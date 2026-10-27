Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026: IAF Airmen & Intake Scorecard Link Expected Soon at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in

Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to release the results for Star Phase-I online exam for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027. As per the short notice released by the Indian Air Force, the result process for star Phase-I Online Exam for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027 are under process and will be declared in due course. Once released, candidates will be able to download the Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026 through the official website-https://iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. Airforce Result Date 2026 Date The Indian Air Force (IAF) has not officially announced any specific release date for the Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027; it is expected that the result will be available soon to download on the official website. The short notice further says, " Results for STAR Phase-I Online Exam for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027 are under process and will be declared in due course." Once released, you will get the Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026 download link given below.

What Details and Credentials do I Need to log in and Check my Agniveervayu Result? To check the result for the STAR Phase-I Online Exam for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link.. Once released, the IAF will activate the result download link on the official website, and candidates will have to use their login credentials, including user ID and password to the link. You can access all these credentials from the online application process done by your earlier. IAF Agniveer Exam Key Highlights Candidates who have appeared in the Agniveervayu exam conducted from September 22 to 23, 2026 can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 Conducting Authority Indian Air Force Exam Date September 22 and 23, 2026 Result Status Awaited Mode of Exam Online Official Website iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in



Steps to Download Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026 Once released, candidates who appeared in the written exam held on September 22 and 23, 2026 can download the result through the official website. You will have to use your login credentials to access the link. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their IAF Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 Result- Visit the official Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu recruitment website at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in

The homepage will open; then you have to click on the result link for STAR Phase-I exam, Intake 02/2027

Enter required login credentials such as user ID, password and CAPTCHA Code.

Submit the details to access your admit card.

The IAF Agniveer Vayu Result 2026 will open on your screen.

Download the Result and check your status.

Save the same for future reference.

What's Next After Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026? As per the selection process for the STAR Phase-I Online Exam for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027, all those candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in the next round, including: Document Verification: Under this stage, candidates will have to undergo scrutiny of original educational marksheets, certificates, and domicile details prior to PFT. Physical Fitness Test (PFT-I & PFT-II): All those who will be shortlisted in the Document Verification round will have to appear in various events including- 1.6 Km Run: Male candidates within 7 minutes; female candidates within 8 minutes.

PFT-II (Male): 10 Push-ups (1 min), 10 Sit-ups (1 min), and 20 Squats (1 min) after rest breaks.

PFT-II (Female): 10 Sit-ups (1 min 30 sec) and 15 Squats (1 min).

Adaptability Test-I: Objective written test assessing suitability for varied terrains and climates.

Adaptability Test-II: Evaluates adaptability to military environment and way of life.