Ans. Yes, IIMs provide a correction window for a limited number of fields in the application form after the registrations close. Candidates should, however, fill the form very carefully.
Q. Do I need to keep a printout of the submitted CAT form?
Ans. It is better to keep the printout of the CAT application form along with the fee receipt for future reference.
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