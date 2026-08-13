SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Releasing Today? Check Expected Date, Past Years Trends and More

SBI Apprentice Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the result for the Apprentice posts on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on July 11, 2026, are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the result. A total of 7,150 Apprentice posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country. As per the detailed notification and previous year trends, the results of the candidates who provisionally qualify for selection will be published on the official website with state- and category-wise merit lists. SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Download PDF SBI is expected to release the SBI Apprentice Result 2026 shortly on its official website. The results of the candidates who provisionally qualify in the written exam will be uploaded as a state- and category-wise basis. Once released, candidates can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Download Link (Active Soon) SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Date The State Bank of India has not mentioned any exact date for announcement of SBI Apprentice Result 2026. The results for candidates who provisionally qualify in the written exam will be made available on the Bank's website. Apart from the result declaration, the Bank will also release a state- and category-wise waitlist for one year starting from the exact date the results are declared. Candidates can check the detailed notification pdf for details in this regard. SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Highlights Earlier the State Bank of India (SBI) had launched the recruitment drive for a total of 7,150 Apprentice posts across the country. Candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment drive given below-