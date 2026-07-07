Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting CAT Scores 2026: Over 1200 BSchools in India accept CAT exam scores for admission to MBA/PGDM courses. Tier 1 colleges such as the 21 IIMs, Tier 2 colleges, and Tier 3 colleges accept CAT scores.

CAT 2026 is around the corner, and every year over lakhs of students appear for the CAT 2026 exam. As soon as the results are announced, one question that aspirants ask is Which MBA Colleges Can I Get Into? Read the article below to get a complete list of top MBA colleges in India accepting CAT scores 2026.

Top MBA Colleges Accepting CAT Score 2026

CAT exam scores are accepted by some of the top MBA colleges in the country including IIMs and also some non-IIMs. Check the table below to know the top 10 MBA colleges in India which accept CAT scores along with their average fee and expected CAT cutoff 2026: