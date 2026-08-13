SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Releasing Today? Check Expected Date, Past Years Trends and More
SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Date: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the result for the Apprentice posts on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for 7,150 Apprentice posts will be able to check their result once uploaded. Check expected date, previous year trends and more details here.
SBI Apprentice Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the result for the Apprentice posts on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on July 11, 2026, are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the result. A total of 7,150 Apprentice posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country. As per the detailed notification and previous year trends, the results of the candidates who provisionally qualify for selection will be published on the official website with state- and category-wise merit lists.
SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Download PDF
SBI is expected to release the SBI Apprentice Result 2026 shortly on its official website. The results of the candidates who provisionally qualify in the written exam will be uploaded as a state- and category-wise basis. Once released, candidates can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|SBI Apprentice Result 2026
|Download Link (Active Soon)
SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Date
The State Bank of India has not mentioned any exact date for announcement of SBI Apprentice Result 2026. The results for candidates who provisionally qualify in the written exam will be made available on the Bank's website. Apart from the result declaration, the Bank will also release a state- and category-wise waitlist for one year starting from the exact date the results are declared. Candidates can check the detailed notification pdf for details in this regard.
SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Earlier the State Bank of India (SBI) had launched the recruitment drive for a total of 7,150 Apprentice posts across the country. Candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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State Bank of India
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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No. of Posts
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7150
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Advertisement No.
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CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07
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Result status
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Soon
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Jon Location
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Across the country
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Official Website
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sbibank.in
Also Read - SBI Apprentice Cut Off 2026 - Check Expected State Wise Marks PDF
What's Next After SBI Apprentice 2026 Result?
All those candidates who will qualify in the online written examination will proceed to the next steps as per the selection process for Apprentice posts. Below are the details of selection process for the Apprentice posts-
Test of Local Language: Candidates shortlisted in written exam will have to appear in the Local Language Test which is assumed to demonstrate proficiency (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) in one of the specified local languages of the applied state where the candidates have submitted their application.
Medical Examination: Final engagement is subject to the candidate being declared medically fit according to the Bank's requirements.
Document Verification: Candidates will have to appear for document verification round under which all the documents including educational, category, experience and others will be verified by the board.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.