CAT 2026 Registration (Link ACTIVE): Application Form (OUT), Fees, How to Apply @iimcat.ac.in

CAT registration 2026 has started today, i.e. August 3, 2026. The application form has been released at 10 AM on the IIM CAT website, i.e. iimcat.ac.in. IIM Indore, the CAT conducting body, will conduct the registration process online only. Candidates who have completed graduation or are in the final year can complete the IIM CAT registration 2026 by paying the application fee and uploading relevant details and documents.

Candidates looking for admission to MBA courses at the 22 IIMs in India can register for the CAT exam 2026 online. The last date of CAT registration 2026 is September 15, 2026. CAT exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the exam should register before the deadline. Scroll down to catch the live updates on CAT 2026 registration, including registration start time, last date to apply, CAT application fee, who can register, documents required, etc.

CAT 2026 Registration Important Dates

Check the table below to know the important CAT 2026 registration dates:

Events CAT dates 2026 Registration begin (Started) 03-Aug-2026 Last date of registration 15-Sep-2026 Release Time 10:00 AM

IIM CAT 2026 Registration: Which Documents Are Needed?

Check the list of documents and details below required for IIM CAT registration process 2026:

Document Details Scanned Passport Size Photograph - Recent (not older than 6 months) - Dimensions: 1200 x 1200 pixels - Format: .jpg or .jpeg - File Size: Max 80 KB - Resolution: Minimum 150 px/inch Scanned Signature - Dimensions: 80mm x 35mm - Format: .jpg or .jpeg - Background: White - Should be clear - File Size: Max 80 KB - Resolution: Minimum 150 px/inch NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate - Applicable for NC-OBC, SC, or ST candidates - Download format from CAT website - Fill and self-attest the form - Upload scanned copy in PDF format PwD Certificate - Applicable for PwD candidates - Download format from CAT website - Fill and self-attest the form - Upload scanned copy in PDF format Final Year Certificate - For candidates in final year of Bachelor's degree - Must be on college/institution letterhead - Signed by Principal, HoD, Registrar, or Director - Must confirm eligibility based on latest marks - Format available on IIMCAT website

CAT Registration 2026: Who Can Apply?

Candidates should check the CAT eligibility criteria before applying for the exam. The eligibility is as follows:

They should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline or an equivalent professional qualification such as CA, CS, or ICWA.

Candidates from General, EWS, and OBC categories must have secured at least 50 per cent aggregate. Reserved category candidates need a minimum aggregate score of 45 per cent.

There is no age limit to apply for CAT exam 2026. Anyone can register, provided they match the above criteria.

CAT Registration 2026 Direct Link

The direct link to register for the CAT exam has been made live at 10 AM. Direct link for CAT registration is: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/32842/101262/Registration.html

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