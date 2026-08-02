CAT 2026 Registration Documents Checklist: What to Keep Ready Before Applying at iimcat.ac.in, Check Here
Get the complete list of documents required for CAT registration 2026. What to Keep Ready Before Applying at iimcat.ac.in. including ID proof, photo, signature format, and category certificates.
CAT 2026: Registration for the CAT 2026 exam will start from August 3, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in to create an account and log in with your personal details, academic details with work experience details if you have any. You need to select your preferred courses and exam cities. An important step is uploading your documents like passport sized photographs and signatures in the exact format required. As incorrect or mismatched formats are common reasons for the rejection of the application. Once you are done, pay the registration fee of ₹1300 for SC/ST/PwD candidates and ₹2600 for other categories and make sure you download your confirmation receipt after submitting the form.
CAT Notification 2026 Important Dates
The official CAT 2026 notification has been released on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Check out the below tables for important dates for CAT 2026 exam
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CAT 2026 Important Events
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CAT Exam Date
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CAT 2026 Notification Release
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25th July, 2026
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CAT 2026 Registration Start Date
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3rd August, 2026 (10:00 AM Onwards)
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CAT 2026 Registration Last Date
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September 15, 2026 (Till 5:00 PM)
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CAT Form Correction Window Opening
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Second week of September 2026
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CAT Admit Card 2026 Release
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4th November, 2026
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CAT 2026 Exam Date
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29th November, 2026
Sunday
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CAT Results Announcement
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First week of January 2026
1. Personal Identification Documents
Before you log in to the iimcat.ac.in make sure you have your personal documents ready with you. Check out the below listed documents:
- Valid Photo ID Proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, or driver’s license.
- Personal Details including your name, father’s name, mother’s name, and permanent address.
- Mobile Number & Email ID all updates and OTPs, including your CAT 2026 login details, will come to your registered mobile number and email ID.
2. Academic Documents
To fill out the application with the academic details. Check out the table below for the required academic details below:
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Overview
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Details Required
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10th Class
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Aggregate marks, Board name, Year of passing.
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12th Class
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Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts), Aggregate marks, Selected Board.
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Bachelor’s Degree
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University name, Semester-wise marks, Chosen Subject.
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Professional Degree
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Details for CA/CS/ICWA (if applicable).
Note: If your university gives CGPA, convert it into a percentage using the university’s conversion formula. If no formula exists, use the conventional formula (CGPA/MaxCGPA)×100.
3. Mandatory Image Specifications (for Photo & Signature)
This is where most errors occur. The photograph and signature format for CAT is very specific.
- Passport Size Photograph
- Dimensions: 1200 x 1200 pixels (Minimum).
- Format: .jpg or .jpeg.
- Background: Plain white (strictly).
- Recency: Not older than 6 months.
- Digital Signature
- Dimensions: 80mm x 35mm.
- Format: .jpg or .jpeg.
- Instruction: Sign with a black pen on a white sheet of paper before scanning.
4. Category and Reservation Certificates
- SC/ST/OBC-NC: issued for the financial year 2026-27
- EWS Certificate: Valid for the current year.
- PwD/DA Certificate: Required for individuals who want to apply for disabled benefits.
- Scribe Affidavit: Make sure that the affidavit from the CAT website is completed and uploaded.
5. Work Experience Documentation
IIMs give major weightage to work experience candidates. To be eligible for this only full time, paid experience after graduation is counted. You don't need to upload any actual documents like letters or payslips during the registration process. But you must enter the exact start and end dates. Keep your Experience Letters and Payslips ready for the interview stage.
Note: Internships and articleships are not counted for CAT 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.