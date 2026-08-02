CAT 2026 Registration Documents Checklist: What to Keep Ready Before Applying at iimcat.ac.in, Check Here

CAT 2026: Registration for the CAT 2026 exam will start from August 3, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in to create an account and log in with your personal details, academic details with work experience details if you have any. You need to select your preferred courses and exam cities. An important step is uploading your documents like passport sized photographs and signatures in the exact format required. As incorrect or mismatched formats are common reasons for the rejection of the application. Once you are done, pay the registration fee of ₹1300 for SC/ST/PwD candidates and ₹2600 for other categories and make sure you download your confirmation receipt after submitting the form.

CAT Notification 2026 Important Dates

The official CAT 2026 notification has been released on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Check out the below tables for important dates for CAT 2026 exam