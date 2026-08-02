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CAT 2026 Registration (Link ACTIVE): Application Form (OUT), Fees, How to Apply @iimcat.ac.in

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Aug 3, 2026, 16:47 IST

CAT 2026 registration LIVE Updates: Indian Institute of Management, Indore, has released the CAT application form 2026 today, i.e. August 3, 2026. Eligible candidates can fill the CAT form online using their mobile number and email ID. Check below to get real-time updates on the CAT exam registration process, dates, etc. 

CAT 2026 Registration (Link ACTIVE): Application Form (OUT), Fees, How to Apply @iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2026 Registration (Link ACTIVE): Application Form (OUT), Fees, How to Apply @iimcat.ac.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CAT Application Form 2026 Released on August 3, 2026, at IIM CAT website
  • IIM CAT registration 2026 Started at 10 AM
  • Last date to apply for CAT 2026 is September 15, 2026

CAT registration 2026 has started today, i.e. August 3, 2026. The application form has been released at 10 AM on the IIM CAT website, i.e. iimcat.ac.in. IIM Indore, the CAT conducting body, will conduct the registration process online only. Candidates who have completed graduation or are in the final year can complete the IIM CAT registration 2026 by paying the application fee and uploading relevant details and documents.

Candidates looking for admission to MBA courses at the 22 IIMs in India can register for the CAT exam 2026 online. The last date of CAT registration 2026 is September 15, 2026. CAT exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the exam should register before the deadline. Scroll down to catch the live updates on CAT 2026 registration, including registration start time, last date to apply, CAT application fee, who can register, documents required, etc. 

CAT 2026 Registration Important Dates

Check the table below to know the important CAT 2026 registration dates:

Events CAT dates 2026
Registration begin (Started)  03-Aug-2026
Last date of registration 15-Sep-2026
Release Time 10:00 AM

IIM CAT 2026 Registration: Which Documents Are Needed?

Check the list of documents and details below required for IIM CAT registration process 2026:

Document

Details

Scanned Passport Size Photograph

- Recent (not older than 6 months)

- Dimensions: 1200 x 1200 pixels

- Format: .jpg or .jpeg

- File Size: Max 80 KB

- Resolution: Minimum 150 px/inch

Scanned Signature

- Dimensions: 80mm x 35mm

- Format: .jpg or .jpeg

- Background: White

- Should be clear

- File Size: Max 80 KB

- Resolution: Minimum 150 px/inch

NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate

- Applicable for NC-OBC, SC, or ST candidates

- Download format from CAT website

- Fill and self-attest the form

- Upload scanned copy in PDF format

PwD Certificate

- Applicable for PwD candidates

- Download format from CAT website

- Fill and self-attest the form

- Upload scanned copy in PDF format

Final Year Certificate

- For candidates in final year of Bachelor's degree

- Must be on college/institution letterhead

- Signed by Principal, HoD, Registrar, or Director

- Must confirm eligibility based on latest marks

- Format available on IIMCAT website

CAT Registration 2026: Who Can Apply?

Candidates should check the CAT eligibility criteria before applying for the exam. The eligibility is as follows:

  • They should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline or an equivalent professional qualification such as CA, CS, or ICWA.
  • Candidates from General, EWS, and OBC categories must have secured at least 50 per cent aggregate. Reserved category candidates need a minimum aggregate score of 45 per cent.
  • There is no age limit to apply for CAT exam 2026. Anyone can register, provided they match the above criteria.

CAT Registration 2026 Direct Link

The direct link to register for the CAT exam has been made live at 10 AM. Direct link for CAT registration is: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/32842/101262/Registration.html

Download:

Document Official PDF Download Link
Detailed CAT Eligiblity Criteria 2026 Click Here
Official CAT notification 2026 Click Here
CAT 2026 Information Brochure Click Here
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:47 IST

    Will CAT 2026 Exam Be Tough?

    Looking at the previous year trends, CAT exam 2026 is expected to be moderate to difficult. Usually, the exam is known to be difficult in nature but with right practice, preparation, one can ace the exam will a good score in CAT 2026. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:19 IST

    CAT Application Form 2026 LIVE: Do I Need to Have Work Experience to Apply?

    It is not mandatory to have the work experience to apply for the Common Aptitude Test. Candidates who have the work experience they can fill the details during the registration process and those who don't, can simply skip the field. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:57 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration LIVE: Can I Fill the Form Offline?

    No, candidates have to fill the IIM CAT application form online only at iimcat.ac.in website. Candidates do not have the provision of filling the form offline. The application form, fee, documents, etc. are all to be uploaded and filled online.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:25 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: Important Instructions

    • Use a valid email address and mobile number to complete the registration process.
    • Keep all the documents ready as per the specifications before online registration.
    • Fill all the details carefully and correctly to avoid form rejection.
    • Upload category certificate correctly as per the specifications to claim reservation.
    • Fill exam centre preference carefully in order of preference.
    • Download the hardcopy of the CAT form after successfully submitting the application form.
  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:03 IST

    IIM CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: Exam Centres

    At the time of CAT registration 2026, applicants have to fill the exam centre preference. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026, in 170 cities. Candidates have to provide five exam centre preferences in the application form. The exam authority will allot the exam centres to candidates based on the choices filled at the time of filling the form. Candidates should make sure they choose the centres in the order of preference. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:32 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration LIVE: How Many Candidates Registered Last Year?

    A total of 2.95 lakh candidates registered for the CAT exam 2025. Out of these, 2.58 lakh candidates took the exam at the designated exam centres. The attendance rate stood at 87.46%. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:15 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration LIVE: Important Dates

    The application form for CAT exam 2026 was released today. Check the table below to know the important dates and events:

    Events Dates
    CAT registration form release date 2026 03-Aug-2026
    Last date to apply for CAT exam 2026 15-Sep-2026
    CAT admit card 2026 04-Nov-2026
    CAT exam 2026 29-Nov-2026
  • Aug 3, 2026, 13:10 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration Link Active

    IIM CAT 2026 registration link was made active today for the MBA aspirants. Check below the direct link to apply:

  • Aug 3, 2026, 12:51 IST

    CAT 2026 Application Form LIVE: Submitting IIM Application and Selection Process

    After completing the CAT online form submission, candidates should concentrate on preparing for a high percentile. The high percentile obtained on CAT is an important gateway to getting shortlisted for admissions into the top IIMs and other top B-schools. Once the exam is conducted, shortlisted candidates will go through another round of selection which would include the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI). 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 12:44 IST

    CAT 2026 Application Form OUT: What is the Last Date of Form Filling?

    The official date for the CAT exam form filling was announced on July and the the application form released today, i.e. August 3, 2026. The last date to fill out the CAT form is September 15, 2026, and no application will be entertained thereafter.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:56 IST

    IIM CAT 2026 Registration LIVE: Can Final Year Students Apply?

    Candidates in their final year of a Bachelor's degree can apply for CAT 2026 provisionally. Candidatwes will need to provide proof of completion of their degree with the minimum required marks (50% for General/NC-OBC, 45% for SC/ST/PwD) by a specific date, usually around July 31, 2027, before the final admission offers are made. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of candidature.

    Also Check: CAT 2026 Frequently Asked Questions

  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:32 IST

    Common Mistakes to Avoid During CAT Form Filling 2026

    Many candidates make errors while filling out the CAT application form, which can lead to disqualifications or corrections. Some common errors include entering wrong personal details, mismatched signatures, wrong size of the photograph, wrong academic information, etc. All candidates should check their entries thoroughly before submitting the form to prevent cancellation of candidature later.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:27 IST

    Which Documents Are Required for IIM CAT Registration 2026?

    Following list of documents and details will be required during the CAT registration process 2026:

    Document

    Details

    Scanned Passport Size Photograph

    - Recent (not older than 6 months)

    - Dimensions: 1200 x 1200 pixels

    - Format: .jpg or .jpeg

    - File Size: Max 80 KB

    - Resolution: Minimum 150 px/inch

    Scanned Signature

    - Dimensions: 80mm x 35mm

    - Format: .jpg or .jpeg

    - Background: White

    - Should be clear

    - File Size: Max 80 KB

    - Resolution: Minimum 150 px/inch

    NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate

    - Applicable for NC-OBC, SC, or ST candidates

    - Download format from CAT website

    - Fill and self-attest the form

    - Upload scanned copy in PDF format

    PwD Certificate

    - Applicable for PwD candidates

    - Download format from CAT website

    - Fill and self-attest the form

    - Upload scanned copy in PDF format

    Final Year Certificate

    - For candidates in final year of Bachelor's degree

    - Must be on college/institution letterhead

    - Signed by Principal, HoD, Registrar, or Director

    - Must confirm eligibility based on latest marks

    - Format available on IIMCAT website
  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:06 IST

    CAT 2026 Application Fee

    Candidate Category

    CAT Registration Fee

    SC, ST, and PwBD Candidates

    INR 1,350

    All Other Candidates (General, EWS, NC-OBC)

    INR 2,700
  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:44 IST

    CAT 2026 Application: Different Fee Payment Modes

    Credit Cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Diners)

    Debit Cards

    Net Banking

    Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

    Online Wallets

  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:16 IST

    CAT 2026 Application: Official Date and Time

    CAT Registration 2026CAT Application DatesTime
    Start Date 03-Aug-2026 10 AM
    Last Date to Apply 15-Sep-2026 5 PM
  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:08 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 Official Website

    Candidates can register on the official website of IIM CAT. Candidates can register online using their mobile number and email ID. The official website to register is iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:06 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: Browsers to Use To

    Candidates should use the following browsers to register for the CAT exam smoothly:

  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:02 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: Direct Link Active

    The direct link to register for the CAT exam has been activated. Candidates can apply online using their mobile number and email ID. 

    Direct link to register for CAT 2026: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/32842/101262/Registration.html

  • Aug 3, 2026, 09:50 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration LIVE: Direct Link Soon

    The direct link to register for the CAT exam 2026 will be activated soon on the official IIM CAT website. This page will be updated with the latest link once active. 

    Candidates are advised to register for the exam as soon as the window opens to avoid last minutes rush. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 09:47 IST

    CAT 2026 Application: Specification of Photograph and Signature

    SpecificationPassport PhotographScanned Signature
    Dimensions 1200 pixels x 1200 pixels 80mm x 35mm
    File Format .jpg or .jpeg .jpg or .jpeg
    Maximum File Size Up to 80KB Up to 80KB
    Minimum Resolution 150 pixels per inch (dpi) 150 pixels per inch (dpi)
    Visual Requirements White background, photo not older than six months Clear signature on white paper using a black pen
  • Aug 3, 2026, 09:30 IST

    CAT 2026 Application: Non IIMs Institutions LINK Active

    Candidates who want to register for non IIMs institutions can check and apply from the official link given below:

    Register for Non IIMs Institutions for CAT 2026: Direct Link

  • Aug 3, 2026, 09:22 IST

    CAT 2026 Application: PwBD Candidates, Scribe Facility Guidelines

    PwBD candidates will have to choose disability category
    Enter the disability percentage
    Input UDID card number
    Upload a valid disability certificate in PDF format.
    Applicants must indicate whether they require a scribe.
    The candidate must arrange their own scribe at their own cost
    The scribe must not be a student or candidate appearing for CAT 2026
    Candidates and scribes must submit a joint Scribe Affidavit on test day.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 08:47 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE: Application Fee

    Candidate Category

    CAT Registration Fee (in INR)

    SC, ST, and PwBD Candidates

    1,350

    All Other Candidates (General, EWS, NC-OBC)

    2,700
  • Aug 3, 2026, 08:39 IST

    CAT 2026 Application LIVE: Documents Required

    Scanned copy of photograph
    Scanned copy of signature
    Valid EWS/NC-OBC/SC/ST certificate (if applicable)
    Valid PwBD certificate (if applicable)

  • Aug 3, 2026, 08:27 IST

    CAT 2026 Application: Eligibility Criteria

    The online application website for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will go live today, August 3, at exactly 10:00 AM IST.

    • All applications must be submitted exclusively through the official CAT portal at iimcat.ac.in.
    • Before the link activates, make sure you have a valid email ID and mobile number, scanned copies of your passport-size photograph and signature, all academic mark sheets (Class 10, 12, and Graduation), and your category/PwD certificates if applicable.
    • Application Fee: Be prepared to pay Rs. 2,700 if you belong to the General, EWS, or NC-OBC categories, and Rs. 1,350 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.
    • Deadline: While you have plenty of time, the final deadline to lock in your application is September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Don't leave it to the last minute!
  • Aug 3, 2026, 08:12 IST

    CAT 2026 Application: Official Website to Register and Apply

    The CAT 2026 online registration and application link will be available on the official website soon. The link to register and apply for CAT 2026 will be available at iimcat.ac.in. To apply students are first required to register using their email ID and mobile number. After completing the registration, students can fill out the application form and submit the application fee. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 08:01 IST

    CAT Registration 2026: Application Fee

    When applying for CAT 2026, candidates are required to submit their application fee. The fee must be submitted online via Credit/ Debit cards or via net banking and UPI facilities. The category wise fee details are given below

    Category

    Fee

    General Category

    Rs. 2700 

    SC/ST/ PwD

    Rs. 1350/-
  • Aug 3, 2026, 07:47 IST

    CAT Applications 2026: When will Exams be Conducted?

    CAT examination is usually conducted towards the end of November every year. This year, CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The exams will be held in three slots as in previous years. Slot details and exam centre details will be mentioned in the CAT Admit Card to be issued on November 4, 2026. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 07:33 IST

    CAT 2026 Application Link at 10 AM Today

    The link for candidates to register and apply for CAT 2026 will be available from 10 AM onwards. Candidates are advised to complete the online application process before the deadline of September 15, 2026. Students must also make sure they have all the necessary documents as scanned copies, ready with them when sitting to fill out the applications. Students are also advised to complete the application process at once instead of doing it in parts. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 07:19 IST

    CAT Registration 2026: Credentials Required for the Registration Process

    The CAT 2026 online registration process is set to commence at 10 AM today, August 3, 2026. The most anticipated management entrance exam will be held on November 29, 2026. To register for CAT 2026 candidates are required to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in ans enter the email ID and mobile number for the initial registration process. After this, students can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 07:04 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration: When is the Last Date to Apply?

    CAT Registration 2026 link will be activated by 10 AM today, August 3, 2026. According to the schedule provided, the last date for candidates to register for the CAT 2026 exams is September 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and application process before the deadline given. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 06:44 IST

    CAT Registration 2026: When will Link be Live

    The link for candidates to register for CAT 2026 will be activated at 10 AM on the official website. Students can visit the website iimcat.ac.in to submit their applications. Candidates applying for the Management entrance examination need to have all their credentials ready with them before the registration process commences. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 06:32 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration: Details Required to Register

    The link for students to register and apply for CAT 2026 will be available from 10 AM onwards. To register for CAT 2026, candidates are required to have a valid email ID and mobile number. Students are also advised to keep other details for their applications ready with them. Students must make sure they keep the application ID and password generated after the registration process with them for all further login procedures.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 06:18 IST

    CAT 2026 Applications: Important Dates

    The last date for students to register for CAT 2026 is September 15, 2026. Check important dates below

    CAT 2026 Registration Begins

    August 3, 2026

    Last date to apply

    September 15, 2026

    Admit Card Release

    November 4, 2026

    Exam Date

    November 29, 2026
  • Aug 3, 2026, 06:04 IST

    CAT Registration 2026: Online Registration Fee

    CAT Application fee 2026 must be submitted online. Candidates can submit the fee via credit/ debit cards or via net banking and UPI facilities. The category-wise fee details are given below

    Category

    Fee

    General Category

    Rs. 2700 

    SC/ST/ PwD

    Rs. 1350/-
  • Aug 3, 2026, 05:53 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply for Management Entrance

    CAT 2026 application is scheduled to go live at 10 AM today, August 3, 2026. Follow the steps provided below to apply

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT

    Step 2: Click on CAT 2026 ‘New Registration’

    Step 3: Enter all required details

    Step 4: The application window will open

    Step 5: Enter all the required details

    Step 6: Upload required documents

    Step 7: Submit the application fee

    Step 8: Review the details entered

    Step 9: Save and click on submit


  • Aug 3, 2026, 05:40 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: Selecting Preferred Colleges

    Candidates can select preferred IIMs during the CAT registration process. Candidates can choose the academic programmes offered at the 22 Indian Institutes of Management. They can choose one or all of the institutes. 

    They will also have the option of choosing the preferred exam centre of Personal Interview during the application process. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 04:40 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 Starts Today

    CAT exam registration 2026 will begin today, i.e. August 3, 2026. Candidates can find the CAT application form at IIM CAT website. Candidates have to register online and pay the application fee to complete the process. The direct link will be shared at 10 AM. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 03:29 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: What Changes Since Last Year

    The core structure of the CAT exam 2026 is majorly the same as the previous year. Every year students wait for the notification, thinking if there are any changes in the exam pattern, type and number of questions or any other detail. This year, only the fee has been hiked about 4%. 

    Check complete details here: CAT 2025 vs CAT 2026: What Changed and What Not

  • Aug 3, 2026, 01:47 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: Reservation Criteria

    Check the table below to know the reservation criteria:

    Category of the candidates

    Reserved Percentage

    NC-OBC (Non-Creamy Other Backward Classes)

    27%

    SC (Scheduled Caste)

    15%

    Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

    up to 10%

    ST (Scheduled Tribe)

    7.5%

    PwD (Person with Disability)

    5%
  • Aug 3, 2026, 00:57 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: What is the Minimum Percentage to Apply?

    IIM has set a minimum percentage requirement that has to be obtained by every candidate in aggregate in graduation. The candidates who are from General and other categories must have obtained at least 50% in aggregate in graduation. On the other hand, those who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories should have obtained at least 45% in aggregate in graduation.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 23:57 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: Details To Be Filled in the Form

    Candidates have to fill the following details in the CAT application form 2026:

    • Personal Details
    • Academic Details
    • Work Experience
    • Category Details
    • Programmes
    • Test Cities
    • Declaration
    • Preferred Colleges
  • Aug 2, 2026, 23:37 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE Updates: Instructions for Photograph Upload

    Candidates applying for the CAT exam by filling the application form are also required to upload their passport size photograph in the form. Applicants should ensure that the photograph uploaded should not be older than 6 months and have a white background. They should also have at least 5 copies of the same photograph. Candidates will also be required to paste the same photograph on the CAT admit card 2026. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 23:11 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration LIVE: Do I Need To Fill Form in One Go?

    Candidates can fill the CAT registration form 2026 in multiple sessions. The IIM CAT portal allows the candidates to save the added details and continue filling the application form later. Candidates can fill the form first and then pay the application fee in the next session. However, candidates cannot edit the form once the application form has been submitted and the fee is paid. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 22:40 IST

    Documents Needed for CAT Registration 2026

    While filling the CAT exam application form 2026, candidates have to upload the scanned copy of the required documents such as photograph, signatures, academic certificates, category certificates, work experience letters, etc. The documents should be in the prescribed format and size to be approved. 

    Check the full list of documents required for CAT registration 2026 here

  • Aug 2, 2026, 22:27 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: Exam Conducting Body

    This year, Indian Institute of Management, Indore, will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam. The exam will be conducted in the computer based test format across about 170 exam cities in the country. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 22:06 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: How to Apply?

    To apply for the CAT exam 2026, follow the steps mentioned below:

    • Go to IIM CAT website, i.e. iimcat.ac.in
    • On homepage, clicl Register
    • Fill personal and contact details to generate login details
    • Log in to the CAT portal and complete the application form with all required academic and personal information.
    • Upload the necessary documents, including your photograph, signature, and certificates.
    • Pay the application fee as specified by IIM Kozhikode.
    • Review completed application carefully, submit it, and download the confirmation page for future reference.
  • Aug 2, 2026, 21:42 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration LIVE: Application Fee for Reserved Category

    The reserved category candidates will also have to pay the a hiked fee this year. The CAT application fee can be paid online using any of the online fee payment methods. The application fee is INR 1,350. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 21:17 IST

    CAT Application Fee 2026 For General Category

    This year, there has been an increase of INR 100 in the CAT application fee for General, EWS and OBC candidates. They have to the fee of INR 2,700 online using a credit card, debit card or internet banking. The fee can be paid through the official IIM CAT website. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 21:00 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration LIVE: Where to Register?

    CAT registration 2026 will begin tomorrow at IIM CAT official website. The candidates have to regsiter for the exam using mobile number and email ID. To apply they have to visit iimcat.ac.in, enter the required details, upload documents and academic details. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 20:48 IST

    CAT Registration 2026 LIVE: Applications Release Tomorrow

    CAT registration form 2026 will be released tomorrow, i.e. August 3, 2026, at IIM CAT website. Candidates will be required to fill the application form online at iimcat.ac.in using their mobile number and email ID. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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