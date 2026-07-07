Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting CAT Scores 2026: Check Fee, Cutoff, Selection Process
Are you planning to appear for CAT 2026 exam? Check the list of top MBA colleges in India accepting CAT 2026 scores along with their expected cutoff and fees for MBA admissions. The list include top IIMs and non-IIMs in India with their expected CAT 2026 cutoff and fees.
Key Points
- Top IIMs and non-IIMs accept CAT scores for MBA admissions in 2026.
- Expected CAT 2026 cutoffs for IIMs typically range from 95 to 99+ percentile.
- The 2026 MBA selection process involves CAT scores, GD, WAT, PI, and profile review.
Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting CAT Scores 2026: Over 1200 BSchools in India accept CAT exam scores for admission to MBA/PGDM courses. Tier 1 colleges such as the 21 IIMs, Tier 2 colleges, and Tier 3 colleges accept CAT scores.
CAT 2026 is around the corner, and every year over lakhs of students appear for the CAT 2026 exam. As soon as the results are announced, one question that aspirants ask is Which MBA Colleges Can I Get Into? Read the article below to get a complete list of top MBA colleges in India accepting CAT scores 2026.
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Top MBA Colleges Accepting CAT Score 2026
CAT exam scores are accepted by some of the top MBA colleges in the country including IIMs and also some non-IIMs. Check the table below to know the top 10 MBA colleges in India which accept CAT scores along with their average fee and expected CAT cutoff 2026:
|
MBA Colleges in India
|
Average Fee
|
Expected CAT Cutoff 2026
|
INR 27.50 lakh
|
95 percentile
|
INR 26 lakh
|
85 percentile
|
INR 27 lakh
|
85 percentile
|
INR 20.75 lakh
|
90 percentile
|
INR 20.50 lakh to INR 23.50 lakh
|
85 percentile
|
INR 20 lakh
|
90 percentile
|
INR 14.95 lakh
|
90 to 95 percentile
|
INR 12 lakh
|
90 percentile
|
INR 2.44 lakh
|
98 percentile
|
INR 25.99 lakh
|
95 to 97 percentile
Also Read:
- CAT 2026 Cutoff for IIMs: Check Expected Percentile, Sectional and Category Wise
- CAT 2026: Institute-Wise and Category-Wise IIM Seat Matrix
IIMs Accepting CAT Scores
All the 21 Indian Institutes of Management accept CAT exam scores for admission to their MBA programmes. Each IIM has its own overall and sectional CAT cutoff for admissions. Usually, the CAT cutoff for IIMs is between the range of 95 percentile and 99 percentile and above. Check the table below to know the top IIMs accepting CAT scores 2026 along with the expected cutoff:
|
Name of IIM
|
Course Offered
|
Expected CAT 2026 cutoff
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
PGP, PGP-FABM, ePGD
|
95 percentile
|
IIM Bangalore
|
|
85 percentile
|
IIM Calcutta
|
MBA
|
85 percentile
|
IIM Lucknow
|
|
90 percentile
|
IIM Indore
|
|
90 percentile
|
IIM Mumbai
|
|
90 to 95 percentile
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
|
85 percentile
|
PGP, EPGDSM
|
94 to 97 percentile
|
|
94 to 97 percentile
|
|
94 to 97 percentile
|
PGPM and PGPM-HR
|
94 to 97 percentile
|
|
94 to 97 percentile
Also Read:
- CAT Previous Year Cutoffs for IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore & Calcutta: Category-Wise & Sectional Analysis
- CAT 2026: Check All IIMS Fee Structure, Course, and Eligibility
- CAT 2026: Which IIMs Can You Get at 95 Percentile in CAT? Check College List and NIRF Rankings
Top Non-IIMs Accepting CAT Scores 2026
In India, IIMs are not the only option to secure a seat in the top BSchools in India. Some of the best colleges other than IIMs also accept CAT exam scores for admission to MBA courses and they offer quality education, good specializations, industry exposure and lower fees. The list below includes the list of top Non-IIMs accepting CAT exam scores along with fees and expected cutoff:
|
Name of College
|
Fees
|
Expected CAT 2026 cutoff
|
INR 2.43 lakh
|
98 percentile
|
INR 26.50 lakh
|
85 percentile
|
MDI Gurgaon
|
INR 25.99 lakh
|
95 to 97 percentile
|
JBIMS, Mumbai
|
INR 8.34 lakh
|
99+ percentile
|
INR 23 lakh
|
90 to 95 percentile
|
IIT Delhi (Department of Management Studies)
|
INR 12 lakh
|
90 percentile
|
INR 7.55 lakh to INR 15.16 lakh
|
95 to 98 percentile
|
INR 28 lakh
|
80 to 85 percentile
|
INR 16.03 lakh
|
85 to 90 percentile
|
INR 12.20 lakh to INR 22 lakh
|
90 to 92 percentile
|
INR 12.90 lakh
|
90 to 91 percentile
|
INR 19.50 lakh to INR 20.80 lakh
|
85 to 90 percentile
Also Read:
- What Were The Most Repeated Quant Topics in CAT in Last 5 Years? Check Topic-Wise Weightage, Trend Analysis & More
- Top Colleges Accepting 85 Percentile in CAT 2026: Check List of Top B-Schools, Cutoffs, Fees & Placements
- CAT Cutoff 2026: Top Management Colleges for 60, 70, and 80 CAT Percentile Scores
Selection Process for MBA Admissions 2026
Soon after the CAT results are announced, the participating institutes also release the CAT cutoff and selection shortists. The selection process at most of the colleges include Group Discussions, Written Ability Test and Personal Interview for candidates who match the CAT cutoff. Following is the selection process:
-
Candidates are shortlisted based on their scores in CAT exam
-
Candidates have to appear for GD, WAT and PI rounds
-
Candidates are selected based on the overall scores obtained in CAT and GDPI rounds.
Many colleges also consider academic scores and work experience for admission to different programmes. The emphasis is laid on the overall candidate profile including academics, work experience, extra curricular activities, ECA, etc.
Read More: CAT Score vs Percentile 2026: Check The Safe Score For 99+ Percentile
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